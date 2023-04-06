Dallas Cowboys Top Priority for 2023 NFL Draft: Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo

J

oin Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo as he breaks down the Dallas Cowboys’ top priority for the 2023 NFL Draft – adding more firepower for quarterback Dak Prescott. With veteran tight end Dalton Schultz signing a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, the Cowboys need to focus on bringing in new talent at the tight end position. Lombardo discusses the top tight end prospects in this year’s draft, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and how they could be ideal fits for the Cowboys’ offense.