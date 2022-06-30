11 Best Fidget Pad Controllers: Your Ultimate Guide

Fidgeting helps. Science proves it. Therapists agree. It just helps. So whether you’re picking one up for a child or an adult, these are the best fidget pad controllers and gizmos you really need to try out that won’t break the bank.
Our Review
The 50 Piece Fidget Poppers Pack may cost a little more than your average fidget pad, but the number of toys you get in this pack is worth it.
You see, when you’re new to the world of fidget toys, it’s hard to know which toy they’ll take to. Every person is different and has different tastes, so finding something they’ll gravitate to isn’t always easy.
That’s why it’s worth getting a mega pack like this. It covers everything from fidget controllers to bendy straws. In short, there’s bound to be something in here they’ll take to, so in the future you can focus solely on toys that mimick that same experience.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Fidget toys and fidget pads have been proven to help with anxiety and they benefit kids with autism. I’ve written about the best fidget toys for anxiety before, and during my research, I was amazed by just how useful these small toys can be.
Take the Mini Fidget Pad Buttons Controller for example. Kids love playing video games, so even though it’s instantly recognizable to them, it’s the small buttons that make this toy so special.
Focusing on small tasks like pressing the buttons, and getting instant gratification when they complete said small task, really helps to form a sense of peace and satisfaction. Sure, it may seem small and insignificant to people who aren’t neurodivergent, but to the rest of us, it just works. Amazing, right?
This particular toy also comes in five different color variants, offers up eight different ways to fidget, and is affordable enough that it’s okay if they break it (which they’re bound to eventually).
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What happens when one controller isn’t enough? You double it up, of course!
The Fidget Pad Fidget Controller doesn’t just have the standard eight ways to fidget, oh no. This bad boy has a whopping 13 ways to play.
It includes four clickable buttons, a gear roller, textured massage roller, clickable switch, worry stone, pressure trough, triangle button, dial, spring-mounted slider, a textured grip, and a few surprises for owners to discover themselves.
The beauty of fidgets like this is they can also help with concentration. It’s hard to believe that messing with something aids with that, but by focusing on one thing, it frees up the mind to focus on important things.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Handheld Fidget Controller Pad looks like a Star Wars Stormtrooper and honestly? I kinda dig it.
What’s great about this pad is it can be used with just one hand. Better yet, you could always get two – one for each hand!
In terms of what it can do, it’s got a ball button, switch, rolling gear, rotary dial, button paddle, slider, and a roller. That’s eight fidget elements in total.
It’s also a fidget pad that’s nice and pocket-sized, meaning you don’t need to get it out to fiddle with it. Just whack it in a coat pocket where there’s plenty of space and play while you walk. Simple.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Yes, this is another controller fidget, but there’s logic here, promise.
The Fidget Controller Pad takes the popular controller toy and makes it more suitable for older kids. Rather than looking like a baby toy, which teens are sure to bemoan, this version comes with a stylish case to keep it in.
If your child is having trouble with thinking fidget toys are designed for younger kids, this is a solid way to make it feel more grown-up.
Aside from the eight ways to fidget – flip, rocker, spin, buttons, roll, breathe, massage, and shift – and the deluxe carry case, this set also comes with a double-keyring, which itself also doubles up as a fidget. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Multi-Function Fidget Toy is another way to get multiple different fidgets in one.
Each of the three sections offers up a selection of ways to fidget. Whether it’s sensory, motion, or presses, this toy packs it all in. It’s also a nod to the ever-popoular fidget spinner thanks to its shape, which is kind of cool.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you can’t decide on which pad is right them, or you’re worried about them breaking it, this Cam Fidget Pad Controller six-pack is sure to solve both those issues.
It’s the same design as the solo pad we’ve also covered in this guide, only there are six of them. The main difference here is the change in the color scheme.
Is it worth picking up? That all depends on the age of the person you’re buying for. If they’re older, there’s every chance they’ll look after a single pad and it won’t break, making this six-pack redundant.
If, however, they have a habit of picking at toys (been there), it could be worth picking up multiple different versions just in case.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Another pad that’s great for throwing in a pocket is this Fidget Pad Controller.
What’s interesting about this design is it’s a little more ergonomic than the others thanks the slight grooves in the center. Holding it should feel more natural, and running fingers around those grooves adds an extra sensory element to it.
Elsewhere, you’ve also got a smooth rubber surface, soft buttons, joystick, and it’s said this pad offers up nice, satisfying clicks.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Decompression Cube and Pad Set is a great little gift that covers almost everything they could desire.
In terms of what it has to offer, there’s a lot. For the control pad, alongside a clickable and rotatable joystick, they get four clickable buttons – split as two that make a sound, two that are silent – gear roller, textured grip massage roller, massage button, and paddle button.
As for the cube, this one’s got 12 sides to click, roll, spin, flick, and rotate. There’s a lot for people to discover.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids have a habit of messing with anything when they’re on the PC. If there’s a pen in arm’s reach, that pen is getting mangled.
Thankfully, there is a solution in the form of the Big Size Pop It Keyboard.
Alongside their actual keyboard, drop this fidget pad next to it. It’s a pop-it, so instead of reaching for a pen to chew or click, they’re got a pretend keyboard to hammer the buttons on.
If you, like me, tire of finding plastic pen shrapnel everywhere, this could help with that.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids with mobile phones always worry me. Will they drop it? Will they pick at the crack they made when they dropped it? Will they eat it?!
That’s where the Bouncyband Fidget Phone comes in. Sure, it’s not realistic, but phone damage from fidgeting always happens when they’re unfocused. So for times like that, have this backup on offer.
Instead of fidgeting with their actual phone, the Bouncyband fidget pads offering has several buttons for clicking and smooth areas for running fingers through. It’s also a lot, lot, lot cheaper to replace than an actual mobile phone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated