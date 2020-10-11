25 Cool Air Hogs Toys to Drive, Swim, and Fly

Aig Hogs has become a big name in the toy game of late. It’s easy to see why with their awesome collection of inexpensive RC vehicles. Whether you’re looking for a remote control car, plane, or helicopter, Air Hogs surely has something you’ll dig. And you can even find detailed designs based upon brands such as Batman and Star Wars too. So browse down below and find something fun to order today.
This Air Hogs Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle is an official movie replica of the version on display in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s quite impressive, touting four front-mounted LEDs, a mechanical turret, rear afterburner LED lights, and an overall high quality brushed metal exterior.
The remote control links to the car with a 2.4GHz signal to ensure you can direct it from afar. It’s easily recharged with the included USB charger. And best of all – it’s the freakin’ Batmobile, folks.
Who hasn’t wanted to pilot the Batwing in real life? Well, you can now get closer than ever with the Air Hogs Batwing RC Plane. The RC vehicle’s 2.4Ghz communication system will have you piloting the plane from up to 250-feet away. And it just looks fantastic as it’s an authentic replication of the version from Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice.
Cool features are included such as built-in wheels for an easy takeoff. Rear thruster lights will glow when you hit the boost button. A pair of extra propellers are included in case you’re prone to crashing. But it does offer responsive handling and an easy to use remote control too, ensuring kids 8 and up can enjoy taking off with the Batwing too.
Outside of a trip to Disney, the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Millennium Falcon Quad is about as close as it gets to commanding the iconic ship yourself. The Falcon boasts 4 rotors that are concealed within the ship’s body for a clean look and agile abilities. Its 2.4Ghz communication system allows for Solo’s ship to travel up to 200 feet away. It sports authentic sound effects and lights. And there’s even a hyper-drive feature built into the controller to take the iconic craft’s abilities to the next level.
You can finally fly that X-Wing like you’ve dreamed of since you were a kid with the Air Hogs Star Wars RC X-Wing Starfighter. The X-Wing looks fantastic, sporting an authentic-looking paint job that makes it seem as though it’s been in a battle or two. It even has a model of R2-D2 along for the ride as support too.
The 2.4Ghz communication built-in allows for a range of up to 250-feet away. It’s comprised of a crash-resistant foam body to ensure it holds up. So you can enjoy recreating your favorite battles or performing daring stunts without having to worry about damaging the drone.
Different from the standard Empire TIE Fighter is the TIE Fighter Advanced that was piloted by Darth Vader himself during A New Hope‘s trench run scene. It’s an awesome looking ship fit for a Sith Lord. And it’s available in drone form as the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter Advanced.
The aircraft is equipped with a ducted fan propeller and rudder control to provide pilots with the authentic flying styles that the TIE ships are known for. It has great range thanks to its 2.4Ghz communication system. It’s comprised of crash-resistant materials to ensure it can withstand battle after battle. And it’s easy enough to fly that it’s recommended for children 8 and older.
Poe Dameron’s custom X-Wing is one of the coolest starfighters in the galaxy. It’s super sleek donning its primarily black coloring with gold and silver accents. And now with the Air Hogs Poe’s Boosted X-Wing Fighter, you can fly it and lead the Resistance right from home.
The included remote control and gyro-stabilization make the starfighter super easy to maneuver. It’s recharged in about 40 minutes with a micro-USB cable. And thanks to its and impact resistant design, it can take a few hits during the battle and keep on fighting.
The Death Star trench run is one of the most iconic moments in movie history. And with the Air Hogs Star Wars X-Wing vs. Death Star Rebel Assault RC Drones, you can recreate that scene right from the comfort of your home.
These drones aren’t just vehicles that fly about. They both actually feature IR lights that can attack each other to shoot the enemy out of the sky. Both also sport responsive lights and sounds that are authentic to the craft’s weapons systems. Gyro-stabilization is incorporated for simple handling. And with 2.4Ghz communication, you can have long-range battles that can span up to 200 feet away from controllers.
You can join the ranks of some of the galaxy’s greatest pilots ever by giving the Air Hogs Remote Control Millenium Falcon a go. The single rotor drone replicates the Falcon quite nicely. It has gyro-stabilization built-in to help provide smooth flight. It’s comprised of impact-resistant foam to ensure that the ship can take a beating when going up against the Empire or First Order. And the simple remote control inputs make it easy for any would-be pilot to have the Millennium Falcon soaring both indoors and out.
