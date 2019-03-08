30 Best Bridal Jewelry Sets: The Ultimate List (2019)

Once she’s chosen THE dress, a bride has to make a lot of decisions regarding her wedding day look. She has to select a great pair of bridal shoes and pick out some accessories which may include a bridal jewelry set, a belt or sash, and even a veil or headpiece.
We’ve put together a list of great bridal jewelry sets that will make it easy to complete a bride’s look and tie it into her personal style. Shop our top picks below.
For brides on a budget, this necklace and earring set certainly looks more expensive than it really is. With rose gold being so popular, we’ve included quite a few rose gold pieces on this list and this one is definitely a favorite. It has a combination of marque and pear-shaped cubic zirconia, which sparkles just like true diamonds. The earrings are on the petite side and are held in place with comfortable backs. The earrings and necklace come packaged in a silver embossed jewelry box. Mariell is a leading online retailer for bridal jewelry and accessories – you can shop other jewelry sets, hair combs, dress sashes, and more. If you’re looking for a gift for your bridesmaids, this set or one of Mariell’s other options would be a great choice.
With three pieces of jewelry included and at a reduced price that’s over 60 percent off, this jewelry set is quite a steal. It’s meant to be worn to a wedding, especially if you’re looking for a statement piece. The set features sparkly crystals as well as smooth pearls, two timeless materials. The set also includes some extra crystals, a great solution if anything falls out of place on the day of the wedding. It’s always best to be prepared. If you’re not a fan of gold, this set is also available in silver. Ever Faith is another retailer with so many bridal jewelry options so don’t hesitate to check out their other pieces.
Delicate jewelry is one of our favorite ways to accessorize a bridal dress. It doesn’t detract from the overall look and offers small amounts of sparkle that go a long way. The earrings are a bit on the larger side so even if you’re wearing your hair down, these won’t get lost and go unnoticed. Ivory pearls make this a good choice if your dress is ivory or off-white, complementing those tones nicely. The entire set comes beautifully packaged in a gift box for a lovely presentation on the morning of your wedding. The box is also great for storage in the future. If this set isn’t quite your style, check out some other beautiful options from USABride.
If you’re having trouble deciding between gold or silver accessories for your wedding day, the good news is you don’t have to. Mixed metals and two-tone jewelry are completely acceptable and actually a great choice for a bride. By wearing both gold and silver tones, you can let your bridesmaids mix and match as well, choosing what they’re the most comfortable in. The geometric shape and pave diamonds give the set a modern and elegant look, while still remaining classy and traditional. If you like the pave diamond design, this alternative set has a blue stone in its center, black diamonds and traditional white diamonds.
Pearls are one of the most popular options when it comes to bridal jewelry, but oftentimes that means sacrificing the sparkle. That’s not the case with this infinity set, which gives you the best of both worlds. The earrings and necklace are not overwhelming in size and both feature pink freshwater pearls on a rose-gold plated sterling silver base. The base is studded with sparkly cubic zirconia. If you like the idea of combining pearls with a little bit of bling, check out some other sparkly pearl jewelry options.
This set makes quite the statement with several sizeable pieces of jewelry. It’s truly inexpensive so you don’t have to worry about blowing your budget. While the black accents are the most neutral, this set is available with various accent colors (blue, green, pink, purple, and red) if you’d like to tie in one of the colors from your wedding. This set comes with a necklace, earrings, and a big statement ring. Since you’ll likely want the focus to be on your wedding band and engagement ring, consider skipping the ring for this occasion and saving it for your next cocktail party. It will serve as such a fun reminder of your big day.
This jewelry set is simply exquisite. Even though the pieces are smaller in size, the small details that go into their design make them special enough for a wedding celebration. They’re timeless and classic so you can wear them without worrying about regretting your choice a few years down the road. The center studs offer a touch of subtle green color, a beautiful accent. If you’re on the hunt for some emerald accented bridal jewelry but this set isn’t quite your style, we love these emerald stud earrings, and this emerald and gold necklace.
