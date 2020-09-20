15 Best Kids Hoverboards: Which is Right For Yours?

Finding the right hoverboard isn’t easy. That’s why we’ve put together 15 of the best kids hoverboards around, along with some expert advice so you get the right board for the right price.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $489.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $251.32 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $124.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $134.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $462.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $108.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $124.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Twodots Lamborghini HoverboardPrice: $369.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's a Lambo!
- UL certified
- Lots of positive reviews
- Expensive
- Small amount of customers received defective products
- Some customers recieved the wrong color
Ever wanted to own a Lamborghini? Now you can with the Twodots Lamborghini Hoverboard.
This hoverboard, as you’d probably expect given the Lamborghini branding, is superpowered.
Two times more powerful and 33 percent larger than other industry leaders.
That extra 33 percent means more foot space, and therefore makes this thing more stable.
On the safety front, this self-balancing board is UL2272 tested and certified and also features a UL2271 certified smart battery.
In short, this thing won’t be exploding any time soon.
Another cool feature for you, this board features Bluetooth technology.
So if you want this thing to blast songs as you go, you totally can.
You can also use your phone to make it play Lamborghini noises, but no one is going to use that feature outside unless they want to get laughed at.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
2. TOMOLOO HoverboardPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful
- Safe
- Features one of the latest versions of Bluetooth
- It's more costly than the cheaper models
- Not everyone will need speeds of almost 10mph
- Likewise, not everyone needs it to be off-road
Now this is how it’s done. The TOMOLOO Hoverboard is everything you want.
First up, the tires.
These anti-slip textured, solid rubber wheels have been designed to keep their footing on the most uneven or slippery ground.
The larger contact area also means they’ll stay where they need to.
As for speed, the dual 350-watt motors have a max speed of 9.3mph. It’s not the fastest on this list, but it’s a close second.
In fairness, anything over 10mph is excessive, anyway.
It also features 4.2 Bluetooth technology, which isn’t the latest version, but it’s new enough to not make a massive difference.
And, yes, it’s UL2272-certified. TOMOLOO even goes so far as to mention the battery has been tested up to 1,000 charges to make sure it complies with all US safety regulations.
Likewise, the flame-retardant shell is fireproof, high-temperature resistant, shock resistant, and waterproof.
So if it’s power and safety you’re after, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
3. Koowheel Off Road HoverboardPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- As safe as is possible
- Thick tires
- Made by a US company with lots of happy customers following faults
- Not every kids needs a board that goes off-road
- Max speed is lower that other boards on this list (although it should be for off-roaders)
- Isn't the most stylish board on this list
The Koowheel Hoverboard is great for going off-road safely.
The 8.5-inch SUV tires mean debris on the floor, like small stones or glass, shouldn’t instantly puncture the tires.
It’s UL2272-certified and comes with a UL2271-certified Samsung smart battery.
The original version of this board has undergone 159 tests to pass safety regulations, meaning there shouldn’t be any potential fire hazards.
It also comes with a one-year limited warranty covering parts and labor.
Also, it’s made by a US firm, so replies to any questions should be much quicker.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
4. Gyroor Hoverboard WarriorPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy
- Lots of positive reviews
- Off-road
- A small amount of customers recieved defective products
- Customer support not based in the US
- Bluetooth isn't 100 percent stable
The Gyroor Hoverboard Warrior is another solid option.
This hoverboard is made from UL-approved materials, meaning its sturdy structure is durable and won’t fall apart when you take this thing off-road.
Likewise, the 8.5-inch thick tires aren’t going to puncture any time soon, and the 700-watt motor should make for a smooth journey over all kinds of terrain.
As is the case with hoverboards, it also has a built-in speaker, so if you want to play music while you’re out, you can.
There’s also self-balancing technology implemented that, as the name suggests, helps the rider keep their balance when they’re out and about.
The manufacturer also states this board is UL2272 certified, and should you run into any issues, contact them for assistance.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
5. Magic hover Hoverboard G-F1 Racing Electric ScooterPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Really fast
- Good warranty
- 8.5-inch thick wheels means they shouldn't burst easily
- Really fast
- No reviews (at the time of writing)
- Cost
If you’re reading this list and thinking I want something to break the speed of light, go with the Magic Hoverboard G-F1 Racing Electric Scooter.
This beast goes fast. How fast? Around 12mph.
That may not sound like a lot but when you’re on ground level without the stability that comes with being in a car, speed feels a lot more visceral.
I do need to point out you absolutely should not buy this if it’s for a younger child.
For teens, maybe, but for younger kids the speed would be too much handle safely.
This board also comes with a removable battery (with handle), is UL2272 certified, has stereo speakers, and comes with a one-year warranty on the board and a six-month warranty on the battery.
Although the battery warrant may set alarm bells off, it’s nothing to worry about.
Within a month you’ll know whether the battery is holding its charge or not.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated (But not young kids)
-
6. Segway Ninebot S Smart Self Balancing Transporter by SegwayPrice: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality
- Smooth control
- Solid battery/travel ratio
- Not the best customer support according to one customer
- The safety stop feature at 10mph can be difficult for some
- More expensive than others on this list
The Segway Ninebot S Smart Self Balancing Transporter is one of the best kids hoverboards around.
With UL2272 safety certification, the Ninebot S adheres to high standards of fire and electrical safety. A must for any prospective buyers.
It’s also got IP54 waterproof protection, meaning it’ll operate in different weather conditions.
Interestingly, despite how sturdy this thing is, it only weighs 28 pounds (with a max load of 220 pounds). It’s deceptively light.
And with dual 400W motors, this hoverboard will hit speeds of up to 10mph easily.
In terms of the battery, you’re looking at around 13.7 miles per charge, which is a lot.
Something else that has a lot of people impressed is how smooth the Ninebot S travels (thanks to its 10.5-inch pneumatic tires).
There’s also a knee control bar which allows for more precise steering while making the hoverboard easier to lift.
Plus, included with the downloadable app, are anti-theft protection, speed limit and adjustment, self-diagnostics, adjustable lights, and even vehicle remote control.
Yes, this is one of the more expensive hoverboards, but when you factor in all of the above, sometimes it’s worth paying a little extra for quality.
- Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
7. Swagtron Swagboard TwistPrice: $251.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Good battery life
- Easy to control
- Not the best customer service according to some reviews
- 17 percent of reviews are negative
- Won't be as good as more expensive brands
The Swagtron Swagboard Twist is perfect for if you’re on a budget.
This user-friendly board features self-balancing startup, so turn it on and it’ll jolt into the correct position for mounting.
In terms of safety, this board is made from ABS polymer that adheres to UL2272 standards to protect against drops, collisions, and overheating.
Moving on to power, you’ve got two 250 watt motors, meaning getting up a 30-degree slope should be easy.
Speed-wise, this board can hit 7mph with ease and can traverse as far as 4.8 miles on a single charge.
It also comes with a built-in battery and system indicators so you’re always aware of when it’s about to run out of charge, and headlights should you wish to go out at night.
As this is one of the cheaper hoverboards, it’s not going to be as good as the more expensive items in terms of durability, battery life, and looks.
But as a more affordable entry point, this is one of the best kids hoverboards out there.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
8. EPCTEK HoverboardPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Stylish
- Flashing lights
- Color isn't for everyone
- Won't be as high of a quality as the more expensive boards
- 21 percent of reviews are negative
If you’re after flashy and affordable, go with the EPCTEK Hoverboard.
As far as safety’s concerned, this hoverboard is UL2272 certified and features high-temperature resistance.
On the music front, yes, it’s got a built-in wireless speaker that connects to phones and tablets to play music while on the go.
The main hook here, however, is the flashing lights and the vibrant pinky-purple chrome. It’s stylish, which is sure to appeal to kids.
The company behind this board, EPCTEK, also notes they provide professional services, so any questions or concerns, just drop them an email.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
9. Hoverboard – Off Road All Terrain HoverboardPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for off-road
- Very high safety standards
- Good for kids and adults
- Not many reviews
- Full charge distance is up to 7 miles
- No other color options
The T581 Hoverboard is great for those looking to take their hoverboard off-road.
This thing is powerful. How powerful? 600-watt motors, powerful.
That’s strong enough to be able to soar across almost any terrain.
This hoverboard comes with self-balancing technology and features two different modes.
One for kids, where the board is easier to control. And a second for adults, which is aimed at experts who want to pull off tricks.
It also comes with a speaker for music and is UL2272 tested and certified, as is the UL2271-certified battery.
Its safety features have also passed CE, RoHS, and FCC certifications.
So if safety is a concern, this is one of the best kids hoverboards you’ll find.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
10. jolege Self Balancing HoverboardPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Bright color
- Great for backyard fun
- Can only climb 5-10-degree slops
- Not suitable for tricks
- Nor is suitable for long-distance travel
If you’ve got a girl or a boy who likes blue, then the Self Balancing Hoverboard is perfect.
According to the manufacturer, this hoverboard is has a UL2272 certified battery and each charge lasts around 40-50 minutes with a 75kg (around 165 pounds) man at the proverbial wheel.
Where this differs from other boards is it’s designed for short travel, and climbs just 5-10 degree slopes.
So, is it rubbish? It depends.
If you’re after an affordable option to use in the backyard or taking to the park, this is exactly what you’re after.
But if you’re looking for a super-powered beast, this is not the board you are looking for.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
11. Keepower Hoverboard with Flash WheelPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super cheap
- Do the job
- Can play music
- Not enough product details available
- Slope range is 15 degress
- No idea how long each charge lasts
If I were to describe the Keepower Hoverboard with Flash Wheel, it’d be affordable and does the job.
It’s UL2272-certified and features “unique Bluetooth” with a built-in wireless speaker.
To be honest with you, I’m not entirely sure what it is that makes the Bluetooth unique, so take that as possible marketing jargon with no real meaning.
The dual 300-watt motors mean this thing has power, but not anywhere near as much as others on the list.
The max slope angle here is 15-degrees, which isn’t the lowest on the list, nor is it the highest.
The charge time on the battery is 2-5 hours. That said, I can’t find an estimate as to how long each charge lasts.
