11 Best Monogram Wedding Cake Toppers (2019)

Cake toppers are the icing on your wedding cake. Well, in reality, they’re the icing ON the icing of your wedding cake. A wedding cake doesn’t really seem complete without one. Without a cake topper, your cake is just a cake, and no one wants just a cake on display at their wedding.
If you’re not into bride and groom figures, and you’re not trying to incorporate a larger theme, a monogram cake topper is a simple and classic way to personalize your cake. It makes the day even more about your union as a couple and looks oh so elegant perched on top of your cake.
The monograms can consist of your two separate first name initials with an ampersand sign between or the initial of your (new combined) last name sandwiched between your separate initials. Want to keep things simple? Choose a cake topper with a single initial that reflects your new last name, symbolic of your coming together as one.
These custom cake toppers come in all sizes, materials, and colors. There’s no question you’ll find one that matches your personal style and taste and that will mesh well with the rest of your wedding. Make sure to pay careful attention to the measurements of the top tier of your wedding cake so that you don’t wind up with a custom monogrammed cake topper that doesn’t fit.
Personalized Cupid’s Heart Rustic Cake Topper
Our Review
This cake topper is on the moderate to small side, measuring just over four inches high and with a base diameter of three and a half inches. It’s made from real wood and is hand engraved. Once the engraving is finished, it’s burned for a more authentic look. It can either be ordered with two initials to represent your two first names, or with one single initial to represent your new joined last name. This is a great option for a country or western wedding, with lots of rustic accents. If you want to tie some other rustic wood elements into your design, these table numbers, this engraved ring holder, or this wood heart confetti will all work great. If you want to include your wedding date on your cake topper, this option from the same designer has an option to engrave a date under the monogram.
Whimsical Monogram Cake Topper
Our Review
If you’re looking for a show stopping cake topper, this one is sure to make a statement sitting on top of your wedding cake. The cutout cake topper is extremely delicate looking with a whimsical touch. It can be made of laser cut wood as well as a number of acrylic finishes including plain black, mirrored gold (pictured), and glittery acrylic (available in every color of the rainbow). If you’re looking to incorporate touches of gold, these two-tone hammered gold cake knife and server are gorgeous and would match your cake topper perfectly.
Silver Monogram Cake Toppers With Rhinestone
Our Review
While it’s not quite luxe enough to be a keepsake item, if you’re just looking for something that looks nice on top of your cake for the day, this cake topper set is great given the reasonable price. The pieces are made of a durable and strong plastic and then painted with a silver finish. The rhinestones add some elegance to the simple silver color and also add a little bit of bling and sparkle without being too over the top. They do come with picks on the bottom to easily display them on your cake. For a quality product, quality shipping, customer service, and an overall great buying experience you won’t get less expensive than this.
Personalized Wire Initials Wedding Cake Topper
Our Review
AntoArts is a really cool online shop with tons of wire cake toppers that spell out all sorts of cute, wedding related things such as “We Do!”, “Hitched”, “Love”, “Mr. and Mrs.” in addition to this custom monogram cake topper. You can choose from a large variety of colored wire. This topper fits nicely on a six inch top tier of a wedding cake. If you’d like an alternative size, custom orders are available. Each cake topper is made by hand with your choice of initials. Check out all of their cake topper options here.
Monogram Love Birds Rustic Cake Topper
Our Review
These tiny custom love birds can be ordered in any color you’d like. Rather than having a color chart to choose from, the designer encourages you to send them a swatch or inspiration of your color choice. If you don’t want a particular color, this natural color will be the default and goes nicely with everything. The birds are made of polymer clay and are then hand stamped with your initials of choice. The birds are small in size – under two inches tall and under two inches wide. This designer has tons of cake toppers to choose from. If these birds aren’t quite your style, find another cake topper that is.
Modern Wedding Cake Topper With Initials & Wedding Date
Our Review
These cake toppers are so pretty, so simplistic, and extremely reasonably priced. The set comes with three personalized ceramic cake toppers. The two initial pieces measure two and a half inches in diameter and the smaller circle with the date measures two inches in diameter. They’re completely handmade, fired in a kiln, painted with food safe glaze, and then kiln fired again. These are keepsake and heirloom pieces that you can display somewhere in your home for years to come. The text can be painted in metallic silver, metallic gold, matte black, or left white. When checking out please note the letters and the date you’d like displayed as well as your color of choice for the text. The turnaround time is about two weeks between ordering and shipping. If you’d like the designer to make something custom, simply send the designer a message with your idea for approval.
Monogram Wood Deer Antler Cake Topper
Our Review
We love the level of detail that has gone into this monogrammed cake topper. While it looks expensive, it’s actually extremely reasonably priced. There are elegant elements of this topper like the script, the shape, and the precision of the cut wood. There are also more rustic elements like the wood and the antler design, making it a great choice for tons of wedding styles. The topper can be ordered in a gold or silver finish on the front or kept in it’s natural wood tone with beech wood, oak, cherry, mahogany, walnut, and wenge being the various options. The production time varies from two to five business days and then ships directly after. If you’re hosting a rustic wedding and want to browse other rustic cake toppers or cupcake picks you can do so here.
Personalized Burlap Flag Cake Topper
Our Review
Many brides are choosing to skip the big tiered wedding cake for smaller pies, cakes, and cupcakes. If you’re going one of those routes, a simple flag cake topper like this is a great option. We especially like this option for rural, country, and daytime weddings, given the more casual nature of the burlap fabric. The cake topper features three hardened burlap flags, all attached to wooden skewers with jute twine. The letters on the burlap are hand cut from wool felt with so many colors available for you to choose from. The entire width of the cake topper measures about eight inches and is pictured in the above image on a seven inch round cake.
Monogram Wedding Cake Topper
Our Review
If you’re in search of some sparkle to adorn your wedding cake, this cake topper has you covered. Each cake topper is made in the US to order. The turnaround time between ordering and delivery is impressively quick (about two to five business after ordering, depending on your location).
Initial Open Wreath Wedding Cake Topper
Our Review
NgoCreations has such a beautiful collection of wedding cake toppers – this wreath design included. The cake topper can be ordered in either natural wood, with a gold or silver finish, or with a gold or silver glittery finish depending on your preference. If this cake topper isn’t for you, we highly recommend you check out the rest of their collection. Between the beautiful font they use in many of their creations and the high-quality nature of the materials and cut, you won’t be sorry with one of their designs on top of your wedding cake.
Gold Monogram Wedding Cake Topper Initials – Set of Three Letters
Our Review
With a simple and elegant design, these affordable cake toppers are the perfect addition to any wedding cake. The set comes with both letters and the center ampersand.