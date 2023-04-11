Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Admits Difficulty Ahead in NBA Playoffs

I

n a conversation with Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bullpett, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla admits that coaching in the playoffs will be a tougher task than during the regular season. Despite leading the Celtics to the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, Mazzulla acknowledges his rookie status and expresses his willingness to seek help from his star players, coaches and assistant coaches. He plans to keep things simple and focused on the main goal – winning another championship.