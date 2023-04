In this video, we discuss the LA Lakers heading into a crucial play-in matchup against the Timberwolves. We analyze the connections between the two teams and how former Timberwolves players like DeAngelo Russell, Jared Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley have impacted the Lakers’ performance. We also highlight the importance of this game for the Lakers’ playoff chances and how a win could make them a dangerous team in the playoffs.