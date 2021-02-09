11 Best Musical Instruments for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide

Your child needn’t be a prodigy to grasp how to make noise with bells. Because the playing itself is simple, this set of handbells can help teach musical concepts without frustration. These are color-coded to each note in the C major scale, so it’s essentially impossible to play a wrong note. An included songbook uses these corresponding colors to teach your child how to play tunes, while the note value is printed atop the handle. A fun and easy way to get into interpreting music.

Intended age range: Three years and up