50 Wedding Dresses Under 500 Dollars You’ll Love (2019)

Purchasing a wedding dress under $500 is a great way to save. According to Business Insider, the average cost of a wedding in 2018 is $33,391 which doesn’t include the cost of a honeymoon. The average amount spent on a wedding dress in 2018 is $1,631. based an article from Knot.com, without shoes or accessories. This amount is a pretty high percentage of your entire wedding budget, especially when you will only wear it once and there are inexpensive options. When you think in these terms, it seems like a wise place to scale back.
Shop this list, complete with 50 awesome dresses, all under $500 for some huge savings without sacrificing style.
If you’re looking for a dress that’s simple and understated, but still beautiful enough for a bridal gown, this is a great option. It has a sophisticated design with an illusion neckline and a bit of coverage on the arms. The beading throughout the bodice gives it that bridal flare that says “this isn’t just a white dress”. This same dress can be found for almost double the price in stores, so purchasing it here offers quite a bit of savings. To complement the beading, choose a simple silver dress sandal like these.
Like many dresses on our list, this dress is fully customizable. The seller will send an email confirming your size and measurements within 24 hours of your order. There are so many special details that go into this dress design, making it truly special and unique. The delicate fabric, complex beading, and cutouts on the back are just a few of these amazing details. With a dress like this, there’s no question that your hair should be pulled back and up to expose the detailing along the back of the gown. Check out this great book on DIY updos, knots, and twists so you can find a gorgeous look that you can pull off without paying a professional.
Taking your measurements can be tricky. If you’re not sure where to start, check out this video which will take you through step by step. You’ll want to ensure that every measurement you send is accurate so that the end result fits you perfectly.
A great option for someone with a smaller bust, this dress accentuates the waistline and offers a flattering, simple cut. It’s designed with a floral burnout overlay throughout entire dress, creating a beautiful and visually pleasing texture. You can choose to forgo the thin straps on the gown for a strapless sweetheart neckline, or keep them in their place for a bit more support. Looking for a simple bridal shoe to complete the look? These Steve Madden sandals will look great in photos and on the dance floor.
We’re getting to the big, full gown dresses soon, but there’s something about the simple cuts of the first few designer gowns on this list that we love. With a simple silhouette, there’s more room for accessorizing with sparkle and color, and truth be told, larger gowns can get heavy and uncomfortable. If you’re getting married on a beach or outdoors, we highly recommend one of these lighter weight options, merely for comfort. We also suggest skipping a heeled shoe altogether and opting for something more practical. With a long dress, your feet will be hidden and you can get away with a simple white sandal that won’t sink into grass, gravel, or sand.
A trumpet style gown bridges the gap between a straight silhouette and a big ball gown. For someone who wants to show off their shape, this is the style to choose. The lined satin fabric is relatively thick so you’ll feel supported throughout. To help trim the waistline without a trip to the gym, consider investing in some shapewear. If you’re looking for a similar birdcage veil to the one in this photo, you can check out this affordable option.
Every bride is looking for a unique element in her dress – something that sets it apart and makes it hers. The neckline on this dress is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, making this otherwise traditional gown stand out.
This dress is for any bride who wants to literally sparkle on her wedding day. You can snag a designer dress for a fraction of the cost when compared to department store pricing. We can’t help but imagine this romantic dress as the choice for an Italian destination wedding. Grab a pair of silver stiletto sandals to complete the look. This pair from the same designer would be our first choice.
While true white gowns are still a popular choice amongst bridal gown designers, ivory wedding gowns are the better choice for some brides, especially those with lighter skin tones. A pure white gown can unfortunately cause fair skinned gals to look washed out. If this is the case for you, opt for an ivory dress with some yellow or pink undertones to bring out the warmth of your skin.
If you’re looking for a vintage style dress that still has some modern flare, this is a great option. Appropriately named the “Broadway Nights” dress, it has delicate beading around the bodice and a built in beaded band around the waist. It’s obvious that this dress is meant for the most special of occasions. The winter white tone of this wedding dress is another wonderful ivory option for brides looking to stay away from pure white gowns.
A full skirted dress tends to be the most flattering option since it conceals the lower part of your body and sinches at your waist. This one is designed with a silk organza flower, drawing the eye to the waist even more, and is held up with thin and delicate spaghetti straps. Not a fan of the flower? Don’t sweat it. It’s completely removable for a simpler look. A classic short tulle veil would be the best pick for this gown. You can purchase an inexpensive one here.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – comfort is the most important aspect when choosing a wedding dress. Even though you’ll likely only wear this dress once, it’s a long day with a lot of movement, and nothing is worse than getting to your reception only to wish that you had a change of clothes. You want your dress to be something you can sit, stand, hug, dance, and twerk (what? you might be twerking) in. This dress is made of stretch nylon which helps it adhere to your shape and move with you. Just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it’s lacking in design. The scalloped lace on the neckline and sleeves are our favorite touches. If this style isn’t your favorite, this designer has a number of great options for plus size brides. You can check them out here.
