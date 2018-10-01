10 Baby Travel Gear Essentials: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Traveling with an infant can seem stressful, but with so much great travel baby gear on the market, it’s easier than ever. There’s a wide variety of products out there, from foldable bassinets to a no-electricity-required bottle warmer, travel formula dispensers, diaper backpacks, portable changing pads, and even a support system that lets you keep your infant safe on your lap while still being able to use two hands for other things, plus more.
Many airplanes and hotels now offer cribs and strollers for infants, but there are a lot of other items that are designed to make the lives of parents simpler while traveling. Take a look at some of the baby travel gear we found that can help you ditch the heavy diaper bag, grab your lightweight travel stroller, and take your child on a great adventure, hassle free.
Best Travel Crib: Graco Pack n Play On the Go Playard TwisterPrice: $70.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable body, wheels, and legs
- Easy to assemble
- Comes with toys
- Removable bassinet and carrying case
- Self-assembly
- Some users didn't like the pattern
- Not for babies over 15 pounds
While away from home, you want to make sure your baby is as comfortable as you are when it’s time to sleep. The Graco Pack n Play On the Go Playard Twister includes a specially designed removable full-size bassinet that can be folded up with the playard for easy transportation. It comes with a carrying bag for travel and storage, and even has folding feet and wheels to make it easy to carry.
The toy bar includes soft toys for your baby to enjoy and breathable mesh sides. The bassinet is designed for babies under 15 lbs. The overall dimensions of this product is 39.5”L x 28.25”W x 29”H and the weight is 22.8 lbs.
Users have found this product to be fast and easy to set up and take down with the Signature Graco push-button fold and have said that it doesn’t take up a lot of room to store or travel with. In fact, the folding feet and wheels allow for 20% more compact fold. After purchasing, there is assembly required, but many reviewers said assembly is very fast and easy. It comes in a variety of colors and is made out of plastic, metal, and fabric.
Best Travel Lap Baby Gear: Primo LapBabyPrice: $32.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and portable design
- Sits easily on your lap in multiple situations
- Parents can use both hands
- Not for babies under three months old
- Seat could be more cushioned
- A little bulky for long-term travel
When you're on an airplane, out to eat, or simply sitting with your baby, having a little extra support can be a lifesaver. The Primo LapBaby is a seating aid that allows you to keep your hands free while still keeping your baby close and safe.
It is lightweight and portable and can be easily folded and stored. It comes with a small cloth travel bag for easy transporting and storing. It also includes a drop cloth for spills and a tether for toys so you can keep your baby engaged without having to repeatedly get out of your seat to pick up dropped items.
The lap support is suitable for infants that are three months and up, and it adjusts to a variety of waist sizes up to 54in/ 137 cm. It can also be used earlier than a regular high chair or booster seat and is significantly easier to bring on your travels. With both hands freed, you can answer emails, read, or eat- all with your baby still close to you and on your lap.
Many reviews were left by parents who took their babies on flights and were thrilled that they were able to use both hands for other things and their child was kept safe and secure. One reviewer wished that the strap that goes around the parent’s body was more comfortable, but said that the padding supporting the baby wasn't very cushioned
Best Travel Stroller: Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience StrollerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight aluminum material
- Folds nearly flat
- Durable
- Lots of storage space
- Not as large as other strollers
- Only comes in one color
- Front wheel lock not as durable as the rest
“Durable,” “light,” and “compact” are three words used to describe this stroller, an essential piece of baby travel gear. With a lightweight aluminum frame, a total weight of 13 lbs, and a 50 lb weight capacity, this should be perfect for the baby traveler and parents who need a fast and easy-to-fold stroller during their trip.
Its lightweight frame means this stroller is also easy to carry on the train, subway, or through the airport. Don’t worry about it unfolding while you’re carrying it since it comes with an auto lock and carry strap.
During naps and diaper changes, the seat can lay nearly flat and is easy to adjust to varying reclines. Additionally, it adjusts to three height positions so that your child can sit comfortably as they grow. There's plenty of storage space under the stroller for diaper bags and purses, and it also has a rear storage pocket for smaller items and a cup holder for your water bottle or baby bottle.
The adjustable canopy gives your baby protection from harmful and irritating sunrays and allows them a private place for naps during walks. If you are a tall parent and are worried about being hunched over while you walk with this stroller, reviewers said the handles sit a little higher than your typical grocery store cart, so you and your infant can both stroll around with ease.
Best Travel Wipes Container: Skip Hop Seal Baby Wipes ContainerPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strap for easy carrying
- Translucent lid to see when wipes are running low
- Easy to refill
- Can only fit 25 wipes at a time
- Can't hold many reusable wipes
- Wipes can dry out after a week or so
Any opportunity to save space and weight in your heavy diaper bags is a good one. Taking baby on a trip usually means you have to plan and pack for all kinds of scenarios, which quickly results in a lot of things for parents to carry around. You can cross one more item off the carry list with the Skip Hop On-the-Go Snug Seal Baby Wipes Case.
A baby wipes case that comes with a strap that you can attach to your stroller handlebars, it is always right where you need it so you don’t have to fish through an over packed diaper bag when looking for wipes.
This container holds about 25 wipes and the translucent case allows you to see when the wipe count is low so you can refill without being caught by surprise. The lid includes a silicone seal that locks in the wipes’ moisture. In order to refill, simply open the side snap lid and pack more wipes inside. There is an inner spring that helps the wipes come out easily. The product is PVC-free and Phthalate-free and measures about 7.5”L x 5”W.
If you use reusable cloth wipes, one reviewer stated that this container can also hold those, though not as many. It also holds the larger sized wipes that some parents prefer to buy at bulk stores. A number of reviewers also stated that it did not keep their wipes wet after their wipes were inside for about a week.
Best Travel Bottle Soap: Dapple Baby Bottle Travel Dish LiquidPrice: $1.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TSA-approved size and materials
- Award-winning cleaning technology
- Natural ingredients safe for babies
- Some users didn't like the lavender scent
- One user thought it should be cheaper
- Soap doesn't suds as much as some would like
Specially sized to fit into your carry-on and pass TSA regulations, the Dapple Baby Bottle Dish Liquid gives you the ability to clean your baby bottles, pacifiers, breast pump components, and dishes as well as possible while out and about. The soap removes breast milk odor and residue without the use of phthalates, parabens, sls, SLES and dyes, so it's safe for your baby, too.
If you are out on a road trip and need to stop at rest stops to clean bottles, this dish soap is able to fit right into your purse or diaper bag for easy bottle-scrubbing. Other reviewers have even said that they keep a travel-sized bottle with them in their purse, diaper bag, travel equipment, and even in their glove department in case of cleaning emergencies.
The dish soap is made out of green award-winning technology and uses baking soda to grab onto the tough milk residue. It’s scented with lavender essential oils so your dishes can smell fresh and clean.
Best Travel Formula Dispenser: Babymoov Formula DispenserPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four stackable compartments
- Airtight and spill-free
- Dishwasher and sterlization safe
- Have to unscrew top compartments to empty bottom
- Hard to remove milk residue
- Some wanted a different number of compartments
Another great piece of travel baby gear is the Babymoov Baby Formula Dispenser with four stackable compartments. When you’re out for your day, you can pack four portions of formula for your child in this BPA-free milk dispenser.
It has 4 compartments for pre-measured milk power, and they can be stacked together to stay consolidated and organized in your diaper bag or travel backpack. Each compartment can easily hold enough powder for an 8 oz. bottle of formula, and many reviewers have said they’re large enough to hold even more. One mother of two says she packs only one or two dispensers so as not to overpack her diaper bag. If you’re going out for a short trip, you can simply fill as many containers as you need and then detach the other compartments to leave them at home.
The easy-pour spout is airtight so no need to worry about formula leaking in your bag during the course of the day. This product is dishwasher safe and can be sterilized. The opening is one-inch wide and easy to fit inside most bottles. The dispenser cap is simply removed from the top compartment and attached to each compartment underneath when it is time to pour into the bottle.
A number of creative parents said that they will even save the containers and pack them with dry snacks for the toddler years. One complaint about the design that was shared by a few reviewers was that, in order to pour the formula out of the other compartments, the compartments stacked on top have to be unscrewed and they are usually still full of formula residue.
Best Travel Bottle Drying Rack: Boon Trip Travel Drying RackPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-ended brush
- Compact and easy to pack
- Mat helps items stand for faster drying
- The brush is not very durable
- Not dishwasher safe
- Not microwave safe
Kiss mess goodbye on your next family vacation with the Boon Trip Travel Drying Rack. This small drying rack comes with a dual-ended brush and “grass-like” mats that hold bottles, pacifiers, valves, and sippy cups upright while drying. While traveling, close the lid on the drying rack and stash it away in a diaper bag or suitcase.
