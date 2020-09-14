16 Best Backyard Water Toys for Summer (Updated!)

With the warm weather here, and summer just around the corner, it’s undeniable that your kids are going to want to be outside. When it gets really hot out, they’re going to want to get wet to help them cool off from the hot summer sun.

Sure, you could pack up all of your kids (and maybe their friends) and head to the pool, the lake, or the beach — and you’ll undoubtedly do that at some point this summer. But what about when you want to be around the house? There are numerous ways for your kids to get wet right in your own backyard, and they’re going to love it just as much as going to a pool.

Here are the 16 best backyard water toys for Summer 2020, ranging from water slides to backyard pools to sprinklers, and everything in between: