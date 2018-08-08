5 Best Travel Makeup Bags

Most women wear makeup every day, but it can be such a pain to travel with. Liquids might spill, powders could break, and lipsticks can melt. You need a travel makeup bag that keeps things organized and clean. If you’re traveling somewhere tropical, you probably also want something waterproof.

For tips on how to pack your makeup like deciding what to bring for each trip, and how to care for your brushes on the go, check out this article. And when you’re ready to pack, choose a travel makeup bag that fits your needs. Do you prefer a hanging bag so you can see everything at once, or do you like organization with compartments you can mix and match? Do you prefer a classic look or a fun printed pouch?

Whatever your style, we have the travel makeup bag for you:

What are the best travel makeup bags?

1. HaloVa Travel Makeup Bag – $9.99

Pros: Cons: Hangs easily

Multiple compartments

Waterproof

Fits larger size items

Affordable Too big for some

Some didn’t like the design

If you prefer to have all of your items laid out in front of you, a hanging makeup bag is a great pick. This one from HaloVa hangs easily from any hotel bathroom hook, but rolls up nicely to fit in your bag.

It has multiple compartments for different types of makeup and other toiletries. The bottom pouch is large and has a mesh, clear front. There are two smaller pouches above it, then one flat zippered pouch.

They nylon fabric is waterproof and easy to wipe clean, and the high-quality zippers don’t rust. If you’re not satisfied, you can receive a 100 percent refund for up to 90 days after purchase. Reviewers loved the bag, and some noted that the small zipper pocket is perfect for jewelry as well as makeup.

2. Travel Makeup Train Case – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Adjustable compartments

Separate brush section

Large enough to carry many products

High-quality material

Waterproof and shockproof Too large for some

Some prefer a pouch over a case

If you’re like me and you like to organize your makeup by area–eyes, face, lips, etc.–this is the travel makeup bag for you. It has lots of storage space and plenty of organizational compartments that are adjustable, so they can fit your makeup collection.

Keep your brushes in the brush slots on top, then mix and match the compartments to carry your lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, nail polishes, and more. It’s also great for storing jewelry and toiletries.

The high-quality Oxford fabric and nylon lining have a classic look, and are dark enough to hide any makeup stains or smudges. Plus, it’s both waterproof and shockproof. The bag is about 8 x 11 x 4.7 inches, so it’s not tiny, but it fits in most carry-on bags.

Users loved the separate section for brushes, and reviewers included numerous makeup artists who said they never travel with anything else.

3. Printed Travel Makeup Bag – $10.99

Pros: Cons: Comes with three

Waterproof

Lightweight

Can mix and match No organizational compartments

No structure

If you simply want something small to carry your makeup in, a clutch like these fun printed ones will work well. One order comes with a set of three, so you can use one for brushes, one for makeup, and one for toiletries, or mix and match and just use one or two per trip.

They’re made of a waterproof fabric with nylon lining. They don’t have any organizational compartments inside, but if you travel with minimal makeup, or for things like brushes, that’s not an issue.

Users liked that the travel makeup bags are lightweight, easy to wipe clean or rinse out, and fun to mix and match. They also found creative uses for them, like chargers, underwear, and airplane essentials like ear plugs and eye drops. Overall they found them well made.

4. Classic Travel Makeup Bag- $12.99

Pros: Cons: Classic style

High-quality material

Lots of space

Keeps its shape well Some had issues with the zipper

Only one interior pocket

This travel makeup bag has a classic look. It’s a simple, elegant clutch and comes in 13 colors. It’s made of 100D Oxford Nylon, and is smooth, waterproof, and easy to clean. It’s built in a shell shape, which gives it lots of interior space for keys, sunglasses, and other items in addition to makeup.

Inside, there’s a small zipper pocket to stow credit card, jewelry, or other small or valuable items. It has an attractive gold-tone metal zip closure and is 7.5 x 3.7 x 3.2 inches.

Reviewers liked the shape of the clutch, which they said could hold more than it looked like at first appearance. They also liked the overall look. The only issue was the zipper, which a few had issues with.

5. Holographic Travel Makeup Bag- $11.99

Pros: Cons: Holographic design

Waterproof

Eco-friendly

Large No interior pockets

Some might not like the design

This large travel makeup bag keeps your precious powders safe. It’s made from an eco-friendly waterproof polyurethane material, plus has a strong zipper and slides easily. The nylon tricot lining stops items from getting scratched inside.

The bag is large–8.3 x 5.2 x 4.2 inches–and can fit eyeshadow palettes, long makeup brushes, and more. Possibly the best part is the shiny, holographic design–you’ll definitely never lose your makeup if you carry this bag.

Reviewers loved that it was waterproof, which they said was perfect for hotel bathrooms and pools. Some also used it for larger toiletries, and some even used it for school supplies. One called it “the nicest bag I’ve ever bought.” It has overwhelmingly great reviews for “perfect size,” the zipper, and more.

