Top 100 Items to Include on Your Amazon Wedding Registry

Putting together a registry is a daunting task and we’re here to help you break it down and answer some of the big questions that have probably come to mind. With so many choices, so many products, and a large chunk of your brain already being occupied by planning a wedding, you might not have time to put too much thought into shopping for your registry. From start to finish, here’s what you need to know.
Where should I register?
There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to where you should register, but there is a practical approach. Our biggest suggestion is to choose a place where you shop regularly and where you’ll be able to use returned item credit (we’ll get to that below) with no problem. That’s the main reason we love Amazon. With so many of the same products as department stores and home furnishing stores like Williams Sonoma and Crate and Barrel, you can easily register for the same items you would there, but you can spend return item credit on anything under the sun. It’s also a platform that your wedding guests will be familiar with and will feel comfortable shopping on. If they have a Prime account, they can choose and ship a gift in seconds, making the whole experience a positive and stress free one. Bonus – even if your guests aren’t Prime members, they will receive free shipping just for shopping from an Amazon registry.
How do I create an Amazon registry?
Creating an Amazon registry is so easy and takes seconds. Simply click here, and you’ll be prompted to start a new registry right away. Fill in some basic information like your names, wedding date, shipping information, and you’ll be good to go. You can choose if you’d like your gifts wrapped and select the privacy settings that you’re most comfortable with (for example, if your registry should be searchable by the public or only accessed via a link you share personally). You can opt to receive updates as items are purchased as well as a number of exclusive discounts and offers.
How can I add items to my Amazon registry?
Adding an item to your registry or editing your registry information is simple. First, make sure you’re logged into the account that you’ve created your registry with. Once you’re logged in, you can click on any of the below links (or shop on your own). Once you have navigated to an item’s product detail page, click the button on the right side of the page with the words “Add to Wedding Registry.” This button is located directly below the “Add to Cart” button. The product will then be automatically added to your registry. You can change the quantity, add comments, or delete an item by visiting your registry. Under the section “View Registry Items”, just click on the product you want edit. A pop-up will allow you to make changes.
How many items should I register for?
There’s a fine line between too many items, too few items, and just enough. We recommend registering for about one item per person on your guest list, give or take a few. Some people will purchase as families and couples, some people will buy several items, some people will give cash, and some will select a gift not on the registry at all. Make sure you’re only registering for items you REALLY want, so regardless of what people choose to buy, you’ll be happy with the selections. Giving people a large selection will make them more likely to find something they like and buy it. If you do see that your registry has only a few items left, that’s your cue to add some items you might have originally left off. Keep an eye on purchases and edit as needed.
How much should my registry items cost?
Everyone has a different spending threshold that they’re comfortable with and for this reason, you’ll need to vary the price point of the items on your registry. Keep 1/4 of the items under $50, 1/4 of your items between $50-$150, 1/4 between $150-$250, and 1/4 of your items $250 and up. While an individual might not buy something on the higher end of the spectrum, you might find families or groups of friends opting to select a big-ticket item and splitting it, or purchasing several of the less expensive options. This leaves room for everyone to shop on a budget they’re happy with. Try to stay away from small gadgets that cost $25 and under. Keep a list and buy these things for yourself after the wedding.
Can I make returns?
You sure can! Returning gifts is easy with Amazon. Visit Amazon’s Online Return Center to print out a mailing label, and then mail the package back to Amazon.com. Don’t forget to save your packing slip, as it is helpful to have the Order ID to request the mailing label. If you don’t have a packing slip for your item, you can initiate the return process through Customer Service on your Thank You List page. Once the return is received, you’ll be sent an Amazon.com Gift Certificate for the value of your return. (Don’t worry–the gift giver won’t know the gift was returned). You can use this gift certificate to purchase anything you’d like on Amazon.
If you have other questions on Amazon Wedding Registries, you can browse the entire FAQ section here.
Now, create your wedding registry and let’s get shopping.
Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender
This awesome tool is a life changing invention. You’ll use it most when making soups that are difficult and dangerous to mix in a blender. The two-speed motor sets this version apart from other similar items that only have an off/on function. The slim stick design can reach into pots, pitchers, and bowls, for the ability to accomplish all blending needs. The top of the blender detaches and can easily be popped into the dishwasher for easy clean up.
-
Cuisinart Slow Cooker With Brown/Sauté & Steamer
Slow cookers are the best way to get an awesome meal on the table with minimal hands on time. The problem with most slow cookers is that you wind up dirtying several pots and pans in the prep process which kind of defeats the purpose. This slow cooker is the best because of the its ability to function as a steamer, a sauté pan, and a slow cooker. It comes with a built-in timer for easy planning and is made with a removable six-quart nonstick aluminum cooking pot and a glass lid with a cool-touch handle. The pot and lid are both dishwasher safe so you don’t have to worry about hand washing anything.
-
KitchenAid Mini Food Processor
Don’t fret if you’re not a fan of this ice blue color. This KitchenAid mini food processor is available in over 16 various colors from more neutral black and white to bright neon green and school bus yellow. The price is affordable, and while you might also be registering for a larger food processor, it’s great to have the mini version on hand for the smaller jobs (small batch dips, dressings, and sauces). It’s also awesome for chopping up ingredients like garlic, onion, or other vegetables that are time consuming to do by hand. This mini food processor has a 3.5 cup work bowl with a locking blade, handle, and pour spout for easy serving.
-
KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer With Pouring Shield
A KitchenAid mixer is one of those items that can be found on just about every wedding registry, and for good reason. Once you have it, you’ll probably wonder what you ever did without it. You’ll often find the cost to be cheapest on Amazon, so if you’re completing multiple registries, this is a great place to include this item. The color choices are endless, with over 40 various colors to choose from. The attachments include a coated flat beater (great for mixing cookie dough, mashed potatoes, or batter), coated dough hook (great for pizza dough and homemade bread), and a six wire whip (for making homemade whipped cream and beating egg whites), and a pouring shield.
-
Paderno World Cuisine Tri-Blade Vegetable Spiral Slicer
While this item is geared to the health nuts, the price tag makes an easy add-on to any registry without having to think too hard about it. Even if zucchini noodles sound less than thrilling, it’s an awesome tool for some non-healthy items too – our favorite is seasoned curly fries! With over 5,000 five star reviews, it’s obvious that people are using this tool in their kitchen and loving everything it offers. It’s also been featured in magazines including Bon Appétit, Food and Wine, House Beautiful, Oprah Magazine, and Food Network. The spiralizer comes with three blades (a shredder for spaghetti-like spiral strands, a chipper for long thick spiral strands, and the straight blade for thin ribbon-like strands) that can be used on a variety of fruits and veggies.
-
Vitamix 5200 White Blender
The is one of the items on this list that’s a definite splurge, but for many people it’s worth the investment. The Vitamix can be used for a myriad of things including juicing, blending smoothies, pureeing soups, making nut butters, and more. The more time you have this tool, the more you’ll learn about its many capabilities. Rinse it with a little soap and water and let it dry out between uses. If the Vitamix is too much of a splurge, check out the Ninja, which is recognized as the inexpensive (albeit slightly less cool) cousin to the Vitamix.
-
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream Maker
We usually recommend keeping the novelty items on your wedding registry to a minimum. Kitchen appliances that fall under the “novelty” category include the ice cream maker (pictured above), waffle irons, electric fryers, panini presses, pasta makers … there’s probably more but you get the picture. These are great fun, but used sparingly, so it’s best not to fill up your registry with too many of these items, saving room for the bigger more important stuff. With that being said, now is the time to have some fun, so by all means, add one or two novelty items to your registry.
-
SMEG Two-Slice Toaster
In addition to adding a one or two novelty items, you’ll also want to add a few luxury items to your list. This is a perfect example of a luxury item that would be awesome to register for. It’s a decor statement as much as it is a toaster, with a creamy off white finish that would look gorgeous on any counter top and doesn’t have to be stored out of sight. If you’re not a fan of this color, you can check out some alternative color choices here.
-
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker
Every caffeine lover should include a coffee maker of some kind on their registry. Nespresso coffee machines top our list, especially because the one-cup feature allows each member of the household to choose their favorite capsule. Brew lattes, cappuccinos, or espresso in seconds. If you prefer coffee over espresso, this Keurig is the top choice for registries. As we mentioned above, try to stay away from adding too many under $25 items to your registry, but we do love this inexpensive milk frother. Either add it as an exception or pick one up for yourself.
-
Cuisinart Griddler
This is great if you either a) don’t have an outdoor space for grilling or b) love grilling in the winter months when standing outside isn’t ideal. The best part about this appliance is it goes well beyond just grilling, with a contact grill, panini press, and griddle also included. If you’re cooking a few things, the device can be split in two, allowing you to use both functions at once. The nonstick cooking plates are removable, reversible, and easily drain grease for healthy cooking.
-
Porcelain White Rectangular Platter Set
This trio of simple white porcelain platters is great for both day to day use as well as entertaining during special occasions. Use them to plate side dishes and appetizers (or on your lazier nights, use them to plate some takeout sushi). The various sizes (large: 15.5 x 7.25 inches, medium: 12.5 x 5 inches, and small 10.25 x 3.25 inches) give you a few options based on exactly what you’re serving and look great when set out together on a table. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe.
-
Lipper International Wavy Acacia Wood Bowl
Our favorite way to build a set of serving dishes is with various materials and textures. Simple white china and porcelain, wood, and slate are the best go-to options as they can fit a number of styles and you’re not likely to tire of the way they look over the years. This highly rated wood bowl is great for salads, chips, or even to set out on the table with some fresh fruit. Pick up (or register for) these coordinating salad tongs.
-
40 Piece Cascades Premium Dinnerware Place Setting
There are a couple of options when it comes to dinner settings. You can go the fine china route and register for one of these gorgeous Lenox options, or you can opt for something priced more moderately and better suited for everyday use. This set is exceptionally priced at under $120 for eight full place settings that each include a dinner plate, salad plate, bowl, coffee cup, and saucer. They’re easily stackable for efficient storage and are microwave and dishwasher safe. If you’re not a fan of the simple white, check out these alternative dinnerware set options. Whether you’re purchasing a single set or in bulk, you’ll want enough to feed 10-12 people at the least.
-
VonShef Round Slate Cheese Board
This slate cheese board is another awesome piece for entertaining as well as everyday use. When choosing items for your registry, choose several items with various shapes. They tend to look the best when set out on a table together and give you different options depending on what you’re serving. We love the clean and eclectic look of this slate cheese plate. It’s 12 inches in diameter and has a convenient carrying handle. If you need some cool cheese knives, add this awesome set to your registry, too.
-
Bamboo Entertaining Set With Ceramic Bowls
You’ll need something for serving smaller items like olives, garnishes, dips, and sauces. This is a great piece with multiple functions and there’s no question you’ll find yourself reaching for it almost daily. The tray measures 17.25″ wide x 4.5″ deep with non-skid feet. This set should be cleaned with warm soapy water or a damp cloth and should not be dish washed.
-
Lenox French Perle Large Serving Platter
While moderately priced dinner sets are better for day to day use, serving platters are the perfect place to add some more luxurious and special pieces. Guests will be the ones most often seeing these pieces. Additionally, selecting a few high-end serving pieces is less expensive in the long run than choosing full dinner sets of this high caliber. This gorgeous platter is made with durable stoneware and is 18.5″ in length – perfect for serving large portions to a group of people. Check out this beautiful coordinating serve bowl, another great registry addition.
-
Mosser Glass 12″ Milk Glass Cake Stand
Every couple needs a cake stand. There will be years of birthday cakes, entertaining with a plethora of holiday desserts, and plenty of other uses for a cake stand beyond the obvious. This simple white cake stand is very moderately priced. While these are typically an item we would recommend leaving off of the registry and picking up on your own, you can find some coordinating salt and pepper shakers here.
-
Corelle Ruth Mirror 20 Piece Flatware Set
If you’re combining kitchens (or have done so in the recent past) odds are your kitchen drawer is filled with mismatched sets of silverware. The wedding is the perfect time for a clean slate in more ways than one, and registering for brand new, high-end, flatware is a great start. You’ll get five sets of silverware for under $20, with plenty of styles to choose from. We recommend registering for at least two sets (potentially three to account for lost pieces over time). If you prefer gold over silver, check out this gorgeous gold flatware set, which is even more reasonably priced.
