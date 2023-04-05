Andrew Wiggins Returns to the Warriors: Impact on Bench Chemistry and Playoff Hopes

Join Heavy NBA Insider Sean Deveney as he dives into the latest in NBA news. In this episode, he focuses on Andrew Wiggins and his return to the Warriors after being away from the team for personal reasons. Sources say there’s a chance Wiggins could play this weekend, but the real worry is the team’s bench chemistry. Last year, the Warriors had the second-best bench in the league, but this year they’ve struggled with injuries and lack of chemistry. With Wiggins back, can the bench unit pull it together in time for the playoffs?