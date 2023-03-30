Sal Paolantonio on the Eagles’ Depth, Jalen Hurts’ Extension and NFL Draft Predictions

I

n this video, Matt Lombardo interviews Sal Paolantonio to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth and their chances of staving off the impact of losing star players such as Miles Sanders and Javon Hargrave. They also talk about which Eagles free agent addition will make the most impact next season and how Jalen Hurts’ extension will shape up.

The conversation then turns to the NFL draft, where they explore which team is most likely to make a big splash or a surprising move. Finally, they delve into Lamar Jackson’s future in the NFL and the concerns surrounding his health and accuracy. Join Matt Lombardo and Sal Paolantonio for an insightful and informative discussion about the latest NFL news and rumors.