The Air Hogs Star Wars Speeder Bike RC Drone is an awesome replicant of the Endor bikes made famous in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The accurately detailed speeder bike is super durable with its 4 plastic buffers. It has gyro-stabilization and adjustable height-lock technology built-in. It sports 4-channel control and 2.4Ghz communication which grants it a distance of up to 200-feet. And because it’s so accessible, Air Hogs promises children 8 and older can enjoy it.
It may have been deadly for many, but it sure did look fun watching those speeder bikes whip between the trees of Endor during Return of the Jedi. Now, you can safely replicate those scenes yourself with the Air Hogs Star Wars RC Speeder Bike.
The speeder bike features a scout trooper sitting atop it and utilizes authentic lights and sound effects to heighten the action while it races across your floors. While at high speeds, the speeder bike can still nail tight corners. It sports 4-channel controlAnd it can easily be recharged via a micro-USB cable for continued play.
When Luke first jumped into his landspeeder in A New Hope, it was pretty obvious that Star Wars would be a movie universe unlike anything we’d seen before. The hovercraft sped away from the Tusken Raiders and swiftly across the sands of Tatooine. And now, you’re living room can set that very stage thanks to the Air Hogs Star Wars RC X-34 Landspeeder.
The X-34 Landspeeder also features an array of lighting and sound effects to add authenticity. It’s exquisitely detailed with Luke even sitting in the driver seat. And the remote control is super easy to use, allowing for kids 8 and older to enjoy it.
Ever dreamed of commanding the Enterprise yourself? Well, now you can thanks to the Air Hogs Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-A.
The U.S.S. Enterprise has 10 different sound effects and several lights built-in in for authenticity. The 2.4Ghz remote allows for some impressive distance. Gyro-stabilization is incorporated to help make the drone easy to fly. And the ship even has a warp speed button that gives the Enterprise a speed boost mid-flight in order to escape from harrowing encounters.
The Air Hogs Sky Stunt is a high-performance stunt plane that will wow you with its tight bank turns, loops, stalls, corkscrews, and more. The remote control’s Stunt Button makes pulling off spectacular tricks as simple as it gets. The plane has two frequencies with a communication range of up to 300 feet. And because it’s designed and inspired by actual aircrafts, the Sky Stunt will deliver authenticity along with its awesomeness.
The Air Hogs Thunder Trax is awesome in that it’s not just a versatile tank, but it also transforms into a boat too. While in tank form it can handle a wide variety of terrain, including grass, mud, sand, gravel, and snow. And of course, in boat form, it can dominate water too.
The Thunder Trax’s 2.4Ghz remote control ensures it can be communicated with from long-range. Conversion from tank to boat happens with just the press of a button. And the toy is easily recharged with the use of the included micro-USB cable. It’s the perfect RC toy to play with through each and every season.
The Air Hogs Robo Trax All-Terrain RC Tank with Robot Transformation is one of baddest RC vehicles out there. It’s all-terrain tracks enable the tank to venture just about anywhere, including over grass, sand, rocks, and gravel. It comes armed with a pair of missile bays, with storage for 6 shots today. And coolest of all, the tank’s robot transformation enables it to stand up on its tracks and balance itself to intimidate foes.
The 2.4GHz remote has a communication range of 100 feet. The Robo Trax All-Terrain RC Tank recharges easily via the included micro-USB cable. And the item’s frustration-free packaging ensures parents won’t have to go ballistic getting the toy into their child’s hands.
Forget Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, the Air Hogs Smash Bots RC Battling Robots are the new hotness. These Smash Bots spin relentlessly in order to send the opposing bot flying to the mat. And each one features a turbo mode too that can be activated for even more furious fights.
The Smash Bots also come with a specialized weapon each to bring another level of strategy to the stage. And each set comes with 2 bots, 2 remote controllers, and 4 weapons to ensure you’ll always be able to fight your robots with a friend.
Can’t decide between an RC vehicle for land or air? Get the best of both worlds with the Air Hogs 2-in-1 Drone Power Racers. The awesome looking muscle car actually gets its speed from the drone that’s attached to its rear. When a race gets out of hand and the vehicle gets wrecked, the drone can detach and make an escape on its own. And it even touts a self-righting cage so that it will land upright and be ready to quickly take off.
