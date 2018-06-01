Travel Router Comparison: Which Is Right for You?

Internet is essential when traveling. If you travel often for business, you need it to respond to emails, conduct meetings, and more. If you travel for pleasure, you need it to help research sights, plot destinations on Google Maps, make restaurant recommendations, or provide entertainment during long layovers. Yet wireless Internet is not always available, and even where it is it can be expensive.

A travel router can help you access wireless networks anywhere in the world. Turn a public network into a more secure private network, or avoid paying for more than one Internet connection at hotels or airports by connecting multiple devices to one network via your router.

Whether you need high speeds for video streaming or meetings, extra security for financial transactions, more storage for photos, or are simply looking for a portable, affordable option, theres a travel router for you. Here are our five favorites, for every kind of traveler.

1. For Multi-Use: RAVPower FileHub Plus

This router is only about the size of a deck of cards, but does quite a bit. It’s main function is as a wireless router. It’s second is to read SD cards, USB drives, external hard drives, phones, tablets, and computers to easily transfer information. Third, it can charge smartphones at least once, though many users said it worked up to two times. It also has an SD slot, which can be used with Chromecast.

There are three modes for Internet connection. One involves connecting the router to an ethernet cable, which then transforms the wired network to a wireless one. You can also connect it to a DSL or cable modem, and it will work as a regular router. Finally, it can connect to an existing wireless network and broadcast as a new signal. The router provides security because it connects to a wired line to convert to wireless, plus has a MTK762N chip that keeps software and firmware up to date. When it comes

Users loved the device for transferring photos and watching movies on their devices, and also for providing a secure personal network in crowded places. Some had issues with blurriness or pixelation when displaying metadata or watching shows, and others thought the price was too high. Even those who had issues with the product praised customer service, and were shipped new devices free of charge. If you’re looking for something that’s more than a router, especially if you take a lot of photos while traveling and need backup without carrying a laptop, this could be the router for you. It comes in either black or white.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Multiple functions

Connects to a range of devices for media storage

Charges smartphones

Secure connection

Great customer service

Cons:

Some issues with pixelation

Price could be too high for some

2. Best Budget Option: HooToo Wireless Travel Router

At around $20, this router is a great budget option for streaming, creating a wireless network, and backing up photos and video. It only weighs about an ounce, is 2 x 2.2 x 0.7 inches, and is powered by a small, portable USB cord. You can use it to share files among friends and family, stream movies and more, creating a network to surf the Internet or get work done, and even to charge your smartphone.

At home, you can connect this to your DSL or cable modem and use it as a regular router, and in hotels you can connect it to an ethernet cable and create a shared network to avoid paying for multiple network uses. One Amazon reviewer said, “I consider this a must for any techy who finds themselves out and about going on trips or visiting any place they may need an internet connection.” Overall, reviews were positive, though almost all negative reviews focused slow connection speeds while in bridge mode, and less than stellar customer support.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Small and easily portable

Can be used as file backup, to stream, and to create wireless Internet

Less expensive than most wireless travel routers

Cons:

Slow connection speeds in bridge mode

Slow and sometimes non-responsive customer support

3. Best for Range: TP Link Nano Travel Router With Range Extender

As the name suggests, this travel router has a longer range than most. It achieves 300Mbps Wi-Fi speeds on a 2.4GHz band, which makes it a good choice for those who need a router for video streaming or gaming, or for business travelers who conduct meetings via video conference. It has a Micro USB port for charging, and is also compatible with Chromecast. There’s a pre-encryption function where you set up the initial SSID and password protection.

The seven ounce, 2.2 x 2.2 x 0.7 inch router creates a private wireless connection anywhere in the world where an Internet connection is available using either Ethernet or WISP connection. It enables you to share one connection with multiple devices, and has a range extender mode to strengthen the signal. According to Lifewire, the signal is strong enough to share between people in next door hotel rooms. NerdTechy also praised the connection, and said the router will probably find one even in areas where your phone does not. It can be powered via a USB charger or with the included adapter, so it’s easy to charge on the go.

Some users said setup was difficult, or that it wasn’t strong enough to use as a permanent router at home. There is an “expert setup” option on Amazon for an additional cost.

Price: $33.21

Pros:

Reputable router brand

Compact and transportable

Long range and fast speeds

Does not need a cable to connect to Internet

Cons:

Setup could be difficult

Not strong enough to replace home router

Not a storage device

4. For Extra Security: GL.iNet Mini Travel Router

This tiny 1.4 ounce router has maximum security, thanks to its OpenVPN and TOR client features. There are more than 20 VPN providers, helping to mask your connection securely. The TOR firmware also ensure privacy.

Aside from security, the router converts any wired network to wireless, any public network to private, and allows for tethering and sharing. It also has a high 128MB RAM and 128MB Nand Flash storage space. It charges via USB and also has a WAN and LAN port.

More advanced users will like that the router is open source and programmable. OpenWRT is pre-installed and backed with more than 4,000 software packages. If you need more range, there’s an option to buy a small external antenna. Reviewers seem to love the router, and one said “there’s a reason it’s Amazon’s Choice.” Negative reviews mostly came from defective products, or from the router burning out after extended use. However, most users seemed impressed with the customer service and received refunds or new products without issue.

Price: $35

Pros:

More secure with TOR firmware and 20+ VPNs

Small and portable

Open source and programmable

More storage space than some other routers

Good customer service

Cons:

Some products burn out

Some users said setup was difficult for beginners

5. For Speed: TRENDnet TEW-817DTR

The TRENDnet travel router has speeds of up to 433Mbps when connected to 802.11ac connections, and 300Mbps on 802.11n connections, making it one of the fastest out there. It also streams photos, videos, and music to smartphones, TVs, Chromecast, and other devices.

After a simple setup, you can create a secure wireless network and share across multiple devices, using either Router or WISP/AP/Repeater mode (move between the two with a toggle switch). Another cool feature is its interchangeable plugs, enabling you to use it easily in North America, Europe, and the UK.

TRENDnet has a three-year warranty and 24/7, toll-free tech support, which makes it easy to ask questions even from other time zones. It’s larger than others on the list at 6 x 5 x 6 inches and 15.2 ounces, but still easily portable. It plugs into the wall to charge, which could be less convenient than other USB charging options. While it’s extremely fast on networks that are open or require a password, one main issue is that it does not work on networks that have a captive portal login requirement, which many hotels and airports have started using.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

One of the fastest travel routers on the market

Interchangeable plugs for multiple countries

Streaming capabilities

Toll-free, 24/7 tech support

Three-year warranty

Cons:

Cannot connect to networks with a captive portal

Larger than others on the list

Wall charger, not USB

