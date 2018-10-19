The Best Camera Bags for Travel: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A camera is one of the most essential travel accessories, and a good camera bag is almost just as important. Keep your pricey camera gear–and with it your travel memories–intact with one of these options.

Whether you’re looking for something compact and lightweight, or a full backpack that can fit multiple lenses, we’ve sourced the best camera bag for any type of traveler. Opt for a versatile sling option, a basic option that fits a camera and one lens, or something more durable. Some are even waterproof, which is great for outdoor travelers.

From strolling cities to traversing mountains, you’ll want to take photos. These camera bags keep your gear safe on the go.

Best Camera Bags for Travel

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Sling Style Camera Bag

    sling camera bag
    Price: $29.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Numerous pockets with easy access
    • Waterproof cover
    • Anti-theft pocket and phone pocket
    • Six-month warranty with great customer service
    Cons:
    • Not as big as a backpack
    • Not as compact as some
    • More expensive than basic options

    This sling-style camera bag is great for easy access. You can rotate it quickly from your back to the front of your body for shots on the go–ideal for travelers! Reviewers loved the easy access and the soft padded shoulder strap, making it comfortable enough to wear during long days of exploring. 

    The bag holds a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a standard zoom lens, and even has space for extra lenses or other accessories. Inside, it has removable inserts to help you organize based on your accessories and preference. There are also a few small compartments for memory cards, cleaning cloths, and other items. 

    The bag has an anti-theft pocket, great for travelers who want to store some cash or identification in their camera bag instead of carrying a purse. There's even a dedicated phone pocket on the shoulder strap–with this many pockets you don't even need to carry another bag. 

    One of the best features is the waterproof rain cover, which keeps your gear extra protected if you get caught in a storm. It's perfect for nature photographers. There's also a tripod holder on the outside. 

    Finally, the bag comes with a 100 percent six-month satisfaction guarantee warranty, and users said customer service was excellent. 

    Find more Sling Camera Bag information and reviews here.

  2. Case Logic Compact Camera Bag

    compact camera bag
    Price: $14.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Protective
    • Compact
    • Affordable
    • Separate memory card pocket
    • Multiple carrying options
    Cons:
    • Does not hold lenses
    • Not big enough for some
    • Not for photographers who pack a lot of gear

    This camera bag is compatible with most cameras, and great for travel as it's compact and keeps your camera safe but accessible. 

    The bag is made with high-quality polyester that protects your camera body. It fits most compact system, hybrid, and high-zoom cameras. The internal zippered pocket stores memory cards and other small accessories. The interior flex wall protects your camera and keeps it separate from the accessories. 

    It comes with an integrated belt loop, a padded handle, and a removable shoulder strap, giving lots of carrying options. The 25-year warranty is a great bonus. 

    Reviewers love this bag, but one downside is that it is made only for a camera body, not lenses. 

    Find more Compact Camera Bag information and reviews here.

  3. DSLR Camera Backpack

    camera backpack
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Spacious, with adjustable compartments
    • Comfortable
    • Three-year warranty
    • Has all five-star reviews
    Cons:
    • Too big for some
    • More expensive than some
    • Not as professional as the highest-end cases

    If you travel with multiple lenses and other camera gear, this DLSR backpack is a good choice. The durable reinforced design keeps your camera and lenses safe and protected, while scratch-resistant internal lining and adjustable, padded dividers provide extra security and keep your camera looking like new. 

    The backpack has an adjustable main compartment, so you can organize in a way that works best for you depending on which accessories you're packing. Reviewers loved that it fit large lenses. It also has a large zipper pocket on the front for memory cards and batteries. The adjustable tripod straps with hide away slots on the bottom make it easy to bring a tripod along, and give easy access for last-minute setting up. It also fits up to a 17-inch laptop. 

    The bag itself is comfortable to wear and has padded shoulder straps, a padded hand strap, and a belt loop, so you can carry it multiple ways. There's also a waist strap for weight management. 

    The camera bag is covered by a three-year warranty. 

    Find more Camera Backpack information and reviews here.

  4. Basic Camera Bag

    basic camera bag
    Price: $14.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Waterproof base
    • Fits camera with zoom lens
    Cons:
    • Not as spacious as some
    • Not as high-quality as some
    • Some didn't like the shape

    This is a simple, basic camera bag that's great for travel. It's compatible with most cameras, even with a zoom lens attached. The bag measures 6.9 x 6.3 x 9.0 inches. 

    It has three compartments for camera accessories like cleaning clothes or batteries, plus two dedicated slots for memory cards. The main compartment has a double zipper closure and dual velcro straps that keep your camera in place.

    The waterproof EVA base protects your camera and helps it stand up, even while you're not holding it. The shoulder strap is comfortable, perfect for wandering cities. The top zipper provides easy access to your camera for quick shots. 

    While it doesn't have as many features as other cases, reviewers thought it was great value for the price. 

     

    Find more Basic Camera Bag information and reviews here.

  5. CADeN Durable Sling Camera Bag

    camera bag
    Price: $32.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Spacious, durable and waterproof
    • Three-year guarantee
    • Easy access
    • Lots of pockets
    Cons:
    • Not everyone's style
    • Too big for some
    • Only comes in green

    If you're looking for something heavy duty, opt for this durable sling camera bag with a rain cover. The spacious bag fits a camera body, two lenses, small accessories, and attaches to a tripod. The rain cover provides double protection. 

    The bag has quick access on both sides, thanks to a drawstring. Users said it takes just seconds to get to the camera, which is great for spur of the moment shots while traveling.  

    Inside, there's a hidden pocket for small accessories. there are two pockets on the outside that can fit batteries, lens caps, sunglasses, or a wallet, among other things. There are four additional small pockets on the inside.

    The interior of the bag is made of 18MM thick material with seven-layer protection padding, which is shockproof and keeps your camera and lenses safe. The exterior is made of high-density waterproof nylon. The shoulder strap can be adjusted and is also shockproof. 

    It comes with a three-year guarantee. 

     

    Find more Durable Camera Bag information and reviews here.

