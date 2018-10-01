10 Baby Travel Gear Essentials: Your Ultimate List (2018)

When you're on an airplane, out to eat, or simply sitting with your baby, having a little extra support can be a lifesaver. The Primo LapBaby is a seating aid that allows you to keep your hands free while still keeping your baby close and safe.

It is lightweight and portable and can be easily folded and stored. It comes with a small cloth travel bag for easy transporting and storing. It also includes a drop cloth for spills and a tether for toys so you can keep your baby engaged without having to repeatedly get out of your seat to pick up dropped items.

The lap support is suitable for infants that are three months and up, and it adjusts to a variety of waist sizes up to 54in/ 137 cm. It can also be used earlier than a regular high chair or booster seat and is significantly easier to bring on your travels. With both hands freed, you can answer emails, read, or eat- all with your baby still close to you and on your lap.

Many reviews were left by parents who took their babies on flights and were thrilled that they were able to use both hands for other things and their child was kept safe and secure. One reviewer wished that the strap that goes around the parent’s body was more comfortable, but said that the padding supporting the baby wasn't very cushioned