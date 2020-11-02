34 Best Nerf Guns for 2020

Looking for the coolest Nerf guns on the planet? We’ve got you covered. We thought it would be only proper to take a look at the highest-rated and best Nerf guns for 2020.
The new Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster is one of the coolest looking Nerf assault blasters we’ve seen in a few years, thanks to its premium-looking gold accents and long barrel. It also feels really good to use, thanks to the bolt action mechanism that you’ll use for each shot.
I also really love the unique flight tips on the end of these gold-colored darts, which keeps your darts spinning nicely for the entirety of their flight path to your enemy. In fact, these are the farthest flying NERF darts ever created, allowing you to shoot up to 120 feet with ease.
Everything about this blaster feels great; shooting is fun, aiming down the sights is fun, and popping out the clip to reload is fun. It’s also one of the best-looking Nerf guns we’ve seen, making it worthy of displaying in your room or office.
One of the newest Nerf blasters to hit the market in 2020 I the Nerf Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 blater, which sports a 15-dar rotating drum and utilizes pump-action blasting. It comes with 30 Nerf darts so that you can have 15 in the drum and then a second round ready to load.
The Shockwave RD-15 blaster sport a slate blue and orange colorway with a gray handle for a unique look. It’s also ready to upgrade, allowing users to add accessories to any of its three tactical rails, a new barrel, or a different stock.
Recommended Ages: 8 years and Up
Boasting 200 rounds per clip, it even comes with a rechargeable battery. That means you don’t have to worry about tracking down your own.
One of Nerf’s new 2018 blasters is quite possibly its best, as Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K fires 8 rounds per second, thanks to its advanced acceleration system.
It’s held from the top so it sits lower than most other Nerf guns while firing, so note that you’ll likely be shooting up at your enemies instead of straight at them like you would a normal blaster.
Recommended Ages: 14+
The NStrike Elite Rampage Sonic Ice Series Blaster has a great range, and it has a great primer mechanism. It comes with a big drum that holds 35 darts per round, and it’s single fire. There’s nothing too special about it, but it works well, and if you love the handle primers of other Nerf guns, you’ll love this one as well.
Embrace your inner Daryl Dixon with the Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow, featuring real pull-back action firing. Its biggest drawback (no pun intended) is that it only comes with four darts. Luckily, darts are cheap enough when you buy them in bulk, and the darts work with plenty of other toy weapons. The bright green base color with orange highlights makes for one cool-looking crossbow.
What makes this gun a standout is the high velocity in which it shoots (100 fps). Yowza!
The Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Battle Gun shoots 12 high-impact round rounds. Each gun features flip-up sights, a trigger lock and a jam clearing door. The gun also has two tactical rails each for Nerf Rival accessories (which, of course, are sold separately). The magazines are ambidextrous, and they’re easy to load.
The Rival Zeus is the best NERF rival gun available for any of your Nerf gun games in 2019.
The Judge shoots 3 darts at once, and holds a total of 30 darts at a time. It uses a mega-size revolving drum to shoot.
These darts shoot rather far, and if you’re looking to emulate a shot similar to Soldier 76’s Helix Rockets, this is as close as you’re going to come.
The mash-up of Overwatch and Nerf seems like a match made in heaven — and it absolutely is. Our personal favorite in the new Overwatch line is the Nerf Rival Overwatch Reaper Wight Edition Collector Pack which not only comes with two of Reaper’s iconic Reaper blasters but also his mask.
The Wight Edition blasters are surprisingly huge, too, and the quality is what we’ve come to expect from the Nerf brand. It’s a great set of Nerf guns that any Overwatch fan will surely love.
The Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K is as awesome as its name suggests, using a fully motorized mechanism to rapidly fire 100 rounds. It’s highly accurate as well, so you’re likely going to hit what you’re aiming on, save for a gust of wind. It shoots hard foam balls that are slightly bigger than paintball size, and it shoots them at a rate that makes them virtually undodgeable (term coined Heavy.com 2017).
The N-Strike Elite Strongarm has a barrel that comes all the way out, and it holds six rounds. Like the Doominator, it also supports slam firing, so you can just hold down the trigger and quickly pull the loader for an alternative method. Of course, it comes paired with the Firestrike, a small, easily concealable weapon that you can use when you find yourself in dire situations.