-
Kate Spade New York Cake Knife & Server Set
This is one of those serving pieces you don’t think you need … until you do. Making it into a wedding gift makes it that much more special. With most people purchasing and shipping gifts well before the wedding, you’ll have the opportunity to use this set to cut your wedding cake, making it even more sentimental. This Kate Spade set is stylish and sleek, with a small turquoise blue accent and an inscription that reads “How Sweet It Is”. If this set isn’t quite your style, check out some of these alternative designs or browse our post on the best wedding cake knife and server sets.
-
Towle Living Basic Six Piece Hostess Set
This set will complete your serving utensil needs with something for every type of dish. Since the cost is so reasonable, this is another item you might want to consider registering for two of. The clean and simple set includes one serving spatula, one pie server, one serving fork, one serving spoon, one slotted spoon, and a small ladle. Not only is the stainless steel a more affordable option than silver, but you’ll never need to worry about polishing.
-
Libbey Vina Stemless Wine Glasses Set
Whether you’re a big wine drinker or you sip the occasional glass, every adult should own a proper set of red and white wine glasses. Your wedding is the perfect time to upgrade and luckily your guests won’t have to spend a fortune to make it happen. These glasses are made from high-quality, dishwasher safe glass and can be purchased in sets of 12 and 16. While we love stemless wine glasses for a contemporary couple, you can find some great universal stemmed wine glasses here if these are more your style.
-
Slant Mr. & Mrs. Stemless Wine Glasses
Don’t miss on the opportunity to enjoy the newness of being a married couple. Indulge on some fun wine glasses like these, which read “Mr.” and “Mrs.” in a gorgeous gold font. Set these front and center on your bar as a decorative piece, taking them out to toast to your marriage during special occasions. The glasses each hold 20oz and are dishwasher safe.
-
Moscow Mule Pure Copper Mugs
There’s a reason Moscow Mules are becoming one of the most popular drinks and it all has to do with the glassware. If you’ve ordered a Moscow Mule at a restaurant and it’s been delivered in a standard glass, then you understand the importance of proper barware. These mugs take the mixture of vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer and make it an incredibly delicious and refreshing drink. These mugs are made from pure hammered copper keeping your Moscow Mules (or any other drink) delightfully cold. This set comes with a bonus shot class for mixing up the best batch of Mules. If you’re not a fan of the hammered finish these top-rated mugs have a smooth finish are similarly priced for a set of four.
-
Riedel O Water Glasses – Set of Two
These aren’t the most exciting glasses on the list, but they’re a necessary addition to every household. It’s nice to have a matching set of water glasses for both entertaining as well as day to day use. We love the clean, simple, and sleek shape of these water glasses. The elegant design can be used with both modern and more traditional styles, featuring thin, lead-free glass.
-
Luminarc Assorted Craft Brew Beer Glasses
There’s a few routes you can go when it comes to beer mugs. Personalized beer mugs with your monogram are a great choice for a wedding. Alternatively, standard pilsner glasses are also a safe choice, but if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more unique, consider this miss matched glass set, which has a glass for every type of beer. Given the low cost (and in case you’d like to share a beer with a friend), register for two sets to complete your bar inventory.
-
Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener With Chiller
No wine drinker should be without an electric wine bottle opener, which makes opening every bottle of wine quick and frustration free. It functions cordlessly with a rechargeable base included and can open up to 30 bottles without needing to re-charge. The stylish and ergonomical design makes it an appropriate item to keep out on your bar for easy access. This set also includes a bonus stainless-steel wine chiller that keeps wine cold for hours.
-
Libbey Four-Piece Capone Coupe Glasses Set
Skip standard champagne glasses on your registry for something a bit more unique and sophisticated. These champagne coupes offer a bit of character and elegance to your bar or bar cart, with a gorgeous design that features a vintage and modern style. The high-quality glass is dishwasher safe and will make an impressive presentation the next time you bring them out for a simple glass of bubbly or a champagne cocktail. If you like something with a bit more flare, check out this coupe option with a gorgeous etched design.
-
Fitz And Floyd Bridgeport Crystal Whiskey Barware Set
With five star reviews all around, this moderately priced set looks so much more expensive than it is. It’s made with high-quality crystal and features a stunning linear pattern that sets it apart and makes it a gorgeous piece to have in your collection. The set also includes four 10-ounce double old fashioned glasses, a serving tray, and whisky stones. If this design isn’t quite your style, check out some of these gorgeous options from Fritz and Floyd to find your favorite.
-
Vinaera Electronic Wine & Spirit Aerator
Wine aerators are one of those bar gadgets you might not splurge on for yourself, but you’re making a list for others to do the splurging, so why not? It’s one of the fastest wine aerators available, made possible by an electronic air pressure technology. The oxidation releases fusel alcohols and makes the wine or spirit less bitter and tastier. If this price point is too steep for you, register for this highly rated option for under $20 instead.
-
Stainless Steel Bartender Tool Set
Set this collection of bartender tools out on your bar for the easy making and mixing of your favorite cocktails. The rack makes it easy to store the tools, tucking them neatly away between uses. The set includes a shaker, strainer, bottle opener, corkscrew, jigger, and tong. If you’re interested in cocktails and mixology, or you just want something fun to break out when you entertain, register for a couple of cool cocktail books to stack on top of your bar.
-
Simply Calphalon Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Set
The cost on this set might seem high but it’s really not when you consider how much you’re actually getting. This is a great starter set for anyone, with a pot and pan for almost every need in the kitchen. The highly rated set includes a smaller 8″ omelet pan (honestly, the best pan for making omelets, speaking from experience), a 10″ sauté pan, a 1.5, 2.5, and 3 quart sauté pan – all with covers, and 6-qt. stockpot with a cover. Pretty much anything that needs to be accomplished on a stove top can be done with one of these. The exterior is made of a high-quality aluminum which results in even heating, while the interior is coated with Calphalon’s well-known nonstick coating. When you’re done cooking, all of these can be thrown in a dishwasher for easy clean up. If you feel like this set has too much / too little of what you need, browse some additional cook sets from Calphalon here or cookware sets from alternative brands here.
