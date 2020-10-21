15 Best Bruder Toys for Sale

Bruder is a well-known German toy company that’s popular in Europe for making incredibly detailed 1:16 scale vehicles and other toys, and while Bruder toys aren’t exactly commonplace here in the U.S., their quality is second-to-none.

Which is why, needless to say, they’re becoming more popular here in the States.

Meanwhile, Bruder toys are in every toy store in Europe, and for good reason: quality. The company’s model vehicles are expertly designed and intricately detailed, so they not only make great toys to play with, but also great props for city models, stop motion movies, and more.

With all that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Bruder toys currently available that both kids and adults will appreciate.

Here are the the best Bruder toys for sale: