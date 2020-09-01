21 Best Lego Technic Sets for Sale

You can actually build LEGO cars that you can control with a remote with the LEGO Technic sets. For example, check out the RC Tracked Racer set (#42065). It features an ultra-cool looking vehicle that has large tracks instead of wheels, and it can also be built into an off-road truck. Both vehicles have a green base with white and black pinstripe going down the center. It’s intended for ages 9-16 years.

It has 370 pieces, so it’s one of the more intermediate Technic LEGO sets available.

LEGO has been introducing new power functions into their line of toys since 1977, and now there are more functions than we know what to do with. This set uses some of those functions, and your kids are going to love them!