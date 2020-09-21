12 Best John Deere Toys for Sale: The Ultimate List

If you follow our toy content here at Heavy.com, you might recognize this John Deere Value set. In fact, it’s also included in our list of the best farm toys for sale as well. It includes a large machine shed that features working doors and a removable roof for easy play. On top of that, it comes with four John Deere tractors, one ATV, two wagons, one disk, two trucks, a horse trailer, an anhydrous tank, four cows, four horses, one machine shed, and fencing.

Yes, it’s officially-licensed by John Deere (as are the rest of the toys on this list), so you can be sure you’re getting a quality product and not some cheap knock-off.