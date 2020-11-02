34 Best Nerf Guns for 2020

The new Nerf Ultra Pharaoh Blaster is one of the coolest looking Nerf assault blasters we’ve seen in a few years, thanks to its premium-looking gold accents and long barrel. It also feels really good to use, thanks to the bolt action mechanism that you’ll use for each shot.

I also really love the unique flight tips on the end of these gold-colored darts, which keeps your darts spinning nicely for the entirety of their flight path to your enemy. In fact, these are the farthest flying NERF darts ever created, allowing you to shoot up to 120 feet with ease.

Everything about this blaster feels great; shooting is fun, aiming down the sights is fun, and popping out the clip to reload is fun. It’s also one of the best-looking Nerf guns we’ve seen, making it worthy of displaying in your room or office.