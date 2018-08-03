5 Best Travel Umbrellas: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A travel umbrella is one of those essentials that is often forgotten, but is also often incredibly useful. If you plan to visit somewhere like Seattle or Ireland you might assume there will be rain, and add a travel umbrella to your packing list. But even warm weather destinations get short, tropical rain bursts.

Many hotels provide umbrellas for guests, but they are usually large and bulky, and branded with the hotel logo. Pack your own travel umbrella to blend more easily into a city. A travel umbrella is also great for day trips, or to keep in your bag for rain emergencies in your own city.

These are our favorite travel umbrellas, from one that is ultra-windproof to a more fun, stylish option, to a cheap basic umbrella just in case, to an overall best pick: