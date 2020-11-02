34 Best Nerf Guns for 2020

34 Best Nerf Guns for 2020

Looking for the coolest Nerf guns on the planet? We’ve got you covered. We thought it would be only proper to take a look at the highest-rated and best Nerf guns for 2020.

It's undeniable that Nerf has come a long way since their introduction in the 1970s. With each year that passes, foam dart guns are getting more and more advanced, and therefore, Nerf guns are getting cooler and cooler.

Nerf blasters are great, and the newer guns from the past few years are some of the coolest toys on Earth. I'll note that we excluded water blasters from this post, as we've done a separate post of the best water guns, and when most people search for Nerf, they're searching for the foam dart guns.

