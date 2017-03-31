Top 10 Best Personalized Wedding Hangers

Personalized wedding hangers are an awesome gift for brides and bridesmaids alike. If you’re a bride and still haven’t been gifted one, grab one for yourself. They’re relatively inexpensive and great to combine with a few other token items for the big day. Personalized hangers are a sweet detail that really stands out, especially in photos.
We’ve found hangers customized with hand-painting, engraving, wire art, and more, all at affordable prices. These hangers are all designed and equipped to hold a heavy dress without a problem, so once it’s hung and ready to be photographed you can be stress free. Shop our favorite personalized wedding hangers below.
The engraved hangers that top this list are our absolute favorite – available in various wood tones with a beautiful calligraphy font that bridesmaids and brides will love.
Engraved Calligraphy Wedding Dress Hanger
While these are the least expensive and most simple option on the list, they might be one of our favorites. They’re proof that you don’t have to spend a ton to bring some thoughtful details into your special day. These are the best option for a simple and classic bride who isn’t a fan of too many bells and whistles when it comes to style. Each wood hanger is engraved in a gorgeous calligraphy font. Grab several of these as part of a bridesmaid gift or grab one for the bride for her shower. If you’d like to add a name or date, those can be hand painted on the hanger as well.
Personalized Wedding Hanger With Date, Name & Bow
Online ratings are one way to validate a purchase of any kind and while these might seem expensive for a hanger, the many five star ratings are reassuring that it’s worth it. The high-quality hanger is awesome as either a gift for a bride or as part of a bridesmaid gift and can be ordered in several wood finishes. Personalize each hanger with her name, keeping in mind that there’s a 13 letter limit. If you’re looking to save and don’t need two lines of text, check out this similar but less expensive option, with just one line of text and about half the cost.
Personalized Wire Wedding Hanger With Date & Name
These cool wedding hangers use a continuous strand of wire to spell out the name of each bridesmaid and the bride. With the cost being so inexpensive, you can even provide these for the mother of the bride/groom and anyone else participating in the wedding. If you’re keen on small details, hangers are an impressive way to lay out each dress on the big day, make for an awesome photo, and are sentimental keepsakes for the entire bridal party. Each hanger has notches for a strapless dress and can be ordered in natural wood, black, brown, white.
Custom Personalized Wedding Hangers With Calligraphy
If you don’t have the budget for expensive customization like laser cut outs or wire art, these simple wood hangers are less than $10 each and can be personalized with less expensive vinyl lettering. This design includes their name, the wedding date, and their part in the wedding. They’re not only a great gift for the wedding day, but can also be kept as a keepsake after. While there’s not a choice of color with this product, the hangers are made of solid natural wood and have chrome swivel hooks as well as cut notches on each end for hanging.
Personalized Engraved Bride Hanger
While this is certainly on the more expensive side when it comes to hangers, this is a classic example of ‘you get what you pay for’. These handmade wedding hangers take so many elements into account such as the heavy weight of the wedding dress, the way it needs to be hung, and of course the more aesthetic details. The design is classic and elegant, and if you’re planning on having your photographer snap a few photos of your dress, you won’t be sorry that it’s hanging on this beauty. The custom engraving can be done on both the front and the back of the hanger, with the ability to include names, dates, or any other special text. If you’re planning on purchasing this as a gift to a bride, also purchase this adorable coordinating cosmetic case for her wedding day.
Rustic Wedding Hanger With Initials & Date
This inexpensive option is perfect for a rustic, country, or shabby chic bride. Each sturdy wood hanger is wrapped with jute twine and then completed with a custom engraved heart, which is personalized with the couple’s initials and wedding date. If this hanger isn’t your style, consider some of these other coordinating wedding day purchases to tie the whole look together.
Engraved Wooden Bridal Party Hangers
Like the option just above, this simple hanger is elegant and sophisticated, great for a bride with a traditional style. The price is driven up just slightly since the text is engraved rather than painted on; however, you don’t have the option to customize these hangers with names or dates so your final choice will depend on your preference and priority. The text is elegant and feminine, and the notches sides and sturdy hanger allow you to hang even the heaviest of dresses.
Personalized Wedding Hanger
These hangers have all of the necessary elements for an awesome gift or even to purchase for yourself for the big day. If you need a coordinating set for the bride and groom, these are perfect for detail photos the morning of your wedding day.
Personalized Wedding Dress Hanger
These hangers are like a few others on this list – designed with a wood hanger and wire art personalization. They’re set apart by the ability to choose from just under 20 various wire colors, giving you the option to coordinate this detail with the rest of your wedding color scheme and style. You can also choose from five various wood color hangers, depending on your preference. They can also withstand quite a bit of weight and are made to look professional.
Personalized Wood Bridal Party Hangers
Darling Souvenir has made it easy to assemble a gift for bridesmaid or a bride. Not only can you purchase these adorable wedding hangers in quantities of 2-12, but there are options to purchase gift sets that include both a custom hanger as well as a custom jute tote bag. It’s difficult to choose a favorite, so we recommend checking out all of the available options here. Fill your bag with some of the less expensive goodies from our guide to the best bridesmaid gifts for an all-around awesome gift.