The package includes the muscle car body, the detachable stunt drone, a remote control, 4 spare propellers, and a USB cable to give the toy its juice. And it’s easy enough to learn that it’s recommended for children 8 and up.
The Air Hogs Helix Sentinel FPV Video Drone offers a suite of high-tech impressive features. The drone’s camera sports an HD 120-degree wide-angle lends. It supports 720p video streaming over Wi-Fi. And it offers recording options through the phone via the Air Hogs app or the included onboard 4GB micro-SD card.
You can store your smart device within the included headset to give you a live first-person view of the drone in action. Or, you can mount your device to the top of your controller to catch the action from there. The drone is easy to fly, with intelligent obstacle avoidance and heigh-lock features built-in. There are ceiling protection sticks so that you won’t accidentally cause any dents or scratches. And it all comes within a reusable storage case so that you can easily take your Helix Sentinel anywhere you go.
The Air Hogs DR1 FPV Race Drone allows would-be pilots to live out their dream of piloting an aircraft right from their home. In conjunction with a smart device, the included headset can be worn to give users a first-person view from the drone’s camera while flying. And with its 2.4Ghz signal, the drone can venture up to 250 feet away.
With the onboard camera and Air Hogs app, you can share videos of your DR1 drone’s flight. The aircraft sports ducted propellers and a durable crash-resistant frame to ensure it holds up. Flight assist technology is built-in so that all can enjoy, with both beginner and advanced modes available. There’s even automatic takeoff/landing systems and height lock features to make piloting the drone as easy as could be.
The Air Hogs FPV High-Speed Race Car is one of the coolest car toys around. With its built-in camera and included headset, you can pair it with your smart device in order to experience the car’s wicked speed in first-person view. Air Hogs states you’ll experience scale speeds of 160mph with a range of 250-feet thanks to the 2.4GHz controller.
The car’s treads offer adept maneuverability around corners even at high speeds. You can capture the footage you take via the free Air Hogs app with family and friends. And the included micro-USB cable ensures you can charge the car back up swiftly and get right back out on the track in no time.
The Air Hogs Helix Ion Drone is a fantastic drone option for beginners or veterans at an affordable price. It promises both swift speed and impressive maneuverability. It offers 4-channel control that gives it the aerial agility to do stunts that few other drones can match. It touts Air Hogs’ patented exoframe which promises to protect its rotors from crashes and collisions. And thanks to its gyro-stabilization, built-in accelerometer, and 2.4Ghz controls, it proves to be super easy to fly.
If you want a helicopter drone that can go on the offensive, the Air Hogs RC SharpShooter is it. The helicopter’s accurate real-time shooting abilities will surely annoy friends and family with its 6 missiles while proving glee to the Sharpshooter’s pilot. And it offers simple to fly controls that can dive and take tight turns with ease.
The Air Hogs Gyroblade RC helicopter is an inexpensive option that offers a ton of great features. It sports advanced flight characteristics such as 3-channel control, gyroscopic stabilization, and the ability to fly in 6 directions. And because it’s durable against damage thanks to its metal enforced body, it’s suitable for children ages 8 and up too.
The Air Hogs Supernova is a gravity-defying toy that all can enjoy. You won’t need any form of remote control, as the Supernova is directed by just placing your hands around it and can guide it accordingly. The intelligent onboard system will respond to your hand’s commands. And with the right movements, you can maneuver the Supernova into performing 30 different moves and 9 super tricks.
The Supernova features motion-sensitive lights and sensors to ensure it behaves properly. It’s a fun device to pass back and forth with your friends. It comes with four replacement rotors in case it takes any kind of beating, though it’s equipped with collision avoidance and stable flight technology to keep it afloat. And the Air Hogs drone was awarded the best toy of the season by Parent Magazine, so you know that it’s great for kids.
Available in red or blue, the Air Hogs Zero Gravity Laser Car is a toy that will wow both adults and kids alike. The lightweight racecar has the ability to drive up smooth walls and even across your ceiling. You direct the rechargeable car via the included LED light controller from up to 6 feet away. From there, the car’s IR sensors will recognize the light and quickly chase it even if you try to zig-zag or use other erratic motions. It’s sure to be fun for car lovers of all ages.