16 Best Backyard Water Toys for Summer (Updated!)

With the warm weather here, and summer just around the corner, it’s undeniable that your kids are going to want to be outside. When it gets really hot out, they’re going to want to get wet to help them cool off from the hot summer sun.
Sure, you could pack up all of your kids (and maybe their friends) and head to the pool, the lake, or the beach — and you’ll undoubtedly do that at some point this summer. But what about when you want to be around the house? There are numerous ways for your kids to get wet right in your own backyard, and they’re going to love it just as much as going to a pool.
Here are the 16 best backyard water toys for Summer 2020, ranging from water slides to backyard pools to sprinklers, and everything in between:
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing beats a giant waterslide, especially if you have a small hill in your backyard to make it even better! The WOW Super Slide measures in at a whopping 25 feet in length and 6 feet in width. It’s made of extra-thick, heavy-duty PVC that’s more than twice as thick as most of the best water slides for sale, and there’s no need to add soap because it’s super-slick already.
It comes with two Super Sleds that measure 36″ x 24″ that’ll help soften the impact with the ground and keeps your kids from sliding on their bare skin as much as possible. The WOW Super Slide also has a unique connector at the ends of it so that you can connect it with more than just one, making your slide as long as you’d like it. It also has sidewalls that are 8 inches high, keeping the water (and your kids) on the actual slide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How many times during summer have the kids been at home and complained about being bored? If you answered “I have no idea!” or “too many”, have we got the trick for you.
The Action Air Inflatable Waterslide is the perfect remedy for boredom. Kids will always love playing with water on a warm summer’s day. It’s built into their DNA. But water guns only last for so long. Waterslides, however, are hours upon hours of endless fun.
On the safety side of things, this waterslide is approved with CPC (Children Product Certificate) and has satisfied CPSC tests, meaning it’s super safe. Just keep in mind, as per the safety feature, this waterslide does leak air. That’s intentional as it stops the slide from becoming overinflated and either becoming too hard to fall on or suddenly burst.
Yeah, it’s weird saying “air leakage” is a good thing, but it really is.
Jumping in a little deeper, there’s an area to hook up the hose and this slide comes with an air blower with GFCI safety plug.
As for features, we’ve got a stylish shark slide, climbing wall, water blaster, and a ring toss area. It’s got everything a child could need to stave off boredom!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months to 10 Years
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you already have a kids pool in your backyard, then you might want to check out these incredibly awesome SwimWays Star Wars Lightsaber Dive Styx from Swimways. It comes with two glowing dive sticks that look like lightsabers, with one being green for Yoda’s lightsaber and one being blue for Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. What’s more, each of the hilts is detailed based on the characters they represent. They use button cell batteries.
If you’re looking for something to supercharge the pool experience, these are perfect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This giant rainbow arch sprinkler is absolutely perfect for outdoor water fun right in your own backyard. You simply blow it up and attach your garden hose to it, and then the cool water comes out of the top so that your kids can run through the streams of water.
It’s made with heavy-duty PVC, and it has a high-quality and colorful design that your kids will absolutely love. It’s great for pool parties and summertime fun in your yard, for sure.
Bonus points if you place a slip n slide through it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Going to the pool simply isn’t always an option. Whether you can’t leave the house because you have housework to do, or you think the public pool is too overcrowded to enjoy, there’s a great, relatively cheap above ground pool you can throw in your yard that’s easy to maintain.
It’s the Intex Intex Prism Frame Pool Set, which is a round pool that’s 12 feet in diameter and measures 30 inches tall. The filter pump is a 110-120 volt pump, and it filters 530 gallons per hour. It’s easy to install and super easy to maintain.
Check out more best above ground pools options with our buyer’s guide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Tikes makes quality toys, and it’s why you’ll frequently see a Little Tikes toy in various lists here at Heavy.com. So, it should be no surprise that Little Tikes has one of the highest-rated backyard water toys on the market, with this L.O.L. Surprise Inflatable River Race Water Slide with Blower coming in at a whopping 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 509 reviewers on Amazon.
It has two big slides with a pool at the bottom, and there’s a climbing wall in the center with a bouncer at the foot. So, it’s a climber, bouncer, slide, and pool all in one, and it comes in at a decent price — not bad for something your kids are definitely going to get their use out of.
What’s more, it has a cool dump bucket in the center that spills water onto those climbing the rock wall! It supports up to four kids, and it has a weight limit of 350 pounds. It measures 12′ x 12′ x 8′.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the younger crowd, check out the Intex Dinosaur Play Center. It has a palm tree sprayer, a waterfall, a slide, and a pool all-in-one. It’s relatively cheap, coming in at $57. It holds 57 gallons of water, and the landing mat has extra padding on it for safety. It also has a dinosaur that spits balls out of its mouth for an extra bit of fun. It’s colorful, and it can easily hold three young kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug toys are also popular, especially among the millennial generation of parents. They have a couple of cool outdoor toys available, and one of them is a hose attachment that creates a sprinkler. It’s the Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler Toy, and it’s highly rated on Amazon, sporting a 4.2 out of 5.0 from over 50 reviewers. It features 12 flowers that each squirt water. It’s made out of durable plastics, and it helps to promote outdoor active play as your kids run and jump through the streams of water it creates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can’t decide between a bouncy castle or a waterslide? Why not both?
That’s what the Costzon Inflatable Bounce House is. It’s a bouncy castle with a waterslide on the side. It’s the best of both worlds!
Before we jump into it, Costzon is a brand I see a lot of when researching, and for the most part, they’re a trusted company.
So. Nuts and bolts. This thing is made from heavy-duty Oxford material, which is music to my ears as that type of material is wear-resistant.
In terms of size, we’re looking at 138 x 110.5 x 75-inches. In short, it’s big!
If you’re worried about how long this takes to inflate or deflate, don’t be. It’s all nice and simple. It’s recommended you use a 480W air blower, which, alas, isn’t included. Boo.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years to 10 (max weight is 99 pounds)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If we’re talking best, there’s no way I couldn’t mention the most over-the-top waterslide around, the YARD Inflatable Water Park.
Waterslide? Bah! That’s too tame. This thing is an entire waterpark!
Splash area, climbing wall, and slide. But not just one slide – oh no! -this thing has two.
This beast is so large, there’s actually space for five to six children, so long as you keep the 550 pounds weight capacity in mind.
This thing isn’t style over substance, either. On the safety side of things we’ve got anchor stakes, so it’s firmly secure, mesh netting, and the whole thing is made from a thick material. The slide and jumping areas are even thicker than the rest of the bouncer. Don’t you just love when companies think of everything?
The full list of extras read as the waterpark, air blower, repair sheet, stakes, sprayer assembly, and a carrying bag.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Step2 Car Wash Splash Center is a really unique gift that’s buckets of fun.
Pour water on the double-sided tray roof and water will trickle down the windscreen just like a real carwash. But as this is a double-sided tray, half the water goes on the windscreen, while the rest turns the water maze at the back of the car.
The Car Wash Splash Center also comes with a host of accessories – including a spray bottle, water bucket, and so on – and in a rather novel twist, the steering wheel controls the windscreen wipers. Cool!
Toddlers love being able to interact with large, colorful toys. Add in the water functions this toy has and you just know they’re going to have a blast.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for some awesome water fun with your toddler this summer, check out Step2’s Waterfall Discovery Playset. It’s a double-sided wall containing water maze pieces and a water basin at the bottom so that your child can scoop up the water and pour it in the top to watch it make its way down to the basin again.
The water will rush through spinners and funnels and doohickeys, and the maze pieces can all be rearranged for a new configuration. It’s super simple for your kids to use, and it’ll keep them entertained and having fun for hours!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even though the Step2 Waterpark Arcade is designed for toddlers, you just know the whole family is going to get in on the action.
So, what is this? You know the duck gallery game? Where you need to shoot down plastic ducks? Imagine that, only with a hose. Sounds fun, right?
The Waterpark Arcade features a host of different targets for kids to blast down. And yes, there be ducks.
What I love about this set is even though you’ll be using a regular garden hose, this toy comes with a child-friendly extension to attach to the hose. That’s great because it means younger kids have something that’s designed for their hand size.
Toys like this are really great for developing a child’s motor skills as they grip and release the hose-blaster to shoot. It’s splashy, watery fun AND it’s beneficial! What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re not looking to drop $750 right now, sometimes even the simplest toys can provide your kids with hours of fun. For instance, the Little Tikes Beach Ball Sprinkler, which is a giant 88″ beach ball that shoots water out of it. It provides hours of wet summertime fun for both boys and girls, and it’s quick to inflate.
See Also
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to add some water fun to your backyard for super cheap? Check out the VOFANK Sprinkler Pad and Splash Play for 1-5-year-olds. Simply screw your hose into it and create a fountain-like sprinkler for your young ones to play in.
It comes with a 68-inch super-large sprinkler mat that has a Seaworld theme. It’s made with high-quality, heavy-duty PVC material. It’s easy to use and under $30 – virtually a no-brainer this summer.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Filling individual water balloons for a classic backyard water balloon fight is a thing of the past. With Bunch O Balloons’ Instant Water Balloons, you can fill up 100 water balloons in just 60 seconds with a standard garden hose.
This set comes with 3 bunches. Each bunch of balloons has 35 water balloons attached to it.
They’re super easy to use, and you and your kids will be on your way to an epic water balloon battle in just a minute.
As a side note, if you’re planning any summertime parties, you might want to check out the Bunch O Balloons Party Packs.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up