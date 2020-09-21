10 Best Snow Sleds Your Kids Need This Winter

Looking for the best sled for this winter? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Snow — it’s one of the things about the holiday season that makes it feel more like Christmas. And for kids, snow brings endless possibilities and hours of fun. Whether it be a massive snowball fight between friends or building a snow fort, there are plenty of fun things to do when the snow begins to fall.

Now, the holiday season is over, but the snow still remains. But what about the most popular snow activity that all ages can enjoy? Sledding. Racing down hills, challenging friends, and experiencing roller-coaster level thrills in the cold winter months.

Sleds are a popular birthday gift for those with winter birthdays, and they can be a great gift-giving option for all ages (as long as they live in the north where there’s a lot of snow every winter). The list below contains the 10 best snow sleds in 2020:

1. Paricon Flexible Flyer Classic Sled 54” – Our #1 Choice

When you think of a classic Christmas sled, this may come to mind. With a retro design and a long manufacturing history, Paricon sleds prove to be one of the best sled companies since 1861. With a wooden seat and red base, this sled truly captures the classic feel. Riders can take a seat or prone to take on the toughest hills. For its quality and classic fun, it’s one of our picks for the best snow sleds for winter 2018.

The Paricon Flexible Flyer Sled is our number one choice for the best snow sleds because of its build quality, classic look, and the fact that it’s highly rated. It’s the best wooden sled you’ll find without spending a fortune. It’ll last a long time as well, bringing fun in the snow for many winters to come.

Price: $89.99

2. CaliFun Snow Sled Boat

Basic sleds usually lack the features that can make the experience better, but this snow sled is great for controlling, braking, and turning. The CaliFun Snow Sled Boat has special breaks to control the ride. Don’t feel like sliding down the hill? There is an option to pull. This is a good gift for smaller children or those who are more weary of the hills. There is even a specially designed back support to feel comfortable while sledding.

The CaliFun Snow Sled Boat starts at $45.99 for the light blue color, and then other colors are slightly more expensive. So if you want to save a few bucks, opt for the light blue sled.

Price: Starting at $45.99

3. Flexible Flyer – Best Sled for Kids with a Sibling

For those who want a sled with style, the flexible flyer is a fantastic choice. With bright, vibrant colors, it stands out on the snowy hills. Not only does this sled grab attention, it has a slick bottom for faster slides. There are handles in place as well, but this is meant to go fast. The Flexible Flyer also is one of the more affordable sleds this holiday season, making it a tough competitor against the $60-$70 models. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

These longer sleds are great for two friends or siblings to venture down snowy hills together on. They’re made of durable plastic too, so these sleds won’t break.

Price: $39.99

4. BigMouth Snow Tube

For the next snow day, bust out one of these cool-looking snow tubes. Check out BigMouth Snow Tubes, which pretty much feel like pool inflatables that are made for the snow. There are many ridiculously fun (and generally ridiculous) designs to choose from, so there’s something for everyone in the family.

The snow tube is much like a pool inner tube, only much thicker and durable for the colder weather. Rather than being a hard sled, it is inflatable, making it easier for storage. There are four fun designs that make it stand out and will bring a smile to any kid’s face. Featuring a flamingo, penguin, polar bear, and unicorn, there are plenty of options for this fun gift.

Price: $24.99

5. Slippery Racer Downhill Pro Snow Saucer Disc

Complete with a simple circular design, this plastic saucer is a basic sled that is fun for all ages. The Slippery Racer Downhill Pro Snow Saucer Disc is a full circular sled that allows sledders to be closer to the ground. Measuring 26’’ in diameter, this classic snow disc is good for basic riding and can be used by the entire family. Those who bought the product said it’s an awesome ride and very durable after multiple uses, which makes it a great gift this Christmas.

Price: $23.10

6. TuffGear Toboggan

Sleds often have a distinct shape, but this toboggan has a fun design that is easy to use. Rather than being an entirely flat surface, it has a seat and a handle where the sledder leans back. It’s portable, fun, and multi-functional. Recommended for 6+ years old, it is another fun design that can maneuver the tallest hills. Like many other snow sleds, the TuffGear Snow Sled can also be used on grass and sand, making it a sled for year round fun.

Price: Starting at $11.99

7. BigMouth Donut Tube

If your child wants to stand out, this is the perfect sled for them. The donut tube has a fun design to sled in style. Made of high quality materials, the donut tube will withstand any winter weather. It also includes a patch kit in case of rough rides. It also is safety tested, making it a safe ride for all. Give the gift of a giant donut this Christmas, even if you can’t actually eat this one.

Price: $24.99

8. Toysland Snow Scooter

When we think of a sled, our mind tends to go to a flat surface that can maneuver snowy hills swiftly. And, most sleds also require users to sit down. This snow scooter, however, allows for even more thrills and fun. The Toysland Snow Scooter can ride on a variety of surfaces, requiring the user to push to create momentum for maximum thrill. Control your direction and slide to your heart’s content. A perfect gift for the thrillseeker at heart. If they’d prefer to stand while sledding, this is a great choice.

Price: $36.99

9. Frozen Snow Sled

From the popular Disney film Frozen comes a snow sled fitting for the movie and the holiday season. Featuring Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, this colorful sled is fit for young Frozen fans. Made of soft foam, this sled has a comfortable seat and slick surface for winter fun. Since it’s light, it’s easy to carry and ride. Recommended for ages 3+, it is a good starter sled for younger children.

Price: $33.42

10. Paricon Toddler Sled – Best Sled for Toddlers

For very little ones, regular sleds are too big and potentially too scary. This adorable small sled is for small slopes and tiny toddlers. Featuring a seat with a belt, parents can tow their toddlers through the snow without worrying about any potential injuries or safety concerns. This sled is specially made for toddlers between 18 months and 4 years old, and it makes a perfect “baby’s first sled” for new parents.

Price: $12.84 (20 percent off MSRP)

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.