This dress will have you feeling like a princess the second you slip it on. The cuff neckline is a unique detail that adds to the full and feminine ball gown skirt. The thicker lining ensures that the shape will hold nicely. If you’re concerned about your ability to dance with ease, but still want the look of a full ball gown skirt, you can purchase a dress with a detachable skirt. A dress like this one allows you to transition your look for convenience and comfort without having to pay for two dresses.
The high fashion two tone and two-tiered design are our favorite features of this dress. The remaining design of the dress is still fairly modest however, so you won’t have to worry about being too revealing.
Forgo white and ivory all together with this almond colored two tiered dress by popular designer Donna Morgan. The soft polyester fabric makes this a comfortable choice for brides. The opaque trim around the illusion top is also a nice touch, making the dress appear more finished and sophisticated. Opt for a pair of rose gold tear shaped earrings to complete the look.
The design of this dress is absolutely timeless so you won’t need to worry about looking back at wedding photos years from now and saying “What was I thinking?”. The dress does run a bit small, so review the sizing chart carefully and consider sizing up. Another benefit is that this dress comes with a built in bra so you won’t have to worry about finding one that works with the cut of the lace. The skirt is also a bit on the heavier side, so we recommend this dress for winter and fall weddings or in cooler climates. Ranging from sizes 0-16, there is a fit for every shape and size.
This dress. Wow… this dress. The fact that it’s almost 50 percent off helps, but even at full price, this dress is worth every penny. With some casual accessories, this dress can certainly take on a more bohemian look. It can also be transformed into a much more formal look with some great dressy accessories and within the right venue. It’s extremely versatile, so unique, and almost mesmerizing to look at. If you like the look of the flower headpiece pictured above, you can check out some similar options here.
Made with custom measurements, there’s no question that your dress will fit like a glove. It’s made with built in boning and a bra, and comes with the belt pictured in the photo. With all of the customization and attention to detail, this dress is a great value. If you prefer the look without the belt, it is removeable. You can also keep it on for a portion of the day (perhaps just for pictures and your ceremony), and then remove it for the reception. A great way to switch up the look is also to swap belts. If you’d like to browse some other great belt options, you can do so here.
Made of 100 percent lace, this dress is for all bohemian brides who want an elegant flowy look for their wedding day. It’s made based on custom measurements and can be ordered with a longer length skirt for taller gals. The seller of the dress is also known for working with their clients on timing, so if you do need a dress in a crunch, it can be in your hands within 10 days of ordering. The train is on the smaller side so you get the benefit of the bridal gown look, while still being able to move with ease. The dress is available in both ivory and white so you can choose which best compliments your skin tone.
Even though this dress is very moderately priced, you will not feel as though you’re sacrificing quality. Again, whenever available, choose the custom measurement option. It will save you both time and money down the road at a tailor, and your dress should arrive fitting like a glove.
So many elements of this dress will photograph beautifully, making it a wonderful option for a wedding gown. The delicate lace on the shoulders and back allow just a bit of a peak through to the skin underneath, so it’s both sexy and sophisticated. The belted waistline and beautiful bow in the back are also such special details of this dress. To bring out the rose taupe hue of the belt, we recommend this satin shoe in a very similar color. They’re almost an identical copycat of this more expensive pair.
Don’t let the inexpensive pricing of this wedding dress deter you. This dress is proof that you can absolutely find a quality dress without spending your life savings. This company prides itself on the fact that each dress is made by a team of professional designers that have over 10 years of experience. They also promise that their dresses are made with a selection of only the highest quality materials. You can choose to have either a zipper or buttons down the back of this dress. Since you’re saving quite a bit on the dress, you can splurge a bit on the accessories. All this dress needs is a simple pearl bracelet to make it extra special.
The quality of this dress is impressive, especially given the pricetag. It’s simply elegant – a plunging v-neck stops at the perfect point, so it’s not too revealing. The same scalloped lace cascades down the back of the dress, stopping at the waistline. With a built in bra, you won’t need to worry about finding the appropriate shapewear, but we do recommend this dress for someone with a smaller chest. Grab this beautiful beaded bridal clutch to tote around all of your wedding day needs.
Your guests will think that you paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars if you choose this gown for your wedding day. The design and attention to detail does not reflect the cost. Amazingly, this dress can be made to order within 10 business days, so even if you’re on a tight schedule, you can still enjoy this beauty. We recommend purchasing a bridal petticoat to keep the skirt full and prevent it from falling. You can browse various petticoat options here. The same rule applies for any of the full skirted dresses on our list.
