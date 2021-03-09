9 Best Wandavision Funko Pops For Your Collection

Wandavision is one of the best things on TV, ever. Who’d have thought the adventures of a witch and a robot could be so engrossing. If, like me, you love your Funko Pops, there are a lot of surprisingly great choices out there to satisfy that collecting itch. So sit back, cast a hex, and check out the best Wandavision Funko Pops you need in your life.
Remember when the Hex was going fairly well and Wanda and Vision had the chance at a normal life before it all came crashing down? Celebrate that short-lived happiness with the Pregnant 70’s Wanda Funko Pop.
Personally, I’d pick the Scarlet Witch Pop over this one, but if you’re after a homey style display, and preferred the first few episodes, this is the Pop for you.
Plus as great as the flight stands are, they can break if they fall off a shelf, so maybe a two-footed approach is the way to go if you’ve got kids?
If you’re going for a 70s-themed Wandavision display, you’ll want to grab this 70s Vision Exclusive Funko Pop.
It depicts The Vision in his home wear, which to me makes him look like a teacher. He’s even holding a file! He should totally be called Mr. Vision from here on out.
So, what’s the deal with this being an exclusive? Well, it’s a GameStop exclusive, which means it’s one of the rarer Pops until GameStop gets more stock (or until it’s discontinued). Chances are if you’re buying it anywhere other than GameStop, the price is most likely going to fluctuate.
My advice? Pick this one up sooner than later. Believe me, you don’t want to be buying Pops when they’re out of circulation.
I absolutely love this Scarlet Witch Funko Pop.
It always amazes me how great Funko is at capturing a character’s likeness. Not only that, Funko has gotten so much better at poses.
Wanda here is depicted floating off the ground, which is so much more exciting than a standard two-footed pose. She’s even got a tiny chaos ball and the Darkhold spellbook on her lap. What more could you ask for?
It’s cool, and if you’re looking for the best Wandavision Funko Pops, I’d have to say this one is up there as one of the greatest.
If you’re looking to set up a Wandvision display or diorama, you absolutely want to grab this Agatha Harkness Funko Pop.
I’m a huge fan of how detailed Agatha/Agnes’ dress is here. The color bleeds nicely through a gradient of blue and purple.
The pose is pretty stylish, too. Funko is making use of flight stands a lot in the Wandavision range and why not? Both Wanda and Agatha can fly, so it makes sense to utilize that feature here. Plus flight stands really help them to stand out in a display (and yes, I say that as someone with far too many Funko Pops).
Who could possibly forget the Halloween episode? If you’re a fan of the comics or the X-Men movies, that episode is pure joy.
The Halloween Wanda Funko Pop is super cute. It’s Wanda in her makeshift comic-book costume along with a little pumpkin candy jar.
It’s adorable, isn’t it? I think if you pair this Pop with the Halloween Vision Pop you’ll have one hell of a display on your hands.
How adorable are the Halloween costumes? I absolutely love this Halloween Vision Funko Pop.
It’s wild seeing how intentionally rubbish his outfit is. Shorts and rubber gloves! It’s cute how bad it is. I’m still curious where a synthetic robot would get a green skintight suit from, though. It’s probably best not to question it. Suffice to say, just on weirdness alone, this is easily one of the best Wandavision Funko Pops around. What’s not to love?
As with the Wanda Halloween Pop, Vision also comes with a little pumpkin candy jar. As I mentioned with the Wanda Pop, pairing these two together is a must. They would both look so great next to one another on a shelf or as part of a larger display.
If the 50s-themed Wandavision episodes were your bag, this 50’s Wanda Funko Pop is your next purchase.
As I mentioned with the 50s Vision Pop, pair these two together and you’ve got the start of a wonderful display be it on a shelf, TV cabinet, or somewhere a little more unusual (maybe in the fridge to surprise someone?).
What I love about this Pop is the floating lobster accessory. It’s such a small touch but it really adds to the overall design and makes it feel a little more lifelike and accurate. Don’t you just love those finer details?
I am so glad Funko did a human Vision Pop. Don’t get me wrong, regular Vision is great, but it’s nice to have some variety in a collection.
The black and white color scheme works really well. If you loved the first few episodes and want to build a display around those, you totally can with this Vision Pop. Pair it with the black and white Wanda Pop and I reckon that’d look killer.
As is customary with Funko Pop, there’s always a chase variant.
Chases are, essentially, super rare figures fewer are made of. For collectors, these are like gold dust and tend to hold the highest prices in the long run.
For the Wandavision wave, the chase this time is 50s Vision, which features a different head (robot as opposed to human).
Are they worth the extra cost? It depends. If you’re a serious collector, absolutely. Nothing beats holding the rarest Pops. But for the wider collectors who just want something to look cool on a shelf? I’d pass. The regular version of 50s Vision is great as it is.
