10 Best Passport Covers: Which Is Right for You?

Your passport is your most important document when traveling abroad, so a passport cover is a smart investment. If your passport is lost or stolen, you’ll have to waste hours at the nearest embassy (which might not be in the city you’re visiting) and go through a long process to get a replacement.

A passport cover provides peace of mind, as well as a place to hold your credit cards, cash, boarding passes, museum tickets, and other items. Aside from protecting from theft, a passport cover keeps your passport looking new.

Whether you prefer something that hangs around your neck, or a passport cover that looks more like a leather wallet, there’s an option for you. Many of these use RFID blocking material for extra protection, and one can fit up to six passports for the whole family.

Here are some of our favorites:

1. Venture 4th Travel Neck Pouch

Venture 4th is a reputable travel brand known for designing quality wallets and passport covers, so right off the bat you know you’re getting a quality product with this passport cover. The neck pouch is 5.9 x 0.2 x 8.3 inches, large enough to fit your passport and some cash and cards, but slim enough to tuck under your shirt. It has multiple storage compartments to keep things organized.

It can fit a smartphone, but some users said that looked obvious under their shirt. If you’re wearing a jacket or something bulkier it might be a good option.

It’s made of moisture-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about your documents staying safe if you’re stuck in the rain. Plus, it has RFID-blocking technology to keep your data safe. The passport cover comes in black, gray, beige, brown, and silver.

One reviewer said it was comfortable and secure and called it a “must-have” travel essential, while another said it gave him peace of mind on a recent trip. The Venture 4th passport cover comes with a lifetime warranty and 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.

Price: $17.95

Pros:

Secure and comfortable

RFID-blocking technology

Water resistant

Multiple compartments

Cons:

Can look bulgy when worn under tight clothing

2. SimpacX Passport Cover

If you’re looking for a simple, affordable passport cover, try this one from SimpacX. The lightweight nylon pouch has five compartments for your passport, credit cards, cash, keys, or other small objects. It closes with a velcro strap and zipper.

The string around your neck is made from a soft material, so as not to cause irritation when wearing it for long hours exploring new cities. The wallet also has RFID-blocking technology, keeping your personal information secure. It comes in blue, purple, red, and gray (pictured).

Users had mixed reviews on this passport cover. While the multiple pockets and price were a plus overall, some felt the quality was not that high, and not suitable for extensive use.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Affordable

Multiple pockets

RFID technology

Soft strap for extended neck wear

Cons:

Not as high-quality as others

Can become bulky if every pocket is filled

3. Zero Grid Travel Pouch and Passport Cover

Travel pouches and passport covers like this one were one of the first products from Zero Grid, so they know what they’re doing. This is a reliable, functional travel accessory that’s great for minimalist travelers, as you can fit a lot in it and forgo a wallet or purse.

It has three separate zipper pockets to store change, cash, cards, tickets, etc., and a larger pocket for your passport. The lightweight, water-resistant, rip-stop nylon material pouch has seven RFID-blocking technology card sleeves.

The elastic neck strap is adjustable, which helps you fit it to a point where you’re comfortable wearing it. The passport cover comes in four colors: ash, desert, sand, midnight, and shadow gray.

Users liked the look of this wallet, finding it both classy and functional. It’s one of the top rated passport covers on Amazon for its size, quality, and comfortable neck strap. Some users, however, had issues with the zipper, but there’s a 100 percent lifetime money back guarantee.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Three zipper pockets

Adjustable neck strap

RFID blocking

Attractive and functional

100 percent lifetime money back guarantee

Cons:

Some issues with zipper

Passport pocket can be tight if the rest is filled

4. Villini RFID Blocking Passport Cover

Made of 100 percent genuine luxury leather, the Villini passport cover is perfect for travelers hoping to protect their passport from wear and tear in style. The passport cover is one of the few on Amazon with a five-star review, thanks to its high-quality, RFID-blocking technology, and multiple pockets.

Inside, there are four slots for credit cards or other cards, a pouch for cash or other items, and a passport slot. The passport cover closes with a durable snap. It comes with a three-year warrantee.

The Villini passport cover was created by European designers, but features an embossed USA logo. It is 5.5 x 4.0 x 0.35 inches.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Three-year warranty

High-quality leather

Multiple pockets, including a cash pocket

RFID-blocking

Cons:

Strong leather smell at first

Colors vary slightly from photos

5. Phone Charging Passport Cover

The Adventure Port passport cover by Lovie Style not only keeps your passport and other belongings safe, it doubles as a phone charger. The removable portable 4000mAh power bank is compatible with most phones, and delivers at least a full charge.