If you’re looking for a beach destination dress, this is the dress for you. Made completely of tulle, this a-line dress is made to graze the floor and will flow beautifully as you walk. Can’t you just imagine it blowing on the beach in the breeze? We can, and it’s a beautiful image. You may want to consider opting for some barefoot sandals (sounds like a double negative, we know). They’re essentially jewelry for your feet. You can appear to be wearing a pretty pair of sandals at a quick glance, but also walk through the sand with ease. You can shop some great options here.
This dress is just about as simple as simple gets, but somehow manages to still be breathtaking. Wedding gowns have a funny way of being able to do that. Made from high quality satin and with a beautiful sweetheart neckline, we’re impressed by the overall value of this dress. If you’re opting for something so simple, sometimes it’s nice to keep the accessories simple as well. We recommend small pearl stud earrings, a white satin pump, and a clean and classic veil.
Any bride considering a short wedding dress should consider this sophisticated option in the winter white version. It reminds us in some ways of Audrey Hepburn, and who wouldn’t like to look like her on their wedding day? A shorter dress should be accessorized properly – namely with some killer shoes. Black isn’t a typical choice for wedding accessories but it’s something we’re seeing more of. If you’re going to make a statement, this is the dress to do it with. These black shoes and this black clutch are our favorites.
Many of the dresses on this list have availability in a plethora of sizes so women ranging from size 0 all the way to a 26 plus can shop these dresses. This dress is no exception, and is one of the most bead heavy gowns on the list. If you like a dress with a lot of detailed beading and shimmer, the bodice on this dress is for you. The level of detailing on the top portion of this dress is balanced by the more simple bottom.
This empire ball gown wedding dress has so many great features. The fitted bodice is figure flattering and the spaghetti straps offer a sweet look. The train is sizeable, but not heavy, and flows behind you with elegance. Our favorite feature about this dress is the back, which dips just low enough to show the perfect amount of skin.
The off the shoulder detailed neckline, the structured bow belt, and the gorgeous satin ball gown skirt all make this dress so special. If you’re looking for some additional options with pockets (smart girl), check out this long wedding dress or this short one.
While it’s nice to be able to order a custom made wedding gown for under $250, it’s also nice to have the option to go with a well known brand, if that makes you more comfortable. This dress is quite unique, with a stunning back panel that reveals just the right amount. The cross of fabric at the chest and sparkly embellished waist, hugs all of the right places for a truly flattering pick. David’s Bridal features an entire section of bridal accessories as well. You should browse those bridal dress enhancements here.
Many custom made dresses are shipped inside out to avoid any snagging or harm to the high quality fabric, so don’t be alarmed when you initially open your package. This designer has so many gorgeous options, especially for brides looking for a long sleeve dress. Each dress is more stunning than the next. You can browse additional long sleeve gown options by Milano Bride here.
This simple dress has awesome pockets, simple beading, and is very low in cost. It's a great dress with a unique cut for a special statement bridal gown.
There are only a few mainstream wedding dress designers exploring various color palettes, so if you’re looking for a dress outside of the spectrum of white, online dress vendors are a great option. Form fitting through the waist and hips, and then billowing out toward the floor, this dress will turn heads. The layered skirt, beaded bodice, and sweetheart neckline combine to make one gorgeous gown. Consider a rose pink lipstick that looks flattering on all skin tones to really bring out the color of the dress.
This dress offers all of the bridal checklist points. Flattering silhoutte? Check. Textural details? Check. Full skirt that is still comfortable? Check. If you’re looking for a dress with full coverage but still want to keep your look sexy and unique, this gown is a great choice. This dress packs quite a bit of savings at 37 percent off of it’s original price so snag it now.
Many dresses on this list have a bodice with exquisite details and a simpler skirt. This dress has stunning details from head to toe, and a truly unique skirt. The lace appliques are more concentrated on the arms and neckline, but are present on the entire skirt. The various layers of the skirt help to lighten the look, both visually and physically. We recommend a hairstyle with loose curls, mostly pulled back, but leaving several curls framing the face. You can accomplish this look with a one inch curling iron and a bit of practice.
The illusion neckline on this gown makes it appear as if the dress is just floating above her skin. It’s elegant, stunning, and so very unique. Since the floating appliques are just an illusion, you’ll be comfortable wearing this gown for hours without having to worry about the neckline falling too low or having to make adjustments throughout the day. If you like the idea of an illusion neckline but this dress isn’t quite right, you can browse other dresses with illusion arms, necklines, and backs as an aspect of their design.
Looking for a short and sweet wedding gown that will shine? This dress looks like it’s covered in white floral confetti and is such a flattering silhouette. We also found the the most perfect silver pumps to finish the look. They have tiny floral details to tie the entire look together.
