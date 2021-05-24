15 Best Fidget Toys for Anxiety in 2021

Don’t know your fidget spinner from your peapod toy? Don’t worry, we’re here to bring you the best fidget toys for anxiety available to pick up right this second and explain why you need them in life.
People respond differently to different fidget toys. My advice? Grab a bundle like this Sensory Fidget Toys Set so they can try everything out and see what takes.
When it comes to fidget toys for anxiety, you want something that’s relatively small but packs in a certain feature – be it sensory of fidgety. This pack has a mix of everything, including popular items like an Among Us plushie, a fidget cube, and more modern toys like the match ball.
Just keep in mind, these are most likely mass produced, so if something takes, it may be worth investing a more premium version later down the line.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Trying to get fidget toys for adults is difficult. Trying to get a guy to carry a small toy in the pocket isn’t the easiest thing in the world. Thankfully, companies like King Will have fidget rings that are here to save the day.
The King Will Intertwine 8mm Fidget Ring is pure style. And thanks to the rotating chain running through the ring, adults can spin it to their heart’s content. Not only that, spinning it to relax isn’t as obvious as, say, pulling out a plastic peapod and popping the peas out. It’s perfect for adults who want something more discreet.
If black isn’t your thing, it’s also available in blue, silver, and comes in a variety of different sizes.
Recommended Ages: N/A
The award-winning Shashibo Shape Shifting Box is a really unique toy. Part puzzle, part fidget, all fun.
It is a box, sure, which doesn’t sound very exciting but it’s much more than that. The box can be opened, flattened, and morphed to create different shapes, of which they are 70. A lot, right?
It’s all thanks to a mix of powerful magnets and sturdy card. Whether you’re creating specific shapes or just fiddling with it, it’s surprisingly calming, and shifting the box into other shapes isn’t as difficult as you’d think. It’s all fairly intuitive.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a premium fidget toy that won’t break within the first week, you absolutely want the Infinity Cube Fidget Toy.
This fidget toy is hugely popular with parents and has been designed with fidgeters in mind. It’s robust enough to handle constant fidgeting, and is easily one of the best fidget toys for anxiety if you want something built to last.
The brilliance of this cube is it’s easy to use. That may sound like a given, but far too many fidget cubes can’t be used one-handed, whereas this one from Small Fish can be.
Plus it’s nice and affordable, which is always a bonus.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
For older kids who need something to fidget with while they’re working, this Magnetic Fidget Pen Toy is the way to go.
Before we begin, yes, it does in fact work as a pen. Great news, right? What makes this toy so great are all the extra bits. Whether it’s spinning, taking apart, or build them into models, this pen offers up a lot of options when it comes to fiddling relaxation.
There are 13 rings and 12 balls, all of which are magnetic and interlock without any issue.
Sure, this is a little out there, but taking a few minutes out of writing to play can help with breaking up larger tasks into something more manageable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Push Pop Pop Bubble Sensory Fidget Toy is one of the latest fidget toys to revolutionize the market. It is, essentially, bubble wrap in toy form.
The idea here is to push each of the bubbles through to the other side, flip it over, then repeat. It’s the repetition that makes this such a relaxing toy.
Each row is also color-coded, meaning if you want to there’s a sense of rules to keep to, which helps keep the user’s focus on the activity rather than feelings of negativity.
There is a game you can play with this as well, although that may not be for everyone.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Okay. Let’s get this out the way first. These two Tie-dye Push Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toys are quite clearly based on Among Us and Baby Yoda.
If you’re buying for a child or someone into geek culture, they’re going to love these.
As for how they work, they’re the same as the other buddle fidget toy on this list. Press the bubbles in, then when you’re done flip it over and do it again.
It’s relaxing and mimics the feel of bubble wrap. Not only that, it’s color-coded, meaning the user can work their way through the different sections before moving on to the next.
If you’ve not tried one yet, definitely give them a blast. They’re legit some of the best fidget toys for anxiety around. Plus they’re affordable enough that if they don’t take to it, you haven’t lost much.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Never underestimate the power of putty. Although it’s not a traditionally recommended fidget toy, it’s perfect for when you want something different from the usual that invokes the feeling of childhood.
Pop the lid and get to squeezing, ripping, moulding – whatever you want. Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty is a premium offering specifically designed to withstand usage. It’s also been designed with help from people with different disabilities. In short, it’s a toy from the people who’d benefit from it. You couldn’t ask for a better hook than that.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The D-FantiX Rainbow Puzzle Ball is part fidget toy, part brain teaser.
On the sensory side of things, rolling the ball or pushing the soft balls in is a good way to relax. If that’s not working and you need a larger distraction, that’s where the game side of it comes in.
It’s similar to a Rubik’s Cube in that you need to match the colored balls to the colored rings on the outside. Push the balls in and poke them around on the inside until you can shove them into the right slot.
While it is a brain teaser, it’s not on the same level of difficulty as a Rubik’s, thankfully. It’s more fun, and a great way to distract yourself when stressed.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes you can’t beat the classics. Although there are arguably better fidget and sensory toys out there, the classic stress ball is still worth trying.
The Arggh Mini Stress Balls Set is surprisingly well thought out. Rather than making three identical stress balls, Arggh has opted to create three balls of similar size but each has a different density. Specifically, light, medium, and heavy.
Each ball measures 2.5-inches in diameter and features non-toxic materials, so feel free to go ham on these bad boys. Oh, and there’s a glitter version if you fancy something a little more flashy.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sometimes the classics work best. Just take the Silicone Bubble Sensory Fidget Toy. It’s basically bubblewrap but larger.
Known as a decompression toy, the idea here is to poke in each bubble to make it pop out the other side, then repeat the process until the mind focuses on something else.
Although it’s listed as a sensory toy, it’s more fidget than anything else. It’s a way to focus on something else and keep your fingers busy. And best of all, you can easily clip this onto a keyring or store it in a pocket and no one will know it’s there.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Squeeze Bean Fidget Toy is as cute as they come.
This is what’s known as a ‘calm coping’ toy. When a child or adult is overwhelmed, this toy’s goal is to help ground them with something cute to fiddle with.
As you can probably guess, it works exactly as you’d expect. Run fingers over the pod for the sensory elements, then squeeze the pod together and out pops a cutesy pea with a happy face.
One thing to note with this, although the recommended age is 12 months and up, I’d wager the small peas make this more suitable for ages five and up. Feel free to use your better judgment, though.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
As simple as it is, the Snapper Fidget Toy is one of the best fidget toys for anxiety around. It’s so weird and unlike what you’d expect a fidget toy to be.
It works as a stress ball in that you squeeze it together. The catch? On the inside are two suction cups, which when forced together can lock together. When that happens, you’ll need to unlock it.
As I say, it’s such a weird toy but also kind of brilliant. If you’re after something different from the usual fidget toys, this one’s definitely worth checking out. The strangeness is sure to help with distraction.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Now here’s an unusual fidget toy. The Nutty Toys Pop Tube Sensory Toys is as unique as they come.
Admittedly this isn’t a toy for everyone. Younger kids will get a kick out of extending and shortening the straws, but they may struggle to connect them together.
As a sensory toy for anxiety, it can work. Pulling on the straws is a good stress reliever, especially the harder you pull. It’s a great way to get out pent-up frustration in a calm, non-destructive way.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
While I’m not a huge fan of Decompression Toys like these, some people swear by them, especially for younger kids.
The idea with decompression toys is to twist and turn the different sections to create new shapes. It can be relaxing trying to make different shapes, but for older kids or adults, there’s no getting away from the fact they look like baby toys.
Adults especially want something that’s cool and not something that looks like a child’s toy, let alone an obvious fidget toy. As I say, though, for younger kids, decompression toys like these are worth trying.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up