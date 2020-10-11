11 Best Basketball Hoops for Kids: Compare and Save

If you’re after one of the best basketball hoops for kids, the Spalding Ultimate Hybrid Portable Basketball Hoop is straight-up excellence.

For those unfamiliar, Spalding is to basketball what Ferrari is to cars. You know you’re buying quality when you see the Spalding name.

There are two different sizes to choose from – 54 and 60-inch – and both feature an adjustable height system spanning 7.5-feet or 10-feet depending on which height suits your child.

And because this is Spalding, that rim you see features the company’s patented Spalding Breakaway Rim tech, meaning you can dunk as hard as you can without needing to worry about this beast breaking.

If you’ve got any fears about this goliath toppling over, there’s no need to worry. This monster based can hold 200 pounds of sand or gravel or 19 gallons of water. Combine sand AND water and it’ll take a truck to topple this thing.

This set isn’t for newcomers or younger kids. This is THE set for players looking to become the best of the best. It is pricey, but they don’t come any better than this, so it’s hard to grumble too much.



Recommended Ages: Doesn’t say, but I’d recommend it for older kids