Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Potential Dark Horses to Swipe Rodgers From the Jets

n this NFL news update, Matt Lombardo breaks down the latest on the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. Many were surprised when the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets couldn’t come to terms on a blockbuster trade that would send Rodgers to the Jets. Now, as the NFL Draft approaches, two dark horse teams have emerged as potential trade partners: the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. Lombardo discusses the potential impact of a Rodgers trade on these teams and the NFL Draft. Will the Packers finally move on from this two-offseason long saga? Follow along for the latest updates.