15 Best Kids Hoverboards: Which is Right For Yours?

Finding the right hoverboard isn’t easy. That’s why we’ve put together 15 of the best kids hoverboards around, along with some expert advice so you get the right board for the right price.

Our Unbiased Reviews

With the list out of the way, let's have a brief, terrifying history of hoverboards.

Originally, hoverboards were dangerous, with multiple instances of boards overheating, catching fire and injuring the rider. In 2016, some half a million boards ended up needing to be recalled because of this.

Thankfully, that was years ago. Nowadays, all hoverboards sold on US soil must adhere to the UL2272 safety standard that "evaluates the safety of the electrical drive train system and battery and charger system."

Basically, the UL2272 test means that the board has been tested thoroughly and shouldn't catch fire or explode.

Do keep in mind, however, the test costs money, so some companies may skip it to save a few bucks. If a product doesn't mention that it's UL2272-certified, do not buy it. Even if it's cheaper, it's not worth the risk.

Something else you'll need to keep in mind when purchasing a hoverboard is they're still a new technology, so there's always the small possibility when buying a hoverboard it won't work. Not in the sense it'll explode or catch fire, more something along the lines of it doesn't hold its charge, for example.

Hoverboards are complex beasts that require tech-rich motherboards and high-end batteries. So while there's only a very minor chance you'll receive a defective unit (my estimate is around three percent of products are faulty) it's worth keeping in mind when you see reviews from customers taking issue with receiving a faulty product.

If it's for a Birthday or Christmas gift, you'll want to get it early and test it out a solid month before you give it to a child just to be sure.

And should you run into any issues, don't forget Amazon has one of the best return policies in the world. So take advantage of that if you need to.

Also, keep your child's age in mind when picking one out. Younger kids won't need super-fast, off-road scooters if they'll only be playing in the backyard.

With all that said, hoverboards are great fun for kids of all ages. Yes, the previous generation of explodey-boards are terrifying, but so long as you're buying a modern, UL2272-certified board, you'll be safe.

See also: