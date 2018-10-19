The Best Camera Bags for Travel: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

This sling-style camera bag is great for easy access. You can rotate it quickly from your back to the front of your body for shots on the go–ideal for travelers! Reviewers loved the easy access and the soft padded shoulder strap, making it comfortable enough to wear during long days of exploring.

The bag holds a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a standard zoom lens, and even has space for extra lenses or other accessories. Inside, it has removable inserts to help you organize based on your accessories and preference. There are also a few small compartments for memory cards, cleaning cloths, and other items.

The bag has an anti-theft pocket, great for travelers who want to store some cash or identification in their camera bag instead of carrying a purse. There's even a dedicated phone pocket on the shoulder strap–with this many pockets you don't even need to carry another bag.

One of the best features is the waterproof rain cover, which keeps your gear extra protected if you get caught in a storm. It's perfect for nature photographers. There's also a tripod holder on the outside.

Finally, the bag comes with a 100 percent six-month satisfaction guarantee warranty, and users said customer service was excellent.