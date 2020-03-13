11 Awesome Star Wars Drones to Fly at Home

Star Wars has introduced us to a ton of awesome aircraft over the last 30+ years. And now with toy drones being commonplace, it only makes sense to pair the tech with that of the galaxy far, far away. Our list of Awesome Star Wars Drones does just that, showing inexpensive options that’ll have you piloting the Millennium Falcon, X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and more right from your home.
Outside of a trip to Disney, the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Millennium Falcon Quad is about as close as it gets to commanding the iconic ship yourself. The Falcon boasts 4 rotors that are concealed within the ship’s body for a clean look and agile abilities. Its 2.4Ghz communication system allows for Solo’s ship to travel up to 200 feet away. It sports authentic sound effects and lights. And there’s even a hyper-drive feature built into the controller to take the iconic craft’s abilities to the next level.
You can join the ranks of some of the galaxy’s greatest pilots ever by giving the Air Hogs Remote Control Millenium Falcon a go. The single rotor drone replicates the Falcon quite nicely. It has gyro-stabilization built-in to help provide smooth flight. It’s comprised of impact-resistant foam to ensure that the ship can take a beating when going up against the Empire or First Order. And the simple remote control inputs make it easy for any would-be pilot to have the Millennium Falcon soaring both indoors and out.
You can finally fly that X-Wing like you’ve dreamed of since you were a kid with the Air Hogs Star Wars RC X-Wing Starfighter. The X-Wing looks fantastic, sporting an authentic-looking paint job that makes it seem as though it’s been in a battle or two. It even has a model of R2-D2 along for the ride as support too.
The 2.4Ghz communication built-in allows for a range of up to 250-feet away. It’s comprised of a crash-resistant foam body to ensure it holds up. So you can enjoy recreating your favorite battles or performing daring stunts without having to worry about damaging the drone.
The Propel Star Wars Quadcopter: X-Wing is exquisitely detailed thanks to its hobbyist level handpainted design. It boasts three different speed settings that can have the X-Wing soaring at up to 35mph. Altitude stabilization is built-in so that pilots of all levels can enjoy the Star Wars drone. It has wide radio frequencies allowing for 12 quadcopters to fly in the same area at once. And it comes numbered and within a Collectors Edition Box so that you can proudly display it while it’s not flying.
Propel’s Star Wars Quadcopter: TIE Fighter is an impressive drone at an inexpensive price. The quadcopter has three different speed settings. The fastest of which can hit a swift 35mph.
The Tie Fighter is hand-painted for the utmost quality. It’s numbered within its Collectors Edition Box. Radio capabilities allow for up to 12 different quadcopters to be flying at once. And because it touts altitude stabilization, flying it is easy for both newcomers and advanced pilots.
Different from the standard Empire TIE Fighter is the TIE Fighter Advanced that was piloted by Darth Vader himself during A New Hope‘s trench run scene. It’s an awesome looking ship fit for a Sith Lord. And it’s available in drone form as the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter Advanced.
The aircraft is equipped with a ducted fan propeller and rudder control to provide pilots with the authentic flying styles that the TIE ships are known for. It has great range thanks to its 2.4Ghz communication system. It’s comprised of crash-resistant materials to ensure it can withstand battle after battle. And it’s easy enough to fly that it’s recommended for children 8 and older.
The Air Hogs Star Wars Speeder Bike RC Drone is an awesome replicant of the Endor bikes made famous in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The accurately detailed speeder bike is super durable with its 4 plastic buffers. It has gyro-stabilization and adjustable height-lock technology built-in. It sports 4-channel control and 2.4Ghz communication which grants it a distance of up to 200-feet. And because it’s so accessible, Air Hogs promises children 8 and older can enjoy it.
You can pretend to fly through the trees of Endor right from home with the Propel Star Wars Quadcopter: Speeder Bike. It comes in a Collectors Edition Box and the speeder bike itself is numbered for authenticity. There is a trio of speed settings that max out around 35mph. Flying is easy thanks to the built-in altitude stabilization. The paint job is hobby quality. And up to 12 of these quadcopters can fly at once thanks to its broad radio spectrum.
Poe Dameron’s custom X-Wing is one of the coolest starfighters in the galaxy. It’s super sleek donning its primarily black coloring with gold and silver accents. And now with the Air Hogs Poe’s Boosted X-Wing Fighter, you can fly it and lead the Resistance right from home.
The included remote control and gyro-stabilization make the starfighter super easy to maneuver. It’s recharged in about 40 minutes with a micro-USB cable. And thanks to its and impact resistant design, it can take a few hits during the battle and keep on fighting.
The Death Star trench run is one of the most iconic moments in movie history. And with the Air Hogs Star Wars X-Wing vs. Death Star Rebel Assault RC Drones, you can recreate that scene right from the comfort of your home.
These drones aren’t just vehicles that fly about. They both actually feature IR lights that can attack each other to shoot the enemy out of the sky. Both also sport responsive lights and sounds that are authentic to the craft’s weapons systems. Gyro-stabilization is incorporated for simple handling. And with 2.4Ghz communication, you can have long-range battles that can span up to 200 feet away from controllers.
Remember that awesome floating ball that Obi-Wan Kenobi had Luke train with during the events of A New Hope? Well, Disney actually made it purchasable in the form of their Star Wars Jedi Training Remote Heliball.
The heliball sports two different modes: RC mode and Force Control mode. While in RC mode, you’ll use the included controller to have the heliball hover as you would a drone. You can also manually fire sting beams to keep your trainee on their toes. But with Force Control mode, the heliball uses motion-sensing technology in order for you to use “Force powers” or even lightsabers to direct the ball’s movements.