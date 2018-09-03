Travel Watch Comparison: Which Is Right for You?

We use our phones so often to tell the time, it’s sometimes hard to think of a watch as anything more than an accessory. But when you travel, a watch can be a necessity. Your phone might not work in another country, or you might worry about the battery dying after a long day of exploring.

These travel watches have multiple uses: some are fitness trackers, some are beautiful accessories, some are conversation starters, and some do it all. Whether you travel to run marathons or to shop, to explore cities or find adventure, make sure to pack one of these on your next trip.

We’ve sorted through a range of watches of all styles and prices to find our favorite in each category, from a splurge to a budget option and a few in between, each with a specific feature. While nothing can truly replace our phones, sometimes it’s nice to go back to wearing a watch.

1. Fitbit Charge 3 – $149

Pros: Cons: Seven-day battery life

Tracks calories, heart rate, sleep

15 workout modes

Waterproof up to 50 meters

Multiple smartphone apps Some people want a more classic watch look

This is a great travel watch for those who are active on vacation, or who want to track their steps and monitor other health issues. The Fitbit Charge 3 measures calorie burn, tracks steps, provides 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks sleep. It records the time spent in light, dark, and REM stages, so you can follow trends and see how well you’re really sleeping.

With 15 exercise modes to choose from such as run, bike, swim, circuit, and yoga, you can easily track calories no matter what form of exercise you’re doing. Or, simply set it to walk while you stroll a foreign city and watch the steps rack up. You can also set fitness goals and get stats during and post-workout.

It’s also a great travel watch because it’s swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the pool or beach on vacation, or in the shower so you never have to remember to put it back on.

The weather app is useful while traveling, as are the other smartphone apps like texting. You don’t have to carry around your phone and risk it getting lost or stolen, and can simply use your watch for most phone functions. Finally, the battery lasts for seven days, so you can track your health all trip long.

2. Cluse Stylish Travel Watch – $52.94

Pros: Cons: Stylish

Comfortable

Affordable

Interchangeable bands

Water-resistant Not as high-quality as some

No smartwatch features

Cluse watches are beautiful and understated, and they help you look elegant no matter where you’re traveling. The leather band is soft, so you don’t sacrifice comfort for looks, and it comes in a range of pastels and neutral colors. The face is made of Japanese quartz and mineral crystal.

The watch is water-resistant up to 30 meters, but Cluse warns it can be worn in the shower, but shouldn’t be worn to go swimming.

The wrist straps are interchangeable, so you can mix and match colors depending on outfit and destination. “It looks good with just about everything and goes with gold or silver jewelry,” said one reviewer.

Users like the look, that the strap was thin, the oversized face, and that the watch was comfortable to wear even on long travel days.

3. Map Travel Watch – $8.99

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Great gift idea

Comfortable

Fun design No extra features

Not as high-quality as others

This is a great travel watch for anyone who wants to add a bit of travel flair to their everyday outfits. The colorful map face inspires wanderlust, and the airplane on the minute and second hand dial spins around the world as time goes by. The band comes in black, blue, or denim.

The watch is comfortable and tells time reliably, though it needs to be manually adjusted when you switch time zones. The stainless steel accents and durable cloth are good quality for the low price.

While it’s not the highest-quality travel watch out there, reviewers loved it for its design, because it’s a great conversation starter, and as a gift idea.

4. Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch- $155

Pros: Cons: Classic look

Smartwatch features

Interchangeable band

Battery lasts 12 months More expensive than others

Not rechargeable

This is a great travel watch if you want a classic look, but with smartwatch capabilities. The genuine leather watch has a beautiful, old-school face with minute and second hands that tick along like a regular watch. But it’s also compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

It delivers smartphone notifications, tracks activity, and allows for custom goal setting and sleep monitoring. Unlike a regular watch, it automatically updates to your time zone, no matter where you are in the world.

The battery lasts for a full year, so you never need to charge it and can simply replace it once it dies. The buttons are customizable, and a gentle buzz alerts you of notifications.

If you don’t like the brown band, it’s interchangeable and a range of other colors and styles are available. Fossil is a well-known brand with great customer service, something reviewers noted.

5. Garmin Smartwatch – $264.97

Pros: Cons: Excellent GPS

Smartphone compatible

Built-in workout apps

Durable

Reputable brand

Interchangeable faces Expensive

Garmin has been a leader in tech since before smartwatches were an item, so you know it’s reputable. This watch comes with more than 15 preloaded GPS and sports apps, such as running, yoga, swimming, and more. Track your fitness goals, sleep, and stress levels.

It also has Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch–perfect for not having to carry your credit cards while traveling. In addition to the included apps, you can receive smartphone notifications for texts and other alerts.

The watch is made from chemically strengthened glass, stainless steel, and fiber-reinforced polymer, making it the most durable on this list. The battery lasts seven days in smartwatch mode, 13 hours in GPS mode. It’s simple to charge.

If you don’t like the look, there are thousands of watch faces to choose from in the Connect IQ store. Change your watch to match your travel outfit for the day.

Users love the wrist-based heart rate tracker, and the customizable apps. “The GPS is spot on,” said one user, which makes sense as that’s where Garmin started.

