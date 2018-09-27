10 Best Carry-On Suitcases for Air Travel (2018)

Any experienced traveler knows that checking bags should be avoided at all costs. A good carry-on bag lets one take everything they need, is durable, and in most cases, has wheels to make pulling a light load relatively easy. With carry on bags, life can be simpler, but one downside to bringing a bag on the plane is that sometimes, the overhead compartments get full. If you’re trying to avoid this situation, check out number eight on our list, an under seat bag.

Here are the top 10 best carry-on suitcases for air travel from lowest to highest price.

1. Olympia Luggage 22″

Material Polyester | Height 22″ | Width 12″ | Wheels Metal with ball-bearing |

For those who need an affordable yet solid quality rolling bag, the Olympia 22″ offers great value. Boasting a variety of colors, convenient straps for securing additional baggage, and many pockets for storing the small stuff, it’s a great bag for getting your stuff where it needs to go- big and small. One minor drawback is that the handle at the top doesn’t lock. Also, some users found the lack of rotation on the wheels to be annoying; this can make taking corners hard, but it’s not too big of a deal.

Price: $31.95 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

8 pockets for storing many tiny objects

High-quality zippers

U-Shape top opening system for easy access

Praised as larger than it looks

Lightweight, soft exterior

Cons:

Handle doesn’t extend high enough for some users

Wheels don’t rotate

Handle doesn’t lock at the top

2. U.S Traveler Rio Two Piece

Material Polyester | Height 22″ | Width 9″ | Wheels 2 wheels |

With a surprisingly large capacity, variety of colors, and great durability, the US Traveler Rio offers great value. Its two-piece should allow you to get from A to B without having to break your back — or your bank. The smaller bag conveniently latches to the larger bag for simplicity and ease in transportation.

Price: $40.41 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Praised as durable, and with a surprisingly large capacity

Should fly through any airline without an issue

Users found the value and size to be on point

Nice color; small piece conveniently mounts

Cons:

Warranty is basically 30 days from Amazon

Some say that bag has a strange odor

3. Travel Select Luggage Two Piece

Material 40% 2-tone 1200d polyester, 60% polyester | Height 22″ | Width 9″ | Wheels 2 wheels |

This attractive two-piece set boasts a dual material build of 1200D polyester and normal polyester. It has high-quality zippers and plenty of pockets to hold variously sized objects. It’s praised as durable and users love the quality considering the low price. One user, however, did have an issue with the quality of the interior, claiming it offered little protection, just something to be aware of if you’re transporting sensitive or fragile goods.

Price: $44.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made of superior polyester

Push-button retractable handle system

Front zipper pocket with high-quality zippers

Praised as very durable

Great value for a low price

Cons:

One user had an issue with the quality of the inside

Smaller than some expected

4. AmazonBasics Travel Backpack

Material Polyester | Height 21.5″ | Width 14″ (5.5″ deep) | Wheels No wheels |

AmazonBasics is a great brand often praised for its reliability and affordability. This bag is no exception. Users love its high-quality laptop sleeve, noticeable appearance, and variety of straps. The bag also expands to allow for extra storage. That said, this bag’s size is its one shortcoming, some found it to be too big. Note that it’s definitely not the size of a normal backpack and considerably more blocky. Still, for lighter loads, most will be fine, and happy with this convenient bag.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Zippered laptop sleeve

Made out of high-quality polyester

Noticeable appearance

Comfortable shoulder straps and back cushioning

Expandable storage is helpful

Includes straps to distribute weight load

Cons:

Does not include water bottle holder

One user found bag to be too large

5. Olympia Deluxe Fashion Roller

Material 100% Polyester | Height 17″ | Width 14″ | Wheels 2 wheels |

For those who want a fashion statement and a practical bag, the Olympia Deluxe offers both in a chic yet practical statement. With great construction and solid wheels, users love it as baggage and some preferred it for a book bag. Its exterior is water-resistant and it includes a slide-out luggage tag. It’s a great bag for people who like the look, but want to tote their stuff around comfortably and easily.

Price: $51.16

Pros:

Praised as durable and long-lasting

Telescoping handle easy to push and pull up and down

Great book bag

Beautiful look

Material is water-resistant

Built-in slide out luggage tag

Cons:

Top straps too long for some users

Larger than some users expected

Does not fit under airplane seat

6. Rockland Melbourne Expandable

Material 100% plastic | Height 22.05″ | Width 9.25″ | Wheels Multidirectional, black or silver |

With an expandable interior and a simple yet refined exterior, the Rockland Melbourne has it all. It’s great for trips where one will need a carry-on, but it’s also nice that it can stretch out, to accommodate extra goods for those longer journeys. Another perk here is its scuff-resistant exterior, and rotating wheels, making moving about the country easy on the arms.

Price: $56.43

Pros:

Lightweight yet and durable material

Great for flights; ideal size for carry-on

Praised as good quality with solid capacity

Great for trips, scuff-resistant

Cons:

Warranty does not cover replacement of wheels

One user had an issue with the scent of the bag

7. Rockland 20 inch Polycarbonate Carry-on

Material 100% plastic | Height 13″ | Width 20″ | Wheels 4 wheels |

This convenient, visible, and solidly-sized bag is great for those wanting an eye-popping solution to their baggage problem. It’s machine-washable, and a great carry-on. That said, some users did have issues with its exterior, claiming it wasn’t as rigid as they expected. Still, for the average traveler moving clothes and like items, this bag isn’t just practical, it’s stylish as well (that is if its look suits your tastes).

Price: $63.6

Pros:

Machine washable for quick cleaning

Praise as attractive and sturdy

Users found it to be a good size

Unique look makes it easy to see on the baggage carousel

Great size for 3-4 day vacay

Cons:

Handle gave out for one user after some use

One user found shell to not be hard enough, goods seemed vulnerable

8. Travelon Wheel Underseat Carry-On

Material Microfiber | Height 13.5″ Long, 9″ deep | Width 14″ | Wheels 2 wheels |

If you need a bag that can fit beneath your feet, Travelon has the answer for you. With a water bottle pocket, front organizer, and a self-standing rigid exterior, it’s a perfect balance of useful and affordable. While it offers less space than other carry-ons, there is a huge peace of mind in knowing that one won’t have to worry about fighting over a bin.

Price: $93.85

Pros:

Water bottle pocket, front organizer

Fits easily underneath airplane seats

Praised as perfect size and weight for carry-on travel

Bag is self-standing

Water bottle holder can come in handy

Cons:

A few users had issues with the wheels

One user found bag to be a bit too small

9. Samsonite DK3 Spinner

Material 85% polyester, 15% Nylon | Height 20.5″ | Width 14.75″ (7.5″ deep) | Wheels 4 rotating wheels |

This Samsonite bag is stunning, durable, and has high quality, self-healing zippers. It fits nicely into any overhead bin and is praised as an excellent value. The interior offers many pockets and compartments for easy storage of a variety of goods. That said, one minor drawback was that some users reported its handle as being clunky. Others found it larger than expected. Beyond these minor issues, most love it for its great looks, great build quality, and superb value.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Great durability and stylish appearance

Praised as excellent value

Users report that fits nicely into overhead bin

Zippers are self-healing

Wheels are high quality

Cons:

Some users found bag larger than expected

Handle could be higher quality

10. Barracuda Smart Collapsible Carry-On

Height 22″ | Width 14″ (9″ deep) | Wheels 4 wheels |

For those who need a piece of baggage that can do that much more, the Barracuda offers an outstanding conventional bag experience with a few extras that take it to the next level. For one, it has a built-in 10,000 MaH battery capable of charging all of your USB devices. Another nice perk that some found very useful: it has a laptop shelf so one can perch and use their laptop without finding a table at the airport. While this bag is surely overkill for many users, for practical types who need constant access to their electronics, it may be the only way to go. Some other nice features include an extremely luxurious handle and it’s completely collapsible, for easy storage. It’s not a bag for the masses, but if it sounds handy, it can easily be worth the money.

Price: $279

Pros:

Built-in 10,000 MAH charge for USB devices

360-degree rotating handle

Completely collapsible for easy storage

Laptop and beverage holder gives bag “extra shelf space” at the airport

Praised as practical, functional, and handy for frequent travelers

Cons:

One user had an issue with the quality of the handle

Battery back must be out when in use, not that convenient

