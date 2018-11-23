5 Best Black Friday Luggage Deals on Amazon

The Samsonite Carry-On Spinner is one of the most popular carry-on suitcases on the market for its hardside shell and 360-degree spinner wheels. Now, you can purchase the carry-on along with a larger checked luggage size for up to 70 percent off.

The carry-on size measures 20 x 14.25 x 9.25 inches, while the larger suitcase measures 28 x 19.25 x 12.5. They're both made of scratch-resistant, 100 percent ABS construction, so they'll last through the roughest baggage claim experiences and as you cart them across the world.

The bags expand for extra room, yet are easily organized thanks to a lined interior, zippered interior mesh pocket, and elastic cross straps. Retractable top and side carry handles allow easy carrying, while 360-degree spinner wheels help the bag glide effortlessly through airports and city streets. They also have a TSA-approved lock.

Today, the luggage is up to 70 percent off the original price of $459.