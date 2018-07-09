Universal Plug Adapter: Which to Pack for Your Next Trip

A universal plug adapter is a travel essential, whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure. You need it to plug in your laptop, phone, camera battery, shaver, and more abroad. Though they’re used by almost every traveler, universal plug adapters are sometimes hard to find in other countries.

Rather than spending hours looking for one at convenience or electronics stores abroad, buy one before your trip so you’ll be set on arrival. Some options come with one compact universal plug adapter that works in multiple countries, while others come with a set of adapters you can pick and choose from depending on your trip.

Not all universal plug adapters convert voltage, which is something to keep in mind. Most hotels have hair dryers available, but if you’re traveling with your own, you’ll need something that can convert voltage as well as the outlet.

A universal plug adapter will keep your phone charged on the road, help you plug in at international airports, keep you charged up while working at coffee shops, and allow you to have a smoother trip wherever your travels take you. These adapters all work in at least 150 countries, and have multiple other features as well.

Whether you’re looking for a budget option, for a universal plug adapter set, for an adapter that converts voltage, or for an all-in-one travel adapter, we’ve done the research to find which is best for your needs.

Here, our favorite universal plug adapter for every type of traveler:

1. Kensington International Plug Adapter to Save Space

This universal plug adapter covers more than 150 countries and has a sliding plug function, which helps save space when compacted. Choose from two-prongs or three-prongs, and with or without USB.

You can power a laptop and charge two mobile devices at once, saving time if you’re trying to power up in an airport or coffee shop. Users liked that it was small and easy to pack, plus worked in so many countries. Some said three-prong plugs were hard to fit in.

The plug adapter supplies up to 1575W, so you can easily charge your laptops, smartphones, and shavers. The internal power fuse helps protect your devices from power surge damage.

Price: $21.61 (28 percent off $29.99) for the two-prong adapter, $39.99 (20 percent off $49.99) for the three-prong adapter

Pros:

Compact design

Internal fuse

Works in more than 150 countries

Can charge USB and plug devices at the same time

Cons:

Two-prong and three-prong adapters sold separately

Three-prong plugs are hard to fit

Does not have power surge protection

2. Universal Plug Adapter to Charge Multiple Devices

This multi-device universal travel adapter covers 150 countries, meaning you can take it almost anywhere. It has US/EU/AU/UK plugs, as well as four USB ports and a USB Type C port.

You can charge six devices at one time with this universal plug adapter, so you’ll never have to wait for your phone to charge before you can charge your computer, or your hair straightener, or any other device.

The adapter is safety certified and the inside pocket is dust proof. It comes with a spare replacement fuse and surge protection. One thing to note is that it does not convert voltage, so you cannot use it with a hair dryer or other high voltage device. The input voltage is 100-250 VAC 50/60Hz and the USB output is 5.0Vdc, 3500mA Max.

The universal plug adapter comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and one year limited warranty. Users loved that they only needed one adapter for multiple countries, and could charge more than one device at a time.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Charges up to six devices at one time

Fits plugs from 150 countries

USB and USB Type C ports

Affordable

Safe

30-Day Money Back Guarantee and One-Year Limited Warranty

Cons:

Does not convert voltage

3. Universal Plug Adapter Set for Packing Separately

If you regularly travel to one place, you might want to pack just one type of adapter, rather than a universal plug adapter. This set of seven plug adapters covers the entire world, but in seven different pieces.

One adapter covers Australia and New Zealand; one covers the United States; another covers the United Kingdom; one covers most of Europe, Asia and the Middle East; one covers South Africa; another covers Germany, Greece, Romania, Poland, and France; and one covers India and most of Africa.

The set does not convert voltage, so things like hair dryers will not work, and could break. Users were impressed with the quality of the adapters, especially the grounding capabilities. They also liked that you can charge both a phone and a laptop at one time.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Covers most countries

Can charge two devices at once

Grounding adapters

Cons:

Have to pack separate adapters for each country

4. Universal Plug Adapter Budget Option

Like most others, this universal plug adapter covers 150 countries. It works through a detachable charger that includes five different inputs for one main adapter. It also has dual USB charging ports.

The power rating is 6A max; 100-240Vac. It converts the power outlet, but does not convert voltage. It comes with a 24-month limited warranty and 24-hour customer service. An internal safety shutter protects users from electric shock.

Users liked that the adapter was small (3 x 1.5 x 1.9 inches) and cheap. One reviewer said it was “excellent quality for the price” and another called it a “small, convenient, and perfect travel companion.”

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Low price

Works worldwide

Compact

Cons:

Does not convert voltage

Some users thought it would be easy to lose the multiple plugs

5. World Travel Plug Adapter to Convert Voltage

The Bonazza universal plug adapter is one of the few travel adapters that converts voltage as well as outlets. This means you can use US and Canadian high-voltage devices like hair dryers, steamers, electric kettles, and more abroad.

It uses an LED power indicator, plug lock system that has overload, high-temperature, short-circuit, and surge protection built in. It works with dual voltage, so you can use both smaller and higher voltage devices safely. The plug converter works in more than 150 countries.

The Bonazza universal plug adapter comes with an unconditional lifetime warranty. Users thought it was bulkier than other adapters, but worth it for the voltage converting aspect. Some wished it had a USB charging port.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

Converts outlet and voltage

Lifetime warranty

Numerous safety features

Cons:

No USB ports

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.