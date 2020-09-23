15 Best Electric Scooters for Kids: Compared & Reviewed

Electronic scooters are great for whizzing around. However, finding the best electric scooters for kids isn’t easy. That’s why we’re here to bring you the best the Internet has to offer.

Need help picking an electric scooter for kids? Here's what you need to keep in mind:

First up you need to decide what the scooter is going to be used for. If it's for long distances, like going to school or a part-time job, as eWheels points out, 20mph or below isn't ideal. Whereas if it's for jetting around the backyard or going to the park 20mph is perfect.

You also want to keep an eye on what the distance-per-charge is, as well as how long it takes to charge.

If something takes 12 hours to charge and only lasts for 30 minutes, that's fine, but you shouldn't be paying more than $100 for it. Logically, it should be the more expensive the scooter, the faster the charge time and the longer the journey distance before it's empty.

One final point, things break. I know that's obvious to most, but when reading reviews on Amazon, keep in mind if 99 products work and one doesn't, you can be sure most of the 99 won't post how happy they are but that one person who purchased a faulty unit will scream from the rafters.

That's not to say ignore negative reviews, more just keep them in perspective. If 50 percent of product reviews are negative, then by all means close the tab.

And do keep in mind Amazon has one of the best return policies in the world, so be sure to use it if you need to when shopping from any of the listings above.

Best Electric Scooter for Adults

For me, this isn't even close. It's always going to be the Swagger 5 all the way.

You'll be able to pull off speeds of up to 18mph with this beast and climb inclines of 20 degrees. So that's speed and the ability to go uphill.

The battery on this beast is amazing, too, and can be charged in 3.5 hours. For each charge, you're looking at between six and 12 miles. Nice!

Weighing in at 26 pounds, this fold-away scooter is small enough to pack in a car on a day out or carry in one hand.

What's more, this is a scooter designed for adults, and can hold up to 320 pounds, which is a fair bit higher than most of the other scooter brands out there.

This scooter may be somewhat pricier than the other scooters on this list, but if there's one piece of advice I have for buying adult electric scooters it's don't skimp on the price.

You want something that not only does the job, but is also super safe, and that's what you're paying for here.

Best Electric Scooter with a Seat

Look, here's the thing we all need to think about. Not everyone wants to stand up on a scooter. And not only that, kids who have trouble standing for long periods should also be able to feel the joy of racing outdoors.

For everyone who's after the best electric scooter with a seat, I'd recommend either the Razor EcoSmart or the Razor E200S.

Both of the seated scooters are on this list so feel free to check out our reviews.

One way to solve which is better is a simple test of which style do you prefer?

The EcoSmart has a more early 1900s look, while the E200S has a much more contemporary feel.

It's worth keeping in mind, the EcoSmart appears to have more foot room, so be sure to factor that into your child's needs before you make a decision.

Best Electric Scooter for Commuting

Again, I'm going to have to go with the Swagger 5. It really is that good!

Up to 18mph, inclines up to 20 degrees, and the fast 3.5 hour charge time to pull off six to 12 miles makes the Swagger 5 the one to go with.

Also, as it supports weights of up to 320 lbs, this is a scooter for almost everyone.

Razor Electric Scooter Charger

Can you buy a replacement Razor charger without needing to buy a whole 'nother scooter? Thankfully, yes! You can!

You can pick up the Razor electric scooter charger over on Amazon, and they don't cost all that much. Neat!

I have a habit of always breaking chargers. Not because they're of a low quality, I'm just terrible at looking after any kind of cable. I try not to think of how many USB cables I've gotten through in the last year...

Also, if you've got kids, yeah, it's always a good idea to have a second charger on standby.

But yeah, should anything happen to yours, you won't be massively out of pocket when you need a new one.

