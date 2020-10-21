15 Best Bruder Toys for Sale

Bruder is a well-known German toy company that’s popular in Europe for making incredibly detailed 1:16 scale vehicles and other toys, and while Bruder toys aren’t exactly commonplace here in the U.S., their quality is second-to-none.
Which is why, needless to say, they’re becoming more popular here in the States.
Meanwhile, Bruder toys are in every toy store in Europe, and for good reason: quality. The company’s model vehicles are expertly designed and intricately detailed, so they not only make great toys to play with, but also great props for city models, stop motion movies, and more.
With all that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Bruder toys currently available that both kids and adults will appreciate.
Here are the the best Bruder toys for sale:
Now this is cool! The Bruder Sprinter Ups with Driver Set is perfect for role-playing.
You don’t need guns and violence for something to be fun. Just driving around a van and pretending to drop off parcels is sure to keep the imaginative child entertained for hours.
Plus this set comes with a little Ups driver figure, so if they’ve got other toys of a similar size (or larger!), they can pretend-play the driver’s route.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Bruder’s newest toy – and the first new Bruder toy of 2019 – is the Volvo A60H hauler vehicle that’s a massive 1:16 scale! It’s around 18.3-inches long and over 7-inches tall, sitting on six massive wheels.
It features a cab that’s made from see-thru plastic, and its trough is fully functional. It’s also completely compatible with Bruder figures.
Recommended Ages: Ages 3+
One of our favorite Bruder toys for sale is this basic CAT Track-Type Tractor, which has a completely functional leveling blade and a removable rear ripper.
It also has individual chain linked tracks, just like the real thing, making it great for the sandbox, the yard, or any other terrain your kids can throw at it. They can also be fitted with rubber treads for use on slippery surfaces like snow.
Again, its Bruder’s attention to detail that makes it a standout tractor toy in the industry, and its surprisingly competitive price point makes it a great option for construction-loving kids.
Another great Bruder toy for sale is this Cement Mixer, which can also be equipped with the Bruder Light and Sound Module that will add, well, lights and sounds!
But even on its own, this awesome-looking cement mixer is a sight to behold, with a highly detailed blue-bodied truck and a spinning blue and white cement mixer. The drum empties through the silver shoot, and the hand wheel actually turns the drum to mix the contents.
It also has a tilting cab, and the water tank is fillable, so you’re able to easily mix contents into the drum to create mud that will slide down the rear cement chute.
We also included the Bruder Man Cement Mixer on our list of the best new toys of the year last year.
The Bruder Fire Engine is, hands-down, the best toy firetruck on the market. It’s big and highly-detailed, and it’s loaded with cool features like an actual water pump that allows you to shoot actual water, and a fully extendable ladder.
Its realistic details and functions encourage imaginative play, so your child will play with it for hours.
Plus, you know, what kid doesn’t want just a big red firetruck?!
The Bruder Mack Granite Flatbed Truck is one of the company’s most impressive toys to behold yet. The level of detail here is unprecedented in the toy truck sector, and not only do you get the Mack truck and the trailer, but you also get the yellow tractor to play with as well.
It’s one of the best additions to a child’s construction site on the market right now, as you’re getting two vehicles in one package.
The Bruder Man TGA Tow Truck comes with a bright red cross country vehicle that looks like a Jeep of sorts, and both of the vehicles are highly detailed.
The MAN tow truck is a bright yellow, and it comes with a bright red and yellow extending crane arm. It even has an extending wheel lift that can tow another vehicle behind it!
It can also be equipped with the Light and Sound Module for added stimulation.
The Bruder Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader is a good, clean set that looks just like the real thing.
The front of the loader both lifts up and the catcher can pivot. In short, kids can use this in the backyard to pick up dirt and pebbles, something I’m certain every young kid is sure to enjoy. What kid doesn’t love playing in dirt, am I right?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Bruder MAN Crane Truck also has some great realistic details and touches that make it one awesome toy truck for kids. It has a fully functional crane boom that can be lifted and lowered, as well as retracted with a crank. It extends to up to 30-inches!
It also has stabilizer legs that can be slid into place, just like the real MAN crane trucks, so that it’s stable when lifting heavier objects.
Of course, it compacts and folds down nicely for transporting, and the crane hook can even be attached securely to the front of the truck — just like in real life!
Another awesome Bruder crane is this Scania R-Series Liebherr Crane that has incredibly realistic detail. This one is actually a step above the one above as far as details are concerned (but also twice the price).
But its worth it, for sure. It stands at a whopping 4-feet tall when fully extended, which means it will tower over some of the smaller builders out there. This crane has four support legs, and when they’re fully extended, they can lift the vehicle off of the floor.
It also actually comes with the Light and Sound Module, so you won’t have to spring for the added $10 if you were to buy it separately.
What’s better than one Bruder truck? How about a truck AND a car?!
The Bruder Sprinter With Cross Country Vehicle Set comes complete with an extendable ramp, a tow wire that connects to the car, and all the lights and sounds you’d expect from a Bruder product.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
It’s no secret that we here at Heavy.com love John Deere toys and frequently write about them. And now that you know just how much we love Bruder toys, it shouldn’t be any surprise that we picked this Bruder John Deere tractor to include on our list of the best Bruders toys for sale.
The John Deere 9620RX sports the iconic John Deere green and yellow colorway and it uses tracking instead of wheels.
The real vehicle can pull up to 12,000 pounds, making it one of John Deere’s most powerful tractors on the market. And although this toy 1:16 scale replica can’t pull that much, it’s still one of the coolest Bruder toys you can buy right now.
This gorgeous orange garbage truck by Bruder looks absolutely incredible, and we all know that kids love to play with toy garbage trucks.
It has a tiltable bin for collecting garbage and a turning wheel mechanism that allows for loading and unloading garbage. It comes with two garbage cans.
The Bruder Claas Axion 950 is easily one of the coolest-looking Bruder toys on Amazon right now, complete with snow chains and a massive snowblower on the front. It’s ready for the winter ahead!
The driver’s cab is fully glazed and both the Bonnet and doors open and shut. It’s also compatible with the many Bruder trailers that are available for hauling.
The real Axion 950 that it’s based on has a whopping 400 horse power engine, so you know it comes packed with power.
The Bruder Claas Jaguar 900 Field Chopper is ready to cut down those fields! It’s a hulking kids toy that’s, simply put, way cool-looking.
It’s a nice lime green color that’s attractive to the eye, and it comes with four big spinning choppers on the front. The hood opens and closes (and there’s an engine inside!), and it has an adjustable spout for kids to tinker with.
This hulking beast is one of Bruder’s most-detailed toys yet.