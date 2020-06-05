33 Best Board Games for Teens: Your Ultimate Guide

Board games are back in fashion. It’s now cool to stay indoors and play with your family. That’s why we’re here to bring a definitive guide to the best board games for teens.
Exploding Kittens is easily one of the best games out there. It is something me and my family swear by.
It’s a game of hot potato. Whoever gets the exploding kitten card is out. Sounds simple, right? But this isn’t just a game of hot potato, it’s a game of screwing over other players!
You have your cards, each of which can perform a different action. The whole point is to stock up on super-powered card so when you do draw an exploding kitten, you can use it to kick someone else out.
It’s devious is the best possible way. People will laugh, cry, or scream! If you’ve yet to grab Exploding Kittens, do yourself a favor and get it now.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 5 (different packs allow for more players, though)
The Fallout Board Game is one of the most accurate adaptations ever.
In Kotaku’s review, the site praised the game’s sense of exploration and storytelling. If you’re after something that plays out like a video game, this is the one to go with.
I’ve also got to mention the models in this set. They showcase some insane detail. They are as close to perfection as you can get.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
Number of Players: 1 to 4
You’d be surprised by how much depth there is to Disney Villainous.
This is a game where players take on the mantle of one of six Disney villains (Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts, and Prince John). Each villain has their own quest to complete as well as their own unique abilities to level the playing field. Or decimate it.
Each turn, players move their chosen villain around the board or play a card to better themselves or screw over other players with a fate card – the latter of which features Disney heroes.
It’s a strategic game that’s definitely going to keep you coming back for more. Every game you learn something new, arming you for your next encounter. You’re pretty much like a real Disney villain.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
Pandemic is one of the most stressful board games for teens out there. Not just teens, adults too.
That said, there’s a real sense of cooperative accomplishment when you save the world from one of many killer diseases, which is one of the reason’s it’s one of the best 2-player board games available right now.
The basic hook here is risk management and acting at the right time while also developing a cure. Should any three diseases find their way into a single area, however, that’s when the party starts. Time is always of the essence in Pandemic.
Despite the rather terrifying outline, this is one of those board games that flip the switch. You’re not battling friends or family members. You’re all coming together to save the word from airborne infections. The cooperative element really is what makes this so great.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
Playtime: 45 Minutes
If you’re after something truly unique, Eldritch Horror is the way to go.
An ancient evil has awakened and it’s up to you to investigate, defeat malevolent monsters, all while you race around the globe in search of information to bring down an Ancient One.
This is a detective game based on the world of HP Lovecraft with literally hundreds of different possible encounters.
The brilliance here is the world that the Eldritch Horror game creates. Older teens may tire of card games or cutesy characters and want something with a more role-playing, darker feel. If that sounds like your kid, then Eldritch Horror is 100 percent for them.
When you’re finished with the base game, there is an absolutely huge selection of Eldritch Horror Expansions Packs available to offer up new and exciting experiences. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Number of Players: 1 to 8
Playtime: 2 to 4 Hours
Catan is hugely popular right now. If you’re after something with tons of depth, you’ve just found your next purchase.
This is a settlement building game. Players arrive on an island – Catan – then need to colonize.
It’s not as simple as plopping down a road, though. You’ll need to acquire resources to turn this newly-found land into something people can live on.
Resources can be earned through cards, trading, or dice rolls. If another player has what you need, you’re going to have to offer something big to tempt them.
There really isn’t anything else like Catan on the market, so if you’re after something to really sink your teeth into, definitely consider grabbing this one. Catan is legit one of the best board games for teens you’ll find.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 3 to 4
Playtime: 60 Minutes
What happens when you combine dodgeball and card-collecting? Chaos. Pure chaos.
From the makers of my personal favorite, Exploding Kittens, comes Throw Throw Burrito, the most over-the-top card game you’ll ever play.
The goal here is to collect matching cards to build up more points than your opponents. But that would be easy, so to spice things up, you’ve gotta grab the cards while avoiding flying burritos. Get hit, you lose the cards.
As I say, this is pure chaos. Of course, you’ll need to remove anything around the house that could easily get broken, but, thankfully, the super-cute foam burritos are nice and squishy. No one’s going to get hurt physically. Emotionally when you’ve got a high-score, sure, but not physically.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
Imagine Cluedo but reworked for a modern age. That’s what Mysterium is.
One player takes the role of a ghost, while everyone else takes up the mantle of medium. The ghost will recall everyone who was present at the time of death, then as each turn goes by, the ghost reveals more to the mediums, until they’re able to work out what happened or they run out of time.
BoardGameGeek has a really great rundown of how it all works if you’re intrigued.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 7
Playtime: 42 Minutes
Bears vs Babies. Let me just say that again, Bears vs Babies. This is a game of Bears. Versus. Babies. LOVE IT!
So, how do you play? Build a hideous creation from the different cards then eat evil babies. Whoever eats the most babies wins.
The catch, each monster card has different points, so people could send your monster into battle against the deplorable babies before it’s ready.
As the tagline states, the real war here is between the players, not the baby army.
It’s weird, sure, but these types of games are always going to result in lots of laughter.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 5
If you’re after something a little more hands-on and head-to-head, the Risk 60th Anniversary Edition is definitely worth checking out.
Take over a continent, move your army throughout, then think strategy as other nations aim to claim your land.
This isn’t just a game about eliminating an invading force. Alliances will be made, backs will be stabbed, and surprise attacks will leave you thinking quickly about how to respond.
If you’re after something to pit parent against parent or sibling against sibling, Risk is a timeless classic everyone needs to try.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
Cards Against Humanity is super offensive and only suitable for ages 17 and up. Kids Against Maturity, however, is perfect for younger teens.
This is a game of making funny phrases. The dealer drops a prompt card, then players pick up other cards. Combine your best in-hand-card with the prompt card then when everyone reads theirs out, the funniest combo wins.
While there isn’t anything too offensive in Kids Against Maturity, it is mindless toilet humor. So it’s not for the faintest of hearts.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Number of Players: 4 and Up
Why is Taco vs Burrito loved by people all over America? It was designed by a 7-year-old. Kids know what kids love.
The rules here are simple. Collect ingredient cards, build your meal, then add up your points at the end to see who wins. But because Monopoly turned us into horrible people, every game nowadays is about screwing over other players and I legit wouldn’t have it any other way.
Draw a new card, add an ingredient to your meal, or if you’re feeling evil, why not add a tummy ache to your opponent’s meal? Hell, why not chuck a keg of hot sauce into their meal?
This is another game you won’t go wrong with. It’s devious, surprisingly deep, and suitable for both teens and adults.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
Never Have I Ever is the most self-explanatory board game ever, and if you’ve got friends around, this is sure to result in some interesting conversations.
One thing I need to state, this isn’t for kids. The age recommendation is 17-plus. So if you’re a parent, maybe skip this one, yeah?
This is a game where you get to hear all your friend’s deepest and more embarrassing secrets where you score points based on who has the most ridiculous story to tell.
As I say, this is definitely designed for adults, so why not pair this with a few drinks? There’s sure to be an endless stream of laughter that follows.
Recommended Ages: 17 Years and Up
Number of Players: 4 to 17
Taboo is another of my go-to games for younger kids and teens alike.
It’s simple, but a ton fun. The idea is you pick a card with a word on then need to describe the word without using certain words. As an example, you could draw a card and need other players to guess the word ‘Cartoon,’ but you’re forbidden from using the words comics, animated, draw, television, or characters.
You’re coming up with a description all the while someone else is looking over your shoulder ready to HONK the buzzer should you say any of the words.
This pack features a huge 450 cards, too, so you know you’re going to get a lot of usage out of it before everyone memorizes each card’s word.
If you’re after wholesome family fun, Taboo is legit one of the best board games for teens there is.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
Number of Players: 4 and Up
Here’s one for the gamers in the family, it’s the Pac-Man Board Game.
If beauty was ever a factor in board games for teens, the Pac-Man board game would win hands-down. The little Pac-Man and ghosts tokens are adorable. The board even makes authentic sounds from the video game, too!
There’s some surprising depth to this one as well. Cards decide movement numbers, so the ghost players need to work together to potentially trap Pac-Man, while the person playing as Pac-Man needs to think smart while collecting power pellets.
It’s good fun and it’s super affordable, which always helps.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 5
Can you ever go wrong with Trivial Pursuit? Nope, never.
The Trivial Pursuit Family Edition, which is an Amazon Exclusive, comes with questions designed for both kids and adults. meaning the playing field is finally leveled.
This pack also comes with 1,200 questions and features a much quicker pace to the action.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2+
For the horror fans out there, there’s the hugely popular Betrayal At House On The Hill.
We’ve all seen them, the horror film where a group of idiots are stuck in a haunted house. Now, it’s you and your family or friends who are stuck.
Can you work together to live through one of 50 different scenarios? Can you avoid losing your mind to the horrors that live inside the house?
This board game is perfect for teens who tire of Monopoly or Connect Four and want something more grown-up. It’s unique, and every game is different from the last.
Just maybe don’t play it right before bed, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Number of Players: 3 to 6
Playtime: 60 Minutes
You cannot beat the post-apocalyptic aesthetic when it comes to board games. The ruined world lends itself effortlessly to role-playing games.
Scythe takes place in an alternate history, in the 1920s to be exact. World War I saw the destruction of life as we know it and now, different factions are all vying for power.
This is one seriously beautiful set, too. The pieces are top-notch and the board is gorgeous.
If you’ve ever played Risk, you’ll be at home here. It’s got that ruthless back-stabbing nature that keeps us all coming back for more.
Is there anything more satisfying than screwing over another player? I don’t think there is.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Number of Players: 1 to 5
Playtime: 115 Minutes
Sometimes simple games just… work, you know?
Death by Trivia explains itself really well. Correct answers keep you alive, wrong answer lead to your death. Don’t get questions wrong, yeah?
Despite the overly-morbid aesthetic, there’s a sense of gallows humor to this party game.
Plus with 2,500 questions, this isn’t a game where if you play it long enough you’ll learn all the answers. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2+
Grab your tinfoil hat and test your knowledge of the most ludicrous Internet conspiracies in the Conspiracy Theory Trivia Board Game.
Answer questions, collect cards, but beware. There may be a cover-up lurking to through you off course.
Each of the 250 cards come with QR codes on, so if you want more info on the time JFK’s ghost informed the world dolphins are aliens, you totally can, should you want to.
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
The Game Of Life remains an all-time classic. While there may be more contemporary games out there, you cannot go wrong with The Game of Life.
Grow up, go to college, have kids (or don’t), and amass the perfect life as you race around the board against other players.
This is a game of adventure and unexpected surprises where the goal is, simply, to live your best life.
It’s wholesome, and a great alternative to the horror or war board games out there.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
Minecraft: Builders and Biomes is perfect for younger teens.
This is a board game all about building. Can you build the structures while avoiding mobs and other nefarious players?
This pack comes with 64 high-quality resource cubes, 64 building and monster cards, 36 weapon tokens, four-player boards, four experience counters,four character skins, four-game piece bases, 12 overview cards, a resource cube base, a support structure, and detailed and easy to understand instructions.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
Playtime: 45 to 60 Minutes
Splendor is all about collecting resources and building your empire through chip collection and card development.
You see, players are merchants looking to make some serious coin. Think Aladdin, only without the genie and princess.
Once you’ve made enough to turn some heads, like a good little capitalist, it’s all about schmoozing the upper class to make yourself even richer.
Games only last around 30 minutes, too, which I feel is the perfect length for board games. It’s enough to get people invested, but not so long you need to plan ahead to make time.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
Playtime: 30 Minutes
Gunkimono is essentially Risk set in a war-torn feudal Japan.
Battles and backstabs are aplenty in Gunkimono, as players plot out their route to domination. Earn points, but spend them wisely. Amassing a fortune means stronger options, but if your enemies have greater forces, points mean nothing.
If you’re into the more viscous head-to-head games, you won’t go wrong with Gunkimono.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 5
Playtime: 45 to 60 Minutes
Whether it’s for a tech-loving child or you just fancy getting a modern version of the Monopoly, the Monopoly Ultimate Banking Board Game is a brilliant upgrade.
This version is still the same Monopoly you know and love, just digitized. Money is gone, and instead, it’s all about bank cards and instant transactions.
Monopoly will always be one of the best games for families who hate each other. Add in the modern tech and I’d say this is one upgrade that’s not just a cheap gimmick. The ability to play faster thanks to the lack of needing to pause to dish out money and properties is a welcome addition.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
Here’s another one for the gamers in the family, it’s the Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition.
The video game Overwatch is still hugely popular with teens and adults. Heck, I play it daily with my eldest it’s that good!
This set comes with six tokens in Mercy, Lucio, Reaper, D.Va, Tracer, and Winston.
Rather than collecting properties, the Overwatch twist here is you’re capturing objectives, just like in the video game. The player with the most points at the end of the game is declared the winner.
It’s a novel twist, and while these spin-off Monopoly games don’t have the same lifespan as the original version, they’re still affordable fun.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 4
As Fortnite is currently the most popular video game on the planet right now, Monopoly: Fortnite Edition is a safe bet for younger teens.
Rather than collecting properties, the Fortnite edition sees players battle their opponents, claim different Fortnite-themed areas, all while attempting to survive the storm. As this is a battle royale, the last player remaining wins.
While this set doesn’t feature tokens, it does come with 27 Fortnite outfits to customize each player. It’s shame there aren’t any metal tokens, but it’s a minor gripe I’m sure fans of the video game will be able to get past.
Recommended Ages: 13 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 7
Monopoly with a feminist twist? You can’t go wrong with Ms.Monopoly.
Rather than a capitalist nightmare, Ms. Monopoly tasks players with investing in important women throughout history to make money.
It’s a fun twist and teaches teens (and adults) about different influential women. If you’ve got a girl in your family, this is an empowering board game.
It’s a fun twist that takes the cut-throat nature of Monopoly in a more modern direction.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 to 6
Look, I know Connect 4 may not be the most exciting prospect in the world, but when you’ve got loads of board games for teens and want something for a quick game before dinner, Connect 4 has its place.
I’m guessing I don’t need to explain a game where the name is literally the rules. What I will say, though, is this version comes with blue blockers to spice up the action somewhat.
Plus it’s super affordable, so adding this classic to your library isn’t going to break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2
Chess will always be a timeless classic every family should have a set of in the house.
This Metal Chess Set is absolutely exquisite. The wood gleams and the actual pieces look incredible.
What I love about this set is the wooden playbase doubles up as a storage box. There’s no need to worry about cardboard boxes getting torn and leaking pawns everywhere!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Number of Players: 2 (Plus backseat drives)
Watch Ya’ Mouth is good, dumb fun.
Plop a mouthguard into your mouth then try saying words like “warm beef meatballs.” It’s so dumb it’s kind of brilliant. Teens will always find stupidity funny, making this a perfect choice for a gift.
If you’re curious about mouthguard sizes, you get six regular sizes and four small versions, all of which are dishwasher safe.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Number of Players: 3 to 10
Telepathy is billed as ‘Battleships meets Sudoku’. That’s a pretty great hook if you ask me.
It’s so popular, in fact, it’s even won a few awards from parenting groups.
Obviously, this type of memory game isn’t for all teens, but for teens who love knowledge? It’s perfect.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Number of Players: 2 or 2 Teams of 2
Mental health is important. A lot of kids nowadays don’t talk about their feelings. Maybe because they don’t know how to articulate them or a sense of shame.
Chill, Chat, Challenge gets kids talking openly about their life and how they feel. I know not every family needs this type of game in their life, but you never know what’s going on in your child’s head, and games like this can help to get them speaking openly.
I know this is all a little heavy for a guide about board games, but mental health in kids is important, and I for one think it’s wonderful companies are coming up with ways to get kids talking about their feelings.
I should also note, it’s not all mental health questions. Most are about getting to know your child with questions like ‘If you could study abroad, where would you go?’
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Number of Players: Not Stated
More Help with Mental Health Advice: Child Mind Institute