Warriors vs Kings NBA Playoffs Preview: A Clash of Connections and Championship Experience

n this NBA playoffs preview, Heavy Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney talks about the upcoming series between the Warriors and the Kings, two franchises with a lot of connections. Despite injuries and a struggling record on the road, the Warriors remain heavy favorites with their championship experience. The Kings, however, won’t be an easy opponent with their ability to shoot the three pointer and run in transition. Sean predicts a tough series, but ultimately sees the Warriors winning in six.
