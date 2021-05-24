15 Best Fidget Toys for Anxiety in 2021

People respond differently to different fidget toys. My advice? Grab a bundle like this Sensory Fidget Toys Set so they can try everything out and see what takes.

When it comes to fidget toys for anxiety, you want something that’s relatively small but packs in a certain feature – be it sensory of fidgety. This pack has a mix of everything, including popular items like an Among Us plushie, a fidget cube, and more modern toys like the match ball.

Just keep in mind, these are most likely mass produced, so if something takes, it may be worth investing a more premium version later down the line.

Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up