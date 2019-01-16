40 Best Mother of the Bride Dresses: Your Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for a mother of the bride dress can be tricky. There’s a lot to take into consideration and with the occasion of your daughter’s wedding, also comes a lot of emotions. You’re not just trying to find an outfit that suffices, but something that your daughter approves of, something that is appropriate yet special, something that coordinates with the bridal party, and most importantly, something you feel confident in.

There’s no rule of thumb for mother of the bride dresses when it comes to length. We’ve broken down this post into four sections – short dresses, mid-length dresses, long dresses, and plus-size dresses, so you’re sure to find something that makes you feel the most comfortable. There’s also no rule when it comes to color, but we do suggest getting the bride’s approval on whatever color choice you’re considering. Metallic tones like gold and silver, neutral tones like champagne, black and grey, and deeper colors like navy or burgundy are all appropriate options that tend to work best. If you’re looking for something with a pattern or multiple colors, keep it on the softer and more subtle side.

Shop our list of 40 mother of the bride dresses below to find your favorite.