Parents have said it comes in handy when they're traveling or at work and need to clean the parts to their breast pump. Many parents on Amazon have said that the rack is compact enough to fit into a tight suitcase and that it’s extra convenient that the brush fits into the lid of the rack, so it can all be carried together. The most common complaint was that the brush had broken after a few uses, or that it was too bendy to withstand a tough cleaning.
The rack is not dishwasher-safe and must be washed with hot, soapy water. It cannot be boiled, sterilized, or microwaved.
Best Travel Bottle Warmer: Philips Avent Bottle WarmerPrice: $20.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Circulates milk to heat evenly
- Heats milk quickly
- Works with many bottles and jars
- Not as easy to pack as other tools
- Will need a converter for other countries
- Doesn't fit some brands of bottles
It can be hard to feed your baby warm milk while traveling, but with the Philips bottle warmer it's suddenly fast and easy. The warmer circulates the milk while heating, so it gently and evenly warms the bottle and doesn't leave any hot or cold spots. Plus, its small design is easy to fit in your bag and set up at your hotel.
This nifty piece of baby travel gear works with all Philips Avent bottles, toddler cups, and most food jars, so no need to stress too much while packing.
It heats four ounces of milk in three minutes, and has a defrost setting too. The wattage is 110-120v, so you'll need a converter and/or power adapter depending on where you're traveling. With this convenient tool, you can rest assured you're always giving your baby the best, even on the go.
Best Changing Pad: Crystal Baby Portable Changing PadPrice: $20.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact and easy to fold
- Diaper and other pockets
- Non-toxic, safe materials
- Too much space for some users
- Color is not for everyone
- More expensive than some changing mats
When you’re out and about and it’s time to change your baby’s diaper, it can be challenging to find a space or surface that you trust. The Crystal Baby Smile Portable Changing Pad is not only a portable changing pad, but also comes with diaper and product pockets so that everything you need to ensure baby’s cleanliness is right with you at all times. It's one of the best baby travel gear investments you can make.
The detachable changing mat is 25.2 inches long and 22 inches wide and is padded with a 5mm sponge. It is made out of waterproof and easy-to-wipe material that keeps the pad fresh with every use. The non-toxic materials are also azo-dye free, phthalates free, and safe for baby’s sensitive skin.
The detachable diaper clutch attaches to the changing pad and allows you to carry diapers, baby powders, creams, and other items that you might need. It may even eliminate your need to carry around a diaper bag. When not in use, fold the changing pad and zip it up to look like a clutch with a buckle that allows you to clip it to your stroller or purse. The diaper clutch also comes with an exterior zippered pocket for you to hold your cell phone, keys, or other items that you need to keep away from any potential moisture.
One mother of twins was able to ditch her diaper bag entirely and simply took her diaper clutch with her when traveling. Reviews for the product were raving about how much space the clutch had and how many products and diapers they were able to store without needing to bring along a diaper bag. A few customers even said the bag might have too much space. When taking your baby on a trip, to a restaurant, or simply when you are out running errands, this is the perfect grab-and-go product that lets you travel with ease.
Best Travel Diaper Bag: Land Diaper BackpackPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spacious
- Stylish
- Numerous pockets
- Multiple colors
- Bottle holders are temperature controlled
- Too bulky for some
- Some prefer shoulder bag style
- Color is not true to photos
As all parents know, traveling with a baby means you suddenly have much more to carry. Make life easier with the Land Diaper Backpack, which allows you to carry everything you need for baby’s day out right on your back.
The main compartment opens and closes with ease and is made with a collapsible metal frame design. It has enough space for you to store bibs, toys, clothes, your wallet, cell phone, books, and more. If you have wet items and dry items, you can separate them by putting the wet items into a waterproof pocket. There are zippable side pockets on the outside for baby wipes, and three bottle holders in the front of the bag that can keep your drink or bottle warm or cold for hours.
A number of parents who reviewed this item mentioned that the bag is large enough to carry countless things, including a pump. Instead of paying $200 for a special bag, many mothers opted instead for this backpack and were very pleased with the results. The design is fashionable and comes in a variety of colors. Some reviewers have stated that the color in the photo is sleeker than the bag they receive, but that they really do enjoy all of the storage space that the bag has inside.
