7 Best Inflatable Water Parks: Your Buyer’s Guide

For the younger crowd, Little Tikes is one of the most well-known toy brands in existence, frequently making our list of the hottest toys every year. The company also has their hand in backyard water fun with a few great inflatable water parks that are well-made and relatively cheap. One of these is the Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer, which has two slides, a rock climbing wall, and a splash pool.

What makes this one unique is that it has a random water dump bucket that pours water on those climbing the wall at any given time. This inflatable also has a raised rest area so that your kids can take a breather while keeping their feet in the water. The unit has a maximum occupancy of 4 kids and a maximum combined weight of 350 pounds.

It’s recommended for five years and older, and it comes in at under $400 typically on Amazon. It’s a pretty solid deal when you factor in how much use you’ll get out of it, and it’s one of the highest-rated inflatable water parks on Amazon, with a high 4.4 average rating from over 160 customers. (Measures 12′ x 12′ x 8.5′).