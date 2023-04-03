CBA Changes: Impact on JB’s Contract and the Boston Celtics | Celtics Collective

J

oin Keith Smith and Adam Taylor on Celtics Collective as they dive into the latest happenings in the NBA world. In this episode, they preview the Boston Celtics’ upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers and analyze the potential impact of the recent CBA changes on Jaylen Brown’s contract situation. Additionally, the hosts debate the importance of mental preparation for big games and whether it truly makes a difference in a player’s performance. Don’t miss out on this intriguing and insightful discussion on Celtics Collective!