The Mega mag is truly mega — it might be troublesome for some kids with smaller hands. The N-Strike Elite Centurion Mega Blaster is for those who take their playtime warfare seriously — it’s a whole lot of gun. It shoots the mega rounds like the rest of the Nerf mega guns, and it has a pretty nice range of about 50 feet and a medium velocity to it.
If you haven’t had a chance to experience any of the Nerf bows that are currently available, you’re missing out on some serious fun. With virtually all of your friends having some sort of toy Nerf gun, they’re less likely to have the Elite Mega Thunderbow Blaster, an incredibly fun gun alternative. It’s a little tougher for younger kids to fire because of the strength necessary to hold it steady when pulling the bow back. But for those capable, it’s one of the best Nerf options out there.
The MEGA Twinshock Blaster shoots two MEGA darts at once if you want it to, or you can have it shoot just one at a time. It shoots darts up to 85 feet with ease, and it holds 10 MEGA darts per round. It has a slam-fire firing mechanism, meaning it’ll shoot as fast as you can shoot it. This humungous blaster only weighs 3 pounds, too, so despite its massive size, it’s still easy to use.
If you’re more of a tactical kind of person and like to be more strategic in your play warfare, check out this toy. It’s a ridiculously cool Nerf N-Strike Elite TerraScout RC drone (don’t worry — it’s a ground drone).
This all-terrain vehicle has tracks like you’d find on a tank, and it has a video live feed that hits the remote control so you can see your targets. It’s the perfect toy weapon to deploy when you find yourself cornered or held down in a bunker, as you can just send this little guy out to do your bidding for you. It has a clip that holds 18 darts.
The Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster might be one of the more expensive Nerf guns, but it’s one cool toy. It uses two of the Rampage drums (each holds 25 this time). There’s no on switch, and you just push the tail end of the blaster to fire. The barrels move in and out as you fire, and it shoots roughly 80 feet.
The SlingFire Blaster Rifle can be used with a drum or a cartridge, but either way, it’s great. It has a nice stock barrel on it, and a cool lever-action primer. Like the rest of the Nerf Zombie Strike line, it has a cool neon green and orange look, paired with some cool “bandages” (they’re plastic). It’s great to fire two-handed, and if you’re looking for a primary weapon for your office warfare, this is a solid choice.
You can change up the stock, the barrel, and the cartridge with ease if you’d like. Nerf’s modular guns are fantastic, in my humble opinion, and the Elite Retaliator isn’t any different.
It comes with a clip that holds 12 rounds, and there’s a different paint job with inverted colors available (blue on white instead of white on blue).
Its size, ease of use, and the fact that it has a laser sight is what makes it one of the best cheap Nerf guns out there.
That being said, this classic Nerf gun isn’t anything really to write home about. But, if it weren’t for the bright yellow and orange colorway, it’d look like the cricket gun from Men in Black. So, there’s that.
The N-Strike Mega Series Roto Fury Blaster is the most solid Nerf gun you’ll ever own. It uses a barrel that you pre-load, and it shoots the bigger Mega darts. Its accuracy is pretty good as well, and it has a high rate of fire, thanks to the fact that you can hold down the trigger and just pump it to fire (meaning, it fires as fast as you can pump). The red, white and gray colorway looks great, too.
The N-Strike Mega Series Rotofury belongs on the top ten best nerf guns of all time because it’s so much fun to use.
The Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster is another great toy handgun, and it has quite impressive accuracy and decent range. It features a primer that’s similar to something like a Cougar Magnum and modern handguns. If Rick Grimes owned a Nerf gun, it’d be the Hammershot. I also recommend you check out the great prop mod by Bill Doran.
If you need a secondary weapon for your Nerf wars, the Elite Triad EX-3 is a great choice. To my knowledge, it’s the smallest Nerf gun currently available (if there’s a smaller one, please alert me). There’s also a white version available.
The Doomlands Lawbringer looks like something out of Borderlands. It has absolutely fantastic firing ability since it holds 12 darts and you can slam fire it (hold the trigger down and then keep hitting the primer). What’s more, you’re able to hold 12 more rounds in the stock (it also serves as a holder). I’m not a big fan of the orange and dark gray colorway, but that’s being nitpicky.
