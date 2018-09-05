Travel Neck Pillow Comparison: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A travel neck pillow is an essential if you travel often, especially on long haul flights. In 2015, there were 24,142,000 hours of flight time in America. We don’t know how many hours of those millions of hours passengers spent sleeping, but we can guess it’s quite a few. If you’ve ever flown internationally or cross-country on a red eye flight, you know the importance of trying to get a bit of shut eye, and you also probably know how impossible it can seem to do so without being able to fully recline or rest your head.

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all u-shaped travel pillows. Now there are options for seemingly every type of sleeper and budget. So many, that shopping for the perfect pillow could become overwhelming. We’ve done the work for you, combing through ratings and customer reviews to find the best travel pillow for multiple types of travelers. There were three criteria we kept in mind while searching: transportability, comfort, and support. No one likes carrying a pillow the size of their luggage, comfort is obviously key, and support is important so you don’t drift off happily, then wake up with a stiff neck.

Each of these can be ordered online, which you should do so you don’t end up buying a pillow at the last minute before boarding your flight. The pillows sold in airport stores are rarely the best option, and always overpriced. Buying ahead will also save you from falling asleep on your tray table–did you know they have the most germs of anywhere on an airplane, including the bathroom? Yikes. Go with a travel pillow instead. These are our favorite options, from something discreet, to one that molds to your neck, to one with extra features to really block out the world.