The passport cover is made of vegan leather, RFID blocking material, so your information will stay safe from electronic pickpocketing. It has three credit card slots, a passport slot, a cash pouch, a slim power bank, and a sleeve for earphones, pens, or other small items. It comes in nine colors and is water resistant.

One user loved it both for the stylish look (it’s classic leather with a simple globe and the text “Just Go” embossed on the front), the various compartments, and the fact that it charged her phone quickly on the go.

Price: $37.99

Pros:

Phone charging capabilities

RFID blocking

Available in multiple colors

Multiple compartments for cards, cash, etc.

Cons:

Some users found their phone wasn’t compatible

6. Herschel Supply Passport Cover

Herschel is a well known, respected brand for backpacks and other luggage and travel supplies, and this passport cover is no different. The Raynor passport cover is made of 100 percent polyester, and is also RFID blocking, so your information stays safe.

It has a passport sleeve and multiple card slots. Users said the case was high quality and fit everything they needed while exploring new places–credit cards, cash, a passport, and even a phone. They also said it lasted longer than other brands.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Durable

Spacious

RFID blocking

Classic color and design

Cons:

Have to fold bills to fit them in the cash slot

Some users felt the passport cover was overpriced

7. Winks Travel Passport Cover

This neck wallet and passport cover has numerous pockets for travel documents, coins, cash, and more. It has a coin pouch, an ID slot, a passport slot, a cash pouch, and five other pockets for credit cards, keys, or other items. It’s long enough to fit airline tickets too.

Though it fits a lot, the neck wallet is also thin enough to fit under your shirt without looking bulky. It’s made of 210D rip stop material with RFID blocking material, so it’s durable and helps protect your identity.

Users liked the multiple pockets and used them for things like earbuds and medication, as well as money and a passport. A few had issues with the zippers on the pockets. The wallet comes with a 100 percent lifetime money back guarantee.

Price: $15.92

Pros:

Numerous pockets

RFID blocking material

100 percent lifetime money back guarantee

Three color options

Cons:

Some users found the zipper poor quality

Some found the pockets too shallow

8. Family Passport Cover

This passport cover is great if you’re traveling with the whole family. It can store six passports, more than 10 credit cards or other cards, and has a cash slot on each side. It unzips and unfolds like a book, making it easy to access things and keep them organized.

The wallet is made of durable, RFID blocking rip stop nylon material and is water resistant. Users loved that the passport cover holds multiple passports and is large enough for boarding passes and other tickets. Two cash slots make it easy to keep currencies separate.

Some users wished the passport cover had a strap to fit around their neck, and others questioned whether the RFID material worked.

Price: $31.48

Pros:

Holds six passports

Multiple storage pockets and two cash slots

100 percent lifetime money back guarantee

RFID blocking, water resistant material

Cons:

No strap

Some users questioned quality

9. Mr. Lentz Leather Passport Cover

This hand cut leather wallet is pricier than others, but is made with full-grain vegetable tanned leather sourced in the United States. The leather is soft but durable, and adorned with solid brass, nickel-plated rivets.

Each wallet is hand stamped with a unique sequential number and can be personalized, and comes with a tin of Mr. Lentz Spiff N’ Shine, which can be used to condition the wallet and keep it like new. The passport cover comes in three colors: desert night dark, sun tanned natural, and western brown.

It has four credit card slots and a cash pocket on the left side, and a passport slot on the right. It has a five-star review on Amazon and users called it “beautiful.” Unlike other wallets on the list, it does not have RFID blocking technology. It has a 100-year warranty.

Price: $68

Pros:

Easily fits two passports, four cards, and currency

Can be personalized

Handmade from genuine leather in the USA

100-year warranty

Comes with leather protector

Cons:

Not RFID blocking material

Leather is tough to stretch at first

10. Travelambo Passport Wallet

The Travelambo passport cover is a favorite among travelers for its multiple storage compartments. It has an open pocket for tickets or other items, an outside zipper pocket, a wing pocket, a passport pouch, a cash pouch, an inside zippered pocket, a pen holder, a removable key chain, six card slots, and a mesh pocket.

Each passport cover is black on the outside, with eight different colored insides. They all zip closed. It is made of nylon RFID blocking material and comes with a one-year warranty. Users call it a “great wallet for a great price,” though some found the inside pockets tight.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Multiple compartments of varying sizes and types

Zips securely closed

RFID blocking material

Eight color options

Low price

Cons:

Some users found the pockets too tight

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.