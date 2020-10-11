25 Cool Air Hogs Toys to Drive, Swim, and Fly

Who hasn’t wanted to pilot the Batwing in real life? Well, you can now get closer than ever with the Air Hogs Batwing RC Plane. The RC vehicle’s 2.4Ghz communication system will have you piloting the plane from up to 250-feet away. And it just looks fantastic as it’s an authentic replication of the version from Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Cool features are included such as built-in wheels for an easy takeoff. Rear thruster lights will glow when you hit the boost button. A pair of extra propellers are included in case you’re prone to crashing. But it does offer responsive handling and an easy to use remote control too, ensuring kids 8 and up can enjoy taking off with the Batwing too.