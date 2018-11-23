5 Best Black Friday Luggage Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a carry-on backpack or a large checked suitcase, these are the five best Black Friday deals on Amazon. Some are up to 70 percent off!
Best Deal on Hardside Set: 70% Off Samsonite Hardside Two-Piece Luggage SetPrice: $459.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Scratch-resistant shell
- 360-degree spinner wheels
- Reputable brand
- Enamel on outside can get marked up
- Not as much interior organization as some luggage
- Zippers are not as high-quality as some brands
The Samsonite Carry-On Spinner is one of the most popular carry-on suitcases on the market for its hardside shell and 360-degree spinner wheels. Now, you can purchase the carry-on along with a larger checked luggage size for up to 70 percent off.
The carry-on size measures 20 x 14.25 x 9.25 inches, while the larger suitcase measures 28 x 19.25 x 12.5. They're both made of scratch-resistant, 100 percent ABS construction, so they'll last through the roughest baggage claim experiences and as you cart them across the world.
The bags expand for extra room, yet are easily organized thanks to a lined interior, zippered interior mesh pocket, and elastic cross straps. Retractable top and side carry handles allow easy carrying, while 360-degree spinner wheels help the bag glide effortlessly through airports and city streets. They also have a TSA-approved lock.
Today, the luggage is up to 70 percent off the original price of $459.
Find more 70% off Samsonite Two-Piece Luggage Set information and reviews here.
Best Duffel Deal: 15% off Amazon Basics Large Duffel BagPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Fits a lot
- Easy to carry
- Affordable
- Not as much organization as other bags
- Not structured
- Not as high-quality as some bags
This large duffel bag is extremely lightweight, yet fits up to 6,000 cubic inches of gear. It's great for an extended weekend trip, and some reviewers said they were even able to pack for over a week in the bag.
It's made of 100 percent nylon, so it's light, durable, and easy to clean. There's an exterior pocket which is great for keys and your phone, and an interior pocket which is nice for valuables. It has both loop straps and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Find more Best Duffel Deal: 15% off Amazon Basics Large Duffel Bag information and reviews here.
Best Weekender Bag Deal: 26% off Canvas Weekender BagPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- High-quality leather
- Durable zippers
- Can be heavy if filled very full
- Not everyone's style
- Not much interior organization
This stylish canvas weekender bag is on sale for 26 percent off. It's made of durable, lightweigh canvas and high-quality genuine horse leather trim.
The zip closures don't rust easily, and the buckles add a classic touch. It fits enough for a weekend and easily fits on any plane as a carry-on. Plus, it comes in six color combinations.
Find more Best Weekender Bag Deal: 26% off Canvas Weekender Bag information and reviews here.
Best Toiletry Organizer Deal: 55% off Amazon Basics OrganizerPrice: $8.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy organization
- Affordable
- Durable and easy to clean
- Not as stylish as some
- Not as high-quality as some
- Too big for some users
This tri-fold toiletry organizer is more than half-price today, and it's an essential for those who travel often. Keep it stocked with travel toiletries like shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, cosmetics, and more, so all you have to do is grab it and go.
It has four zippered pockets, including one with mesh so you can easily see what's inside. The bag hangs from any door hook. It's made of lightweight polyester, meaning it's durable and easy to clean. A must for any traveler, and a great deal!
Find more Best Toiletry Organizer Deal: 55% off Amazon Basics Organizer information and reviews here.
Best Packing Cube Deal: 17% off Packing CubesPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Breathable
- Double zippers
- Easy to clean
- They don't compress
- Not large enough for some
- No small option
We're big fans of packing cubes for keeping your luggage clean and organized. These nylon and mesh cubes are some of our favorites, and they're 17% off today. The mesh top is breathable and helps you see what's inside, while double zipper pulls make opening and closing them a breeze.
They have a webbing handle, in case you want to carry one on its own (great for shared bathroom situations while traveling). The set comes with two large cubes and two medium sized cubes. At a price like this, why not buy a set for everyone on your list?
Find more Best Packing Cube Deal: 17% off Packing Cubes information and reviews here.
See More Black Friday Luggage Deals Here
When looking for the best Black Friday luggage deals, consider how you travel. Do you like to get through the airport quickly and pack lightly? You'll want a carry-on. Do you travel for more than a week at a time? A larger piece of checked luggage is probably more realistic. Other factors, like whether you're looking for something soft or hardsided, or something you can wheel or sling over your shoulder, are more personal preference.
Whichver type of luggage you end up purchasing, you should always look for high-quality materials, durability, easy to maneuver wheels (if applicable), and zippers that don't snag. TSA locks and organizational compartments are a plus.
