11 Awesome Star Wars Drones to Fly at Home

You can finally fly that X-Wing like you’ve dreamed of since you were a kid with the Air Hogs Star Wars RC X-Wing Starfighter. The X-Wing looks fantastic, sporting an authentic-looking paint job that makes it seem as though it’s been in a battle or two. It even has a model of R2-D2 along for the ride as support too.

The 2.4Ghz communication built-in allows for a range of up to 250-feet away. It’s comprised of a crash-resistant foam body to ensure it holds up. So you can enjoy recreating your favorite battles or performing daring stunts without having to worry about damaging the drone.