If you don't like a dress that's too form-fitting, this is a great silhouette to consider. It has a more boxy cut that's still very flattering, designed with beautiful and simple lace fabric.
If you’re looking for a large chapel train that will trail for a few feet behind you (and make for some stunning photos) this dress has you (and a good portion of the ground behind you) covered. The dress can be custom made with a few varying details including the neckline and the beading. You can scroll through the various photos within the listing to see which look you like best. If this dress isn’t quite right, you can browse additional gowns with chapel trains here.
A tea length dress is a bit more formal than a short dress, but still keeps your look classic and sophisticated. You don’t have to spend much to find a tea length dress that meets your needs. The hem is meant to fall right above the ankle. If your dress winds up being longer than that, we recommend getting it hemmed to this length to avoid an awkward length that’s not quite as flattering. You can browse a number of tea length bridal gowns here if this one doesn’t meet your needs.
Even if you don’t want to spend more than $100 on your wedding dress, you can have a dress designed with custom measurements, made to fit your every inch perfectly. This impressive fact holds true for this Aurora wedding gown, which is simply stunning from head to toe. The back of the dress grazes the ground, while the front of the dress is made to sit inches above the ground, making for a beautiful silhouette. You’ll also have a much easier time walking than you would with a traditional long gown. If you like the look of this dress but prefer to order from a well known brand, David’s Bridal has a very similar option available.
With this $100 dress you will look like you spent $1,000. The fabric is soft to the touch and comfortable, which unfortunately isn’t always the case with lace and tulle gowns. You can purchase this dress in the more traditional ivory or champagne, or opt for a light pink or sherbert colored hue instead. If you opt for another gown on this list, you should also consider a colored version of this dress for your bridesmaids.
You can have a gorgeous wedding dress for less than you’ve probably paid for a bottle of wine. If that’s not a deal, we don’t know what is. This one is designed with a padded bra, a sophisticated and classic crew-neck, and a beautiful floor length tulle skirt. Choose a pair of earrings that mimic the cutout lace portions of this dress to complete the look. You can browse some popular options here.
This dress is all lace and so much goodness. The lace up back of this dress ensures a proper fit on most body types. You can leave the lace tie a bit looser or tighten it to your liking without having to turn to alterations. Like many of the other dresses on this list with a belt, it can be kept or removed based on your preference. Either with or without the belt, we suggest a pearl necklace with a few intertwined strands. You can purchase an inexpensive one here.
Beach brides, here’s your chance at a fun and flirty wedding dress to galavant on the sand with your betrothed in. While this likely isn’t formal enough for most wedding venues, the beach is the perfect place for this short and flowy gown. The halter neckline is also a more rare choice for wedding dresses, but it works so well here. If you’re looking for a good beach appropriate suit for your fiance, this lightweight khaki suit will keep him cool and comfortable.
A few of the dresses on this list have bows that tie around the back, but this front tying bow paired with the beautiful ball gown makes quite the statement. This dress is also equipped with our favorite dress detail of all – pockets. They make an elegant statement gown seem cool and comfortable, without detracting from the overall look.
The exterior of this dress is lace and chiffon and is completed with a satin liner. It can be ordered in both white and ivory, depending on which tone you prefer. The lightweight drape along the back of the dress is a unique element but can be left off to expose the back design of the dress if you prefer. A beaded wedding veil would complete the look. You can purchase a highly rated option here for just under $40.
A great value for its price, this dress has it all and works with every body type. The quality of the stitching is tight and accurate so you can be sure it was made with consideration and care. The dress features a sweetheart neckline and a pleated chiffon bodice with a dramatic criss cross effect. The skirt falls from the empire waist, making it a flattering choice. The back has a nice long zipper, making it easy to get in and out of. If this dress isn’t for you, an alternate color is another great option for your bridesmaids or even the mother of the bride.
You would never be able to guess that this dress is one of the least expensive options on this entire list. Without knowing, most people would guess this cost upwards of $200 at any department store. This dress does not have the option of ordering it with custom measurements, but you can use the sizing chart to figure out which size will work best. When in doubt, always size up. This gown is made partially of spandex, cotton, and polyester so it’s soft to the touch and has a little give.
We can’t believe we made it all the way to the last dress on this list before including a one shoulder option, but we’re glad we did. Although Nine West isn’t typically known for bridal gowns, they are known for producing quality fashion goods at a reasonable price and that’s exactly what you’ll find in this white gown. It’s both beautiful and comfortable, and the one shoulder design makes it truly unique. When it comes to shoes, Nine West is also known for comfort. These gold sandals would be a great compliment to the dress and keep your feet happy for hours on the dance floor.