The Doomlands line is super fun, which is why this is on our list of the best Nerf guns for sale.
Of course, all things Star Wars are great, and when Nerf came out with their own Star Wars-themed blasters, we absolutely loved it. This one is all about the looks, as it’s only a single fire weapon. But if you’re a lover of sci-fi, it’s a must-have.
The N-Strike Elite Alpha Trooper CS-12 has a 12 dart cartridge and slide action pump. It also features the N-Strike blue, orange and white colorway. It fires up to 75 feet according to the box (although, in reality, it’s roughly 60 feet).
Although not quite as formidable as the MXVII-10K, the Rival Artemis XVII-3000 holds 30 of the high-impact balls, and shoots from a rotating barrel. It’s quite a bit smaller than the MXVII-10K — about half the size — but it fires just as far and quick. It comes with 30 rounds, and it has an easy-load integrated magazine.
Although its rate of fire makes it not quite as plausible on the battlefield, the Zombie Strike Dreadbolt crossbow is a heck of a lot of fun. It fires Nerf arrows that are a little stronger than your average dart, although parents won’t have to worry; it won’t hurt anyone.
It comes with 5 arrows, and the top has slots for you to lay them all down across the top for quick, easy access. It does take some skill to learn, but it’s one of NERF’s coolest guns once you get the hang of it, especially because the arrows whistle as they travel through the air, striking fear in your enemies.
We’ve included the Dreadbolt Bow on many different holiday gift lists this year, including our list of the best Christmas toys for tweens most recently. But we do appreciate that the bow isn’t for everyone.
One of the highest-rated NERF gun on Amazon is the Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon, this massive Nerf Gatling gun. It comes with 24 mega whistler darts, and it has a 24-dart holding rotating drum. Although it requires 6 D batteries to run, making it a battery hog, it manages to feel ultra powerful, so you care less about how many batteries you’re using and more about how many darts you’re firing. It shoots darts up to 100 feet.
Out of all the toys on this list, the Doominator Blaster is the most fun to play with. It has this cool cock n’ load mechanism on the front where you use a handle that sticks out from the gun (which can be assembled on the left, right, or bottom of the gun). And, the bottom trigger you see in the image above rotates to a new drum once you’ve depleted the drum you’re using. And, it has slam fire, so you can hold down the trigger and use the primer to shoot. It’s super fun to use.
Despite its ridiculously long name, the AccuStrike RaptorStrike is one of Nerf’s best gun. It lives up to the name, too, being more accurate than your average Nerf gun, thanks to its uniquely designed darts that spin as you shoot them. It also comes with a great tripod, so you’ll be able to find somewhere nice n’ comfy to rein down longshots on your unsuspecting victims.
Nothing feels better than bolt action Nerf guns, and the easy-loading AccuStrike AlphaHawk feels good, man. It uses a revolver like you’d find in a revolver handgun, but it only holds 5 darts, not 6. And, it uses the same AccuStrike darts as the Raptorstrike, so you know your shots will count.
Let’s ignore the fact that this awesome new NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is themed around Fortnite – which is cool, sure – and just appreciate its design otherwise. It has a cool cartoony look and fires elite darts quickly, allowing you to rain fire on your foes.
It’s motorized and has 10 darts per clip. It comes with 20 darts in total. This Nerf Fortnite gun also has flip-up sites for ultimate accuracy.
Nerf’s Zombie line is filled with fun designs (many of which also made this list), but one of them is so unique that we simply HAD TO include it. I’m talking about the Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster, which looks like something out of Gears of War. This blaster has a spinning saw blade and fires one dart at a time, and it comes with a handle on the top for the ultimate look.
Deadpool x Nerf feels like a match made in nerd heaven, and it works incredibly well. You can buy the Nerf Rival Deadpool separately, or you can buy this dual pack.
Nerf has two of the best new toys of 2018 on our list, and the second is the Nerf Modulus Ghost Ops Evader Blaster. So, what makes this new Nerf gun worthy of being on our list?
Simple. Illumination!
To my knowledge, Nerf surprisingly hasn’t had any toy guns that light-up, and that’s part of the reason we love their newest, the Modulus Ghost Ops Evader Blaster.
Recommended Ages: 8 years and up