21 Best Pokemon Toys for Sale: The Ultimate List

Unless you live under a rock, you might have noticed that Pokemon Go has swept the nation, and soon, the entire world — maybe even the universe at this point. The game is taking over your social feeds, filled with memes, pictures, and people talking about their latest catches.

There’s no denying that the game is going to bring new fans to the Pokemon franchise, and that means we just might see an influx of new Pokemon toys for sale soon.

But, with Pokemon being such a longstanding franchise as it is, there’s already some great Pokemon toys and other merchandise available.

Whether you’re a die-hard Pokemon fan or a newcomer looking to learn more, there’s plenty of cool merch available. Here are the top 21 best Pokemon toys for sale: