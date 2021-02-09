11 Best Musical Instruments for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to teaching a child how to play an instrument getting them started at a young age can really help with their development. Not only does it promote hand-eye coordination but it also helps in keeping them interested especially if it becomes second nature. This list is full of great ideas to get your kiddos playing music at an early age and helping them develop that interest into a talent that will stick with them for life.
Percussive instruments are a great choice for younger children, especially toddlers because it is in their nature to make noise and use their hands to do so. While their grip might not be terribly strong they don’t need amazing dexterity to be able to play with these amazing wooden drums and percussive instruments. Holding and playing these drums, tambourines, and maracas will build their hand strength and definitely get them hooked on making music by themselves. Just make sure you have a good place to hide them if the noise gets to be too much.
Intended Age Range: 1-4
What is great about this harmonica is that it can be used by kids and adults so teaching your child can be fun and engaging. While most kids won’t be able to put a tune together on this instrument it will teach them about how to hold the harmonica and will also help with hand-eye coordination which is super important at an early age. If you are good with a harmonica then teaching your kiddo will be a fun activity that will bring you closer together and give you something to do that is constructive rather than giving them a tablet and letting them watch videos all day.
Intended Age Range: 1-99
Your child needn’t be a prodigy to grasp how to make noise with bells. Because the playing itself is simple, this set of handbells can help teach musical concepts without frustration. These are color-coded to each note in the C major scale, so it’s essentially impossible to play a wrong note. An included songbook uses these corresponding colors to teach your child how to play tunes, while the note value is printed atop the handle. A fun and easy way to get into interpreting music.
Intended age range: Three years and up
While this would be just as much fun to give an adult, this Bluetooth-enabled, guitar-pick-shaped device is meant to emulate the experience of playing guitar through the power of modern smartphone technology. There are over 100 sound options, including options for guitar, drums, synths, and sound effects. You can play with up to four people at once time, on either iOS or Android devices, so your kids can have jam sessions with friends. And when your kids aren’t around, all those hours of air guitar in your bedroom could pay off for you, too.
Intended age range: Six years and up
You remember the piano scene in Big, don’t you? Now you can reenact that with your kids in the comfort of your own home. This floor mat piano measures 70 by 29 inches and features 24 keys. Using the control module at the top, you can choose between play, record, playback, and demo modes, as well as eight different instrument voices: guitar, piano, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, violin, banjo, and xylophone. The volume is also adjustable in case you get tired of your stomping little Beethoven.
Intended age range: One to ten years
For your more advanced beginning percussionist, try this beginner drum set. Formatted to look not unlike a real beginner’s kit, this introduces kids to the rock drummer interface, complete with a snare, two toms, and a cymbal. Four different play modes include free play, letters, numbers, and a follow along for training. There are nine different melodies in different musical styles for the budding session drummer.
This also comes in a pink version, if you prefer. As a personal appeal: The world is in desperate need of talented drummers, so let your child play drums!
Intended age range: Two to five years
While the multi-modal (no pun intended) electric style guitar above is cool, the junior-sized acoustic guitar is a classic instrument. For generations, kids have had acoustic guitars to strum, even before First Act introduced their Discovery line to specifically invigorate young would-be guitarists. The body itself is plastic, but the neck is made of real hardwood topped with a rosewood fretboard to emulate a real guitar.
Intended age range: Three to nine years
If you want to introduce your child to a few instruments at once, try this pack that includes a trumpet, saxophone, and clarinet. Though they’ll eventually reach the age where the option is presented to the in-school, you can give your child a head start with this clever set that, like the bells above, utilizes color coding to teach proper technique. The included songbook features 14 classic kids’ tunes for them to learn. Have them give these a whirl before moving on to the real deal. Either way, this is almost certainly a better way to teach them than the dreaded recorder.
Intended age range: Three years and up
From zydeco and polka to Weird Al and even (the not exactly age-appropriate) The Who, accordion is deeply embedded in the musical landscape. No matter the age, it’s a pretty fun instrument to play and as with the other options on this list, a songbook and instruction guide is included. It’s tuned to C major, so you could play it along with the handbell set and form a band with your kids.
Intended age range: Three to ten years
It’s my belief that it would be against the law for someone to write a post covering kid’s musical toys and not include one of the Little Tykes classics. Virtually all of us had either this xylophone or the piano. Such a simple, great thing, designed to delight young budding musicians. Though you may eventually tire of hearing the dulcet tones of this mini-glockenspiel being hammered to death, it’s a rite of passage that parents should provide one to their children. It’s a classic toy not to be missed by any child.
Intended age range: 18 months and up
This piano book from My Best Learning is super cute and really fun. It is perfect for younger kids and will help them learn the sounds and finger placements for when you get them into real piano lessons. If you are planning on having your children learn the piano there is no better way to get them started than with this book. As your kiddos start picking up the sounds and chords they can open the book and start reading sheet music. I know this can all sound a little overwhelming but young children have a way of picking things like this up very quickly and it will definitely help with hand-eye coordination and give them a greater appreciation for music.
Intended Age Range: 3 years and up