-
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Round French Oven
There’s a reason that Le Creuset has become a name you’ll find in so many kitchens (and on so many registries). The quality associated with this brand is unparalleled, especially when it comes to their most popular French oven cast iron pot. You can read through the tons of five star reviews to see all of the reasons people love this piece. In summation, it’s easy to clean, non-stick, and wonderful for cooking soups and stews, braised meats, or anything that needs to cook slowly over time. It’s a heavy piece of equipment and a hefty price tag, but you’ll just need to pick your favorite color and let your wedding guests do the shopping.
-
Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
Similar to the electric griddle/grill above, this pan is an awesome tool if you don’t have a grill or for those nights where you prefer to cook inside. Rather than sitting on your countertop and plugging in to an outlet, this pan sits right on the stove top. Since the functions are relatively similar, we recommend choose one or the other, depending on your kitchen setup and needs. This reversible grill and griddle is quite a bit larger than the electric one, measuring 20 x 10.44 inches, however you can only use one function at a time. Use the griddle to cook pancakes, eggs, bacon, or grilled sandwiches, and the ridged grill side for hamburgers, chicken, steaks, and veggies. Grab one of these inexpensive grill cleaners to keep it looking like new.
-
Calphalon Nonstick 16-Inch Roasting Pan With Rack
Just because you already have the ring doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be making Engagement Chicken on a weekly basis. If you haven’t heard of Engagement Chicken or you’ve never made it, trust us on this one. Like most products from this company, the aluminum construction ensures even heating from the outside while the inside is made with nonstick coating for easy clean up. If you ever plan to host a Thanksgiving celebration in the future, keep in mind that this rack can hold up to a 25-pound turkey. This set comes with a few bonus items including two stainless steel lifters and an injection baster.
-
Easy Grab Six Piece Bakeware Set
This is a set you’ll use daily, and while there are tons of sets similar to this on the market, we love that this one comes with lids, making the storage of leftovers a breeze. We use this set for both sweet and savory baking, and the smaller sizes are awesome if you’re cooking for two. The one thing missing from this set is an 8×8 baking dish (optimal for making the best chewy brownies). Grab the matching one with a lid included here.
-
Non-Stick Cookie Sheets – Set of Two
This is a must have kitchen item, there’s no way around it. It’s something you’ll reach for every single day without fail – roast potatoes and veggies, bake chicken and salmon, or whip up a batch of your favorite cookies. These high-quality natural aluminum pans are commercial grade and made of pure aluminum which will never rust. This listing is for two half pans (meaning you can fit two side by side in your oven), but you can check out the scroll down list for other options like a full sheet pan, quarter sheet pan, and options that come with covers and silicone slip mats.
-
Compact Nesting Food Prep Set With Mixing Bowls, Measuring Cups & Sieve
We love any item that allows you to cross a bunch of items of your kitchen wish list at once, and this product does just that. It contains mixing bowls, a sieve, measuring cups, and measuring spoons, all wrapped into one. The best part about this set is the space saving design which stacks all of these elements neatly together. If you’re someone who likes everything to coordinate, check out this matching kitchen tool set and register for that, too.
-
Simply Calphalon Five Piece Bakeware Set
You might be thinking “another item from Calphalon?” but their stuff is really the best. We compared several similar baking sets, and while they all have similar shaped pans and cost relatively the same, this is the only one where sticking wasn’t an issue across the board. This is also the only set that didn’t warp or stain over time, which makes it a winner in our books and the set we recommend registering for. This has everything you need for homemade cakes, breads, and casseroles. Don’t forget about your cupcake and muffin needs and register for this matching muffin tin.
-
Pyrex Three Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set
This reasonably priced set of measuring cups includes a one cup, two cup, and four cup capacity measuring cups, each made of high-quality of nonporous glass that won’t warp, stain, or absorb odors. The glass is also microwave, fridge, freezer, and dishwasher safe. Each cup is easily stacked together, saving cabinet space for some of your other new awesome kitchen gear.
-
Pizza Stone for Cooking, Baking & Grilling
Even though this is called a pizza stone, you can use it for quite a few things. Pizza is definitely the most popular use though, and you you’ll be impressed with the gourmet restaurant quality pizza that will come out of your oven. The stone helps any pizza baking novice to achieve a crispy pizza crust, and for a more charred taste, you can even put this on your outdoor barbecue for grilled pizza. Register for (or purchase) this awesome pizza peel and this helpful rocking pizza cutter. Pro tip: buy a quality pair of kitchen shears and use them to cut your pizza into slices.
-
J.A. Henckels International Statement 15 Piece Knife Set With Block
With tons of five star reviews, priced reasonably, and on sale for 15 percent off, this knife set is an obvious choice. J.A. Henckles stands alongside Wusthof as leaders in the kitchen knife space, however, J.A. Henckles is about half the cost. The knives are designed with stainless steel blades and black polypropylene handles. The set includes a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a sharpening steel, shears, and a hardwood block to keep everything neatly displayed.
-
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Tool Set
You can set this awesome tool kit right next to your knife set on your countertop, crossing almost every kitchen tool need off of your list. If you’re someone who loves kitchen tools and gadgets, shop for some other cool items here , adding only the essentials to your registry. This set includes an awesome space-efficient utensil holder with the most important everyday kitchen tools. You’ll find a flexible turner, 12-inch tongs, square turner, spoon, slotted spoon, grater, swivel peeler, ice cream scoop, potato masher, can opener, balloon whisk, spatula, meat tenderizer, and a pizza wheel included in the high-quality set. The nylon and silicone materials are safe to use on non-stick surfaces and won’t scratch, plus they’re heat resistant up to 400 degrees and are dishwasher safe.
-
Wusthof Classic Six-Piece Steak Knife Set
If you love steak, then you certainly don’t want to pass up this opportunity to invest in some high- quality steak knives. Unlike many cheaper knives with serrations on the blade, these use a superior sharpness to slice effectively without ripping through the meat. The sharp steel is also easier to clean and won’t rust. While technically these can be cleaned in the dishwasher, we recommend hand washing with soap and water to keep them in pristine condition. If you’re looking for a deal, this set of four Wusthof steak knives is currently on sale for 40 percent off, priced just under $60.
-
Cuisinart Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainer Set
While these are more typically used for sifting dry ingredients, these also come in handy when rinsing off smaller ingredients like rice, quinoa, or smaller beans that are likely to fall through the hole of a standard colander. The three sizes are convenient to keep on hand, and stack inside one another for easy storage. The durable stainless steel mesh is dishwasher safe and easy to keep clean.
-
Wusthof Two Piece Santoku Chef’s Knife Set
You’ll likely learn more than you ever wanted to know about knives as you complete your wedding registry. As you’ve probably learned from this post alone, you’ll see the same few brands again and again. Buying Wusthof knives is a sure way to avoid having to replace them a year or two down the road. Just like most of the things on this list, these are meant to last a lifetime. You’ll find these to be your go to when it comes to slicing, dicing, and chopping.
-
OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set
This is one our favorite wedding gifts of all time. It seems silly that a collection of plastic storage containers would top the list, but they’re amazing. With every size included, you can use these for just about everything from refrigerating leftovers, to storing coffee, pasta, rice, lentils, cereal, granola … the list goes on. The containers easily stack on top of each other and will have your pantry looking like it was designed by a professional organizer (those really exist). The airtight function keeps things fresher longer. If this set is too large for you, you can purchase a five-piece set for half of the cost here.
-
OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight POP Container Set
If you or your soon-to-be spouse work in an office setting, then you probably already know that eating out can get quite expensive. Many people are turning to weekly meal prep to save money, cut calories, and eat healthier meals made at home. We love these easy snap meal prep containers, with one for every day of the week. Whip something up on Sunday and pack your lunches for the week so it’s easy to wake up, grab a container, and head out the door each morning. Make sure to register for two sets to have one for each of you.
-
Clear Glass Airtight Chalkboard Canister Set
These containers are awesome to set on the counter top, with an attractive design that makes them decorative as well as functional. You can keep items that you use every single day in these for easy access like coffee (including K-Cups or Nespresso pods), flour, sugar, cereal, nuts, and on-the-go snacks. This set comes with labels and chalk included but you can purchase some extras here.
-
Bellemain Four Piece Airtight Acrylic Canister Set
These are another awesome item for both in the pantry or on the countertop depending on your storage needs. The airtight seal and clamp keeps everything fresh, as does the silicone gasket. Unlike glass, these canisters are lightweight and break resistant, which is great if you have kids around. The canisters hold eight cups, six cups, and two smaller containers that hold approximately three cups.
-
16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack With Free Spice Refills
This is another go-to registry item. Not only is this an awesome and affordable way to stock your spice cabinet, but you get free spice refills on all 16 spices for up to five years. Most spices retail for $5 or more at grocery stores, so if you do the math, you’re saving about $60 off the bat simply by purchasing this spice rack. Every time you refill a jar, that’s another $5 in your pocket, which equates to huge savings over time. If you already have a large collection of spices and just need a way to store them, check out this wall hanging spice rack or this spice shelf for inside your cabinets.
-
Eco Friendly Laundry Hamper With Divided Interior
Maybe you don’t get excited about laundry baskets, but if you were to get excited about a laundry basket, this would be the one to get excited about. It’s a decorative piece, so even if it needs to be left front and center in a bedroom or a bathroom, you don’t have to be embarrassed about the look. The two compartments are great to keep whites and darks separate, or to divide the clothes between you and your spouse. The laundry bag liners easily remove so you can wash those when they get dingy. The laundry basket measures 24″ wide x 12.75″ deep x 24″ high.
-
100% Peruvian Pima Cotton Bed Sheet Set
Peru Pima is known for their amazing sheets, gorgeous packaging, and are worth the slightly higher price point. Many past reviewers mentioned ordering a second set after they felt the first. The cotton is high- quality and won’t shrink when washed. The soft and smooth sheets will make you so happy every time you climb into bed and make it so hard to get out. If the ivory doesn’t match your color scheme, these are also available in white, grey, and a gorgeous warm mocha color.
-
Goose Down Plush Duvet Insert
You don’t need to spend a ton for a quality duvet insert. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy as it goes under a duvet cover, but it does need to be comfy and cozy. The duvet is available in sizes full, queen, and king, and is hypoallergenic made with allergy free poly fiber. You can also wash this right in your washing machine on a gentle cycle and can be tumbled dry on low. If you are looking for a more luxurious option, check out this highly rated option from Royal Hotel.
-
Luxury Goose Feather & Down Bed Pillows
Pillows are the thing that makes or breaks a good night’s sleep. Crappy pillows leave you feeling pretty crappy in the morning. A quality pillow gives you the kind of sleep that gives you a pep in your step and gets you through the hardest and longest of days. Similar to the duvet, the pillows are available in standard, queen, and king sizing. They’re 100 percent cotton and filled with 15 percent goose down and 85 percent goose feather. If you’re a fan of memory foam, check out these awesome memory foam pillows. They’re priced similarly with over 10K five star reviews and a must have on any wedding registry.
-
Luxury Bathroom Six Piece Towel Set
You know that you’ve made it as a real adult when you’re sending money on matching towel sets (well technically you’re not spending the money, but you get the idea). This set is pretty standard in appearance, but gives any bathroom a clean and updated look. The towels, which are available in a plethora of colors, are made of 100 percent premium combed cotton. The set includes two face towel washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. Luxury bath towels, a nice bath mat, and a decorative shower curtain are the quickest way to refresh the look of your bathroom so consider grabbing these other items or adding them to your registry.
-
Bathroom Vanity Glass Apothecary Jars
It might seem silly to take the time to decorate a bathroom, but it’s one of the rooms that most gets overlooked and a few items can go a really long way. Containers that organize your vanity can add a lot to a small bathroom. This functional accessory set includes three glass apothecary canisters for beauty product storage. They’re great for cotton swabs, cotton balls, bath salts, q-tips, and more. The chrome lids give them a polished and sophisticated finish.
-
Everyday Blanket Herringbone Throw
Throw blankets and pillows should absolutely be a part of your bedroom registry checklist. They add personality, color, texture, and a finished look to any bedroom and can really change up a look. There’s no need to go crazy. Three to five throw pillows (odd numbers are always the rule of thumb) and one throw blanket is plenty. We love this neutral herringbone blanket for some extra weight and warmth in any season. Pair it with any of these neutral coordinating throw pillows or find the ones that best match your style here.
-
Bath Accessory Set
Update your bathroom sink with a beautiful set for your countertop or vanity. A soap dispenser, soap dish, toothbrush holder, and a tumbler are all included for a coordinating look in a master bathroom or guest bath. If this set isn’t quite your style, you can register for any of these highly rated designs, which are all affordably priced.
-
Hubs & Wifey Couples Pillowcases
Similar to the Mr. and Mrs. wine glasses above, these pillows are a fun accent that add a little bit of fun to your bedroom decor and are something you will appreciate especially during those first months and years of marriage. The pillows are soft and breathable and aren’t just appropriate for a decorative element, but also great for sleeping on. They’re made of 120 GSM luxury microfiber, which is comparable to 1200t cotton with an adorable design.
-
VonHaus Square Storage Baskets With Insert Handles
Just like the kitchen, organization in your bedroom and bathroom are key and all it takes are a few decorative baskets to make it happen. Whether it’s extra rolls of toilet paper or hair tools in the bathroom, or belts and accessories in a bedroom, keep things stored nice and neatly for a mess-free space. These awesome baskets are affordable enough that you can register for a few (or a several different kinds) without having to worry.
-
Quilted Fabric Hammock With Pillow
Register for one or two of these awesome hammocks for optimal backyard relaxation. Unplug, and unwind with some music, a great book, and a cool beverage. The hammock comes with a soft pillow for snoozing, and features a heavy-duty cotton fabric that is dye-treated (meaning it won’t fade in the sun). It also comes with the s-hooks with and chains that you’ll need for easy setup. Available in several fun bright colors, you can choose your favorite or pick two.
-
Yeti Roadie Cooler
Between picnics, campouts, tailgates, and back yard parties, every couple needs a quality cooler. Yeti is one of the highest performing coolers on the market, keeping beverages and snacks cold for days at a time. This moderately sized cooler can fit 14 cans with the recommended two to one ice to contents ratio. Just like all Tundra models, this one comes with one dry goods basket to keep those items high and dry. Interested in registering for an alternative size? You can check out your other options here.
-
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Roast s’mores in the summer or cozy up with a warm drink and a blanket in the cooler months with this awesome fire pit. It’s great for an outdoor patio or backyard, with a very reasonable price tag. It’s a great way to add some personality and a decorative element to any outdoor space. The fire pit is designed with an antique bronze steel fire bowl and brushed painted steel legs. The mesh fire screen is painted with high temperature paint for a long-lasting finish. A screen lift tool and a wood grate are both included.
-
Samsonite Omni Three Piece Luggage Set
Unless you have some brand-new luggage at home, we recommend that you use this time to register for a new luggage set. It doesn’t have to be out of this world expensive, but just like matching towels (see above), a coordinating luggage set is a sign that you’ve made it into adulthood. Most couples have a couple mismatched suitcases that have been through the ringer, so now is a great time to toss those out for something clean, sharp, and sophisticated. This set is perfect, made with a micro-diamond texture that’s extremely scratch-resistant, and lightweight spinner wheels that make driving this around a breeze. If you want to shop some alternative options, you can check out what’s available from top brands here.
-
Innovative Foldable Camp Chair
Whether you prefer to spend your days on the beach, in a park, camping, or tailgating before the big game, you’ll need a place to park. If you’ve done any of the above activities before, then you know that schlepping around heavy folding chairs is a huge pain, and almost reason enough to avoid your favorite activities all together. This awesome invention is a game changer, made with high-quality oxford cloth, which is extremely durable, elastic, and comfortable. The chairs easily fold up into the small bag, pictured above. We recommend registering for at least four.
-
Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill
Grill on the go with this awesome and affordable portable propane grill. This grill simply folds up, rolls to your favorite cooking spot, and will be set and ready in seconds. The grill comes equipped with durable cast-iron grilling surfaces, and ignites with a convenient InstaStart lighting system. Each propane propane cylinder allows you to cook for over an hour, which is great for barbecues, picnics, tailgating, camping, and more.
-
Round Rattan Garden Planters
Colorful flowers and lush greenery are the best way to make your patio or garden stand out and create an inviting and welcoming space. This set of planters can be used to line a front stoop, create an urban garden, or can simply be placed in a standard back yard. The set comes with one small, medium, and large container, each featuring waterproof drainage plugs if you prefer to use these inside. The synthetic material is great for outdoor use and won’t fade with exposure to the elements. Browse some of these alternative outdoor planter options and register for a few favorites.
-
Four Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set
Make the most out of your outdoor entertaining space with a cozy setup like this one. This four-piece set comes with two sizable chairs, one love seat, a coffee table with tempered glass, and cushions for the seating. The high-quality set is well made with a strong powder coated steel frame and commercial grade, hand woven, weather-resistant rattan wicker. To complete the look, register for some outdoor pillows or an outdoor rug too.
-
Airbnb Gift Card
Many couples are opting to register for experiences rather than material items, which is something we love to see in the mix. Amazon actually has an entire section of their online registry dedicated specifically to these types of gifts, and you can browse them all here. Airbnb is the best way to travel. It’s not only affordable, but also allows you to really immerse yourself in the culture of your travel destination, living just like a local. Guests will love being able to treat you to your next vacation whether domestic or abroad, with several of these gift cards.
-
Worldwide Experience Tinggly Voucher
If you’re a couple who loves adventure and trying new things together, consider registering for a Tinggly voucher. Once you receive the voucher, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from hundreds of unique and extraordinary experiences. There’s options for the brave and bold (like swimming with sharks and bungee jumping) or something a bit more low key (like having dinner with a NASA astronaut).
-
Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera
Feel comfortable and at ease knowing that your home is always under a watchful eye. With 24/7 live video and a 130° wide-angle view, you can look at your home day and night, whenever you can’t be there. The biggest hassle with cool technology is typically the setup but this can be set up quickly and easily. Simply plug in Nest Cam and download the Nest app to get started. If you have a pet at home, consider this home cam instead, which can dispense a treat and allows for two-way audio.
-
Amazon Echo – Black
If you don’t have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, now’s the time to add one of these to your registry. The Echo has tons of capabilities. It plays all your music with voice commands, can makes calls and type messages, answers questions, reads the news, reports traffic and weather, reads audiobooks, and more. With compatible products, it can also control lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and more.
-
Polk Audio Atrium Outdoor Speakers
If you spend a lot of time outdoors and you’re working to enhance your outdoor space, there are so many awesome outdoor technologies that it’s hard to pick which to register for. You can start basic, with some high-quality outdoor speakers like these, set your space up for outdoor movie nights with a large outdoor projector screen, or go all out with an outdoor TV.
-
Samsung Electronics 43-Inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 2017 Model
It might seem trivial to register for a TV, but this is one of those gifts that a few friends or family might want to go in on together and gift to you. This specific television is available in various sizes from 40 inches all the way to 75 inches so you can order based on the specifications of your space and the price point you’re comfortable with. This TV has 4x more pixels than most HD televisions with vibrant and pure colors that result in a realistic viewing experience. Check out some of these other best-selling flat screen televisions to choose the one that’s right for you.
-
BLACK + DECKER Cordless Lithium Hand Vac
Home electronics go well beyond televisions and speakers. Consider a few technologies that will simplify your life beyond just entertainment and make it easy to keep your house clean and tidy. This hand vac is great for tiny nooks and crannies where a normal vacuum can’t reach as well as quick clean ups. It’s lightweight with a long battery life and a strong suction. The translucent bagless dirt bowl makes it easy to see dirt and know when it needs to be emptied.
-
Amazon Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
An awesome add-on to any existing TV, the Amazon Fire stick opens up a wealth of viewing options that extends far beyond basic cable. It grants access to 15,000 apps and games, Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, YouTube, Amazon Video, NBC, WatchESPN, Disney, and more. The Alexa Voice remote takes away the mundane task of channel surfing, allowing you to ask directly for whatever you’re in the mood to watch.
-
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera With LCD Display
While most couples don’t think to register for a camera, it’s an awesome item to include on your registry and something that you’ll use for years to come documenting your life together. Just like a TV, the capabilities and cost can range dramatically, so you’ll want to do some research and choose the camera that’s right for you. This instant print digital camera is awesome for anyone who fails to get their photos off of their smart phone and computers, with the ability to print photos immediately. If you’re looking for something that takes crisper and clearer digital quality photos, check out the top-rated digital cameras here.
-
Cambridge SoundWorks Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
With almost 20K amazing reviews and listed as the best in Bluetooth speakers, this speaker can go anywhere you do for on-the-go tunes. The price is right and the quality is amazing, delivering clear and crisp sound. The speaker can connect to the internet and stream from services such as Pandora and Spotify, or simply from your smartphone. The speaker is built to resist gentle water spray and splash and lasts for 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. Grab the matching carrying case for easy and safe transportation.
-
iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
If you have a pet, you need this vacuum cleaner. If you hate to clean, you need this vacuum cleaner. If you like to clean, but don’t want it to take hours, you need this vacuum cleaner. Basically everyone needs a robotic vacuum cleaner because they are amazing in every way possible. Press clean, sit back, relax, and enjoy spotless floors. The navigation technology uses a full suite of sensors to navigate and adapt to your home and will effortless avoid cords, furniture legs, or anything else that’s on the floor. It also automatically docks and recharges and can be used on carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate, and rugs.
-
Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser
Use essential oils to fill your home with your favorite fragrances, with the ability to lift your mood, relieve stress, and deodorize your home. Essential oils have been proven to help with allergies, sleep, stress, and sickness. This clean and sleek diffuser acts as a piece of decor, made with gorgeous bamboo. It works either on a timer, or with a simple on/off switch depending on your preference and can be run with either colored LED lights, white light, or without a light. Stock up on this starter essential oil kit and get diffusing.
-
Marquis by Waterford Sparkle Vase
Everyone should have several decorative vases in their house. Whether you’re someone who likes to grab a weekly bouquet of flowers at the market or if you only splurge on fresh floral for special occasions, having a place to put them on display is important. This vase is currently on an amazing sale at over 60 percent off, which is incredible for a gorgeous Waterford vase. It features brilliant cut, lead free glass, that is flame polished and dishwasher safe. It has a similar weight and clarity of traditional leaded crystal. It comes packaged beautifully in a Marquis by Waterford box, which is also great for storage.
-
Altra Lawrence Four Shelf Ladder Bookcase Bundle
If you’re home doesn’t have built-in shelving, creating your own shelving is a great way to bring dimension and height into any room. It’s also the perfect place to display photos, books, storage baskets, and decorative pieces that need a home. The bundle consists of the two ladder style bookcases, which can be placed together or separated on either side of a coordinating TV stand for a unique wall unit.
-
Gallery Perfect Seven Piece White Photo Frame Gallery Wall Kit
This awesome picture frame set is a great piece of contemporary home decor and is an awesome statement piece for above a couch, bed, or a focal wall of any kind. A hanging template is included to help with accurate hanging. If these aren’t quite your style you can shop alternative gallery frame sets or decorative mirror sets here.
-
Blair Brushed Steel Metal Table Lamps
Moving into a new home and decorating it can be daunting. If you have the time to start choosing a few pieces here and there, it can make the whole process a bit more enjoyable and stress free. A set of lamps are key to have in your living room or on your bedside. Choosing a neutral option like these, means that you can move them between rooms without worrying about if they match the rest of your decor. They’re simple, sophisticated, and chic, and will match just about any style. The lamps are 25″ high x with the lamps adding another 9″ on the slant. They have a brushed steel finish with a white drum lamp shades.
-
Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder
Bare walls and bare tables are boring. You can keep your home decor minimal and clutter free, but still visually pleasing with a few items like this. Candles, trays, vases, and frames are all great ways to style a room. These gorgeous candle holders feature gold iron wire and clear glass. Register for two sets and line them up on your dining table, or style them with a simple gold frame on a side table or night stand.
-
Silent Decorative Vintage Wooden Clocks
If you’re not a fan of the bright teal color of the clock pictured above, don’t pass up this item just yet. It’s also available in a more neutral wood with white accents if earthy tones are more your style. The inexpensive frame is highly rated, made with birch wood and fiberglass, and features large numbers that are clear to read. Hang this clock (or any of these highly rated decorative wall clocks) above a dining table, breakfast nook, or in your living room for a decorative element that goes beyond picture frames and art.
-
Crown Mark Cheval Mirror
Have you ever stayed in a hotel where there’s not a full-length mirror? It’s awful not being able to get a full picture of what you look like before you head out the door. Having a full-length mirror in your home should be a must-have and your wedding registry is the perfect time to upgrade from the cheap door mounted mirror you might have selected in college. This one is gorgeous and stands out, made with beautiful espresso wood and clean lines. You can tilt the mirror based on its position to achieve the best angle. If this mirror isn’t your style you can browse some other styles here.
-
Maison De Marrakech Brown Leather Footstool
If you’re working with a small space, it can be challenging to provide ample seating without overwhelming the room with furniture. Ottomans are a wonderful seating option that don’t take up too much space and can be used as a footrest when it’s not being utilized as a seat. This version is made with rich and soft high-quality leather, in a warm and inviting tan color. The neutral tone makes it easy to coordinate with existing decor but you can shop alternative ottomans here if this color isn’t quite right.
-
Nine Piece Gallery Wood Frame Set
Art can be expensive. If you don’t have the budget to select a quality piece of artwork, or you’re just not sure where to begin, gallery walls are an awesome way to take up space and get a little bit creative without spending a ton. Think outside the box and fill frames like these with old photographs, inexpensive prints, and even something as simple as a wallpaper or wrapping paper swatch to bring color and texture into a room. This frame set is made of solid pine wood with a weathered gray stained finish and contains nine frames total (an amazing deal for the cost). You’ll receive two 8×10 frames, three 5×7 frames, and four 4×6 frames all with easy to hang wall hangers on the back.
-
Ficus Pandurata in Pot
You might not be ready for a dog or baby yet, but a plant is a great place to start. It might seem odd to buy a plant online, but many past purchasers have reviewed this product and commented on the amazing quality of the plant. Place this plant in a spot that gets lots of bright but filtered light (no direct sunlight) and make sure not to over water (you should let the soil dry completely between waterings). Add this plant to your living room for a pop of color and life.
-
Personalized Custom Engraved Bamboo Wood Cutting Board
This cutting board is almost to pretty to use, with stripped contrasting wood tones, a gorgeous engraving, and a delicate wreath design. Each cutting board is custom made with your information (names and wedding date). The cutting board measures Large 13.6 x 7.6 inches and is just over an inch thick. Use the back for cooking and cutting, keeping the engraved side looking new. Keep your cutting board on display on your countertop with one of these inexpensive holders.
-
Cotton Personalized Premium Waffle Robe
Turn Sunday mornings at home into a spa-like experience with some cozy robes. You can make your morning cups of coffee, snuggle up in bed, and forget about reality for a few minutes each week. These are also awesome for everyday use, suitable for any season with breathable cotton. The robes have two pockets and a belt, adjustable sleeves that can be folded up, and are each personalized with your desired name or initials embroidered. Customize the product with the fonts and thread colors of your choice. You can make notes on your wedding registry so the purchaser knows exactly what you’ve selected before they add it to their cart.
-
Personalized Stainless Steel Barbecue Gift Set
Barbecues and picnics will be made a bit more special and sentimental with this awesome custom tool set. The personalized three-piece stainless steel set comes with tongs, prongs, and a spatula that will hold up nicely for years to come. Each set is custom engraved on the bamboo wood with your last name and the year of your wedding. Add on a set of these wood kitchen spoons, which can also be personalized with your names.
-
Personalized Leather Passport Holder
If you’re a couple who loves to travel, we love this fun and personalized gift for your wedding registry. With over 30 personalized designs to choose from (in addition to the one pictured above) you’re sure to find one that speaks to your personal style. Each set of passport holders is made with scratch resistant faux leather with a fun and unique print. It’s designed with a sleeve for your passport and two pockets to store your cards in. It’s built to hold any standard US or EU size passport that’s 3.5 by 5 inches. If none of these are quite your style you can shop some alternative passport holders here.
-
Royce Leather Popular Luggage Tag
Maybe you’re not a couple who travels internationally often, so passport holders don’t make the most sense. These might be a better fit for you, great for any time you’re on the go. These inexpensive luggage tags are an amazing quality given the cost, made with top grain Napa leather. They’re available in blue, tan, black, green, or burgundy. Remember to register for two sets, one for each of you. Make the appropriate notes about your color preference in the notes section of your wedding registry.
-
Personalized Wood Serving Tray With Handles
Couples who love to entertain should add this personalized tray to their wedding register for a special touch anytime you serve drinks, appetizers, or snacks to your guests. Like most items in this section of our registry guide, complementary engraving is included. The tray measures 18.5″ x 13.5″ x 3″ and is made with high-quality and long-lasting bamboo. If you prefer a slate serving tray, you can register for one here.
-
Creative Letter Art – Personalized Framed Name Sign
Grace your entryway or decorate your bedroom with a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork that you’ll treasure forever. Each order is made custom, with a photograph that corresponds to the letters of your last name. The print also comes with a great frame for a finished look that’s ready for hanging. Names with three or four letters will be on an 8″x16″ size print, while names with five letters and more will measure 8″x20″ to keep them proportionally correct.
-
Monogram Bathroom Towels
Whether you choose to display these in a guest bath or in your master bathroom, we love the sweet and personalized touch that monogrammed items bring to a room. These towels can be ordered with the color and monogram of your choice. They aren’t just a nice decor statement, but also extremely soft and well-made. The 100 percent cotton towels are imported from Turkey, and can be machine washed with the rest of your towels and bedding. If you prefer a full set of monogrammed towels, you can register for those here.
-
Bormioli Rocco Engraved Monogram Decanter
Set this beautiful personalized decanter on top of your home bar or on a decorative table in your dining space. Fill it with a bottle of your favorite spirit and you’ll automatically reminisce about your wedding every time your pour a glass. You can choose from several monogram designs so make sure to remark on which one you prefer in your registry notes. Don’t let the reasonable price tag lead you to believe this isn’t high-quality. With hundreds of amazing reviews that remark on the gorgeous craftsmanship, we’re confident that isn’t the case.
-
Custom Slate Coasters Personalized
Coasters are an awesome gift and can be used anywhere around the house where you’ll be setting a cold or hot beverage (your morning cup of coffee or tea, your evening glass of wine/beer, or your bedside glass of water). These slate coasters come in a set of four and are personalized with a permanent laser engraving that will last a lifetime. They’re also completed with felt backing to protect your table tops. If these personalized coasters aren’t your style, check out some of these alternative designs.