All of the concerns above are something you’ll have to weigh up before making a decision.
As I said, it’ll do the job, but if you’re after the best kids hoverboards, I’d recommend a slightly more expensive model.
But again, if this does what you need, there’s nothing wrong with going for a cheaper option.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
12. Spadger Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speakers and Led LightsPrice: $462.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast
- Great for newcomers
- Looks stylish
- Lack of reviews and...
- ... the reviews on there are from a skateboard
- Costly
The Spadger Hoverboard is a great high-end scooter that’s suitable for beginners.
The UL2272-certified scooter can reach speeds of 9.5mph. Which is fast without being dangerously fast.
What makes this one so great is the self-balancing tech.
The manufacturer states kids will be up and riding in around 5-10 minutes, which is a lofty statement but sounds about right.
The professionally calibrated Gyro sensors along with the non-slip footpad mean once kids have the hang of it, it should be a smooth experience.
My only cause for concern at the moment is the lack of reviews (as of writing). Or more specifically, the reviews attached to this are all from a skateboard, not the product shown.
Should anything go awry, just keep in mind you can always return it to Amazon rather than the specific seller for a refund.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
13. CXM2018 Bluetooth Enabled Self Balancing HoverboardPrice: $108.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Looks the part
- Designed for newcomers
- Charge time is 4-5 hours
- One customer says it beeps when it charges
- 24 percent of reviews are negative
The CXM2018 Hoverboard is super cheap, making it a great way to test if kids take to it without spending obscene amounts.
It’s UL 2272-certified with a UL2271-certified smart battery and has a Bluetooth speaker installed.
If you’re after something that does the job and isn’t going to leave you out of pocket, this one is worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
14. SISIGAD Hoverboard Self Balancing ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Decent speed
- Good travel distance
- Wheels could be thicker
- Charge time is long
- Some customers believe the up to 260lbs weight limit isn't accurate
The SISIGAD Hoverboard Self Balancing Scooter is a great jumping in point that won’t break the bank.
This UL2272-certified board can reach speeds of up to 9mph thanks to its dual 300-watt motors.
And the 6.5-inch rubber tires means they won’t go pop when you hit a bump.
They’re not the thickest tires on this list, but 6.5-inches is enough.
The charging time is 3-5 hours, which isn’t great, but that charge does produce 6-9 miles.
While this isn’t one of the best hoverboards in the world, for the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
15. NHT Spider Self Balancing Hoverboard w/Colorful LED Wheels and LightsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Has Spider-Man on
- Can play music
- Lack of product details
- Lots of unhappy customers
- I tend to not trust companies that use unlicensed character designs
The Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with Bluetooth and Lights isn’t the best kids hoverboard in the world, but if you’re after a mid-range board to test the water, this is it.
In terms of what it does, it’s got a Bluetooth speaker, can reach speeds of 9mph and last for up to 9 miles.
It’s also UL2272-certified.
Furthermore, this board also comes with stylish lights, features gyro foot sensors, and the dual motor has a solid amount of power.
I’ve not heard of this brand before, but there appears to be a lot of happy owners who love this board. If you’re concerned, I’d suggest going with a more well-known, better-reviewed hoverboard just to be safe. But judging from the responses, this looks pretty darn good.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
With the list out of the way, let's have a brief, terrifying history of hoverboards.
Originally, hoverboards were dangerous, with multiple instances of boards overheating, catching fire and injuring the rider. In 2016, some half a million boards ended up needing to be recalled because of this.
Thankfully, that was years ago. Nowadays, all hoverboards sold on US soil must adhere to the UL2272 safety standard that "evaluates the safety of the electrical drive train system and battery and charger system."
Basically, the UL2272 test means that the board has been tested thoroughly and shouldn't catch fire or explode.
Do keep in mind, however, the test costs money, so some companies may skip it to save a few bucks. If a product doesn't mention that it's UL2272-certified, do not buy it. Even if it's cheaper, it's not worth the risk.
Something else you'll need to keep in mind when purchasing a hoverboard is they're still a new technology, so there's always the small possibility when buying a hoverboard it won't work. Not in the sense it'll explode or catch fire, more something along the lines of it doesn't hold its charge, for example.
Hoverboards are complex beasts that require tech-rich motherboards and high-end batteries. So while there's only a very minor chance you'll receive a defective unit (my estimate is around three percent of products are faulty) it's worth keeping in mind when you see reviews from customers taking issue with receiving a faulty product.
If it's for a Birthday or Christmas gift, you'll want to get it early and test it out a solid month before you give it to a child just to be sure.
And should you run into any issues, don't forget Amazon has one of the best return policies in the world. So take advantage of that if you need to.
Also, keep your child's age in mind when picking one out. Younger kids won't need super-fast, off-road scooters if they'll only be playing in the backyard.
With all that said, hoverboards are great fun for kids of all ages. Yes, the previous generation of explodey-boards are terrifying, but so long as you're buying a modern, UL2272-certified board, you'll be safe.
See also:
- 51 Best Toys for 6 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List
- 21 Best Hot Wheels Sets Your Kids Will Love
- 25 Best Cheap Lego Star Wars Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.