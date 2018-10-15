Portable Speaker Comparison: Which is Best for Travel?

A portable speaker instantly transforms any travel experience. Turn a beach day into a beach party, relax with ambient noise, or listen to podcasts in your hotel room without draining your phone battery.

There are so many portable speakers on the market at so many price points, and with so many features, it can be hard to choose which is best for travel. We did the research for you, and the answer is: it depends on the type of trip you’re taking.

For a tropical trip, you’ll want a waterproof speaker. For a bachelorette party or other celebration, one that also lights up can be fun. Or maybe portability and price are all that really matter–we have the smallest and cheapest option here too. Of course, we also included a splurge, because if you’re really into music, you want the highest-quality sound possible.

Whatever your needs or budget, these are the best portable speakers for travel.