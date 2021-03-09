9 Best Wandavision Funko Pops For Your Collection

If you’re going for a 70s-themed Wandavision display, you’ll want to grab this 70s Vision Exclusive Funko Pop.

It depicts The Vision in his home wear, which to me makes him look like a teacher. He’s even holding a file! He should totally be called Mr. Vision from here on out.

So, what’s the deal with this being an exclusive? Well, it’s a GameStop exclusive, which means it’s one of the rarer Pops until GameStop gets more stock (or until it’s discontinued). Chances are if you’re buying it anywhere other than GameStop, the price is most likely going to fluctuate.

My advice? Pick this one up sooner than later. Believe me, you don’t want to be buying Pops when they’re out of circulation.

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up