This set goes with just about any bridal or bridesmaid dress out there. The set is made from genuine sterling silver, which is impressive given the low price. Originally priced at over $150 for the set, you’ll be getting a serious discount (over 75 percent). The sparkly cubic zirconias are a great contrast to the beautiful pearls. Consider this set for an evening reception where everyone will be dressed on the fancier side.
For brides who like sparkle but don’t want to forgo a hint of color, these pear shaped baubles combine lots of glitz and glam with some subtle color. These tones work great throughout all of the seasons and can be worn with so many complementary tones. They are a great option for bridesmaids, both due to the design and the price point, but would work just as well for a bride. Appropriately named Aurora Borealis just like the Northern Lights, these crystals offer a somewhat magical display of light and sparkle.
This set is definitely on the simpler side. The gold tones are warm and inviting and the entire set has a very delicate look. Each petal of the flower is a beautiful crystal. The carefully crafted cubic zirconia is set in the center and is surrounded by a thin piece of rose gold. The tones would work nicely for a spring or fall wedding, when some of these warm gold, peach, and pink tones are most prominent. If you like the idea of incorporating the floral motif into your bridal jewelry, this gold- plated rhinestone studded set is beautiful for all seasons as is this rose pendant necklace.
Don’t shy away from lots of color on your wedding day. Accessories (both on the guys and the women) are a great place to add that pop of whatever color makes you happy. It will help make your photos stand out and is an area where you can really bring out your personality and make your look your own. This necklace and earring set has so many amazing colors incorporated into its design. It looks expensive and is comparable to many other designer jewelry brands on the market. If these colors don’t match your wedding scheme well, check out this almost identical option which features various color options.
While colored stones and mixed metals are fun and unique, there is something so very classic and timeless about wearing pearls on your wedding day. There’s a reason that generations of women have done so in the past and will continue to do so for years to come. This three stranded necklace and matching bracelet can also be ordered in a dark blue-grey or a true gold color if you do want to switch things up a bit from the classic ivory. It does have a rhinestone brooch on both the necklace and bracelet that acts as a central statement piece and ties the three strands together. The three stranded pearl design can be found amongst many top jewelry brand designers. Check out some great alternative options here.
Wearing “something blue” on your wedding day is a tradition still followed by many brides. If you want your “something blue” to be visible, the easiest place to incorporate it is within your jewelry selection. This rhodium plated dangle necklace has a beautiful pendant that hangs a little bit lower than many necklace designs, a great choice for a low cut dress. The blue sapphire glass paired with the clear cubic zirconia is an affordable way to incorporate the color into your look without spending a fortune on real sapphires. Check out other great sapphire jewelry options as well as blue bridal shoes, another great way to incorporate “something blue” into your look.
If you like the look of various colored pearls this two stranded set has both traditional white pearls as well as a beautiful grey strand. It’s a great option if your bridesmaids are wearing grey bridesmaid dresses to tie the look together. The necklace fits like a choker style necklace, close and tight to the body. The grey pearls are just slightly smaller than the white, so they sit nicely together. If you have a wedding dress with a higher neckline or if you don’t want too much attention on your neck, this set draws the eye a bit higher. If you like the look and style of a choker style necklace, you can browse some unique options beyond pearls.
While still extremely delicate, this necklace and earring set has a bit more length and size to it. It’s a modern look and a bit less traditional. It can be considered for a elegant black tie affair, but it is on the more casual side so it’s best to wear something like this for a more laid back wedding. Something that hangs low like this is also great for a beach wedding or daytime wedding. Given the size, it might fall over your dress rather than directly on your skin – a dress with a simple bodice is ideal so it doesn’t get lost in the dress.
This set looks insanely expensive but is actually one of the least expensive options on this entire list. If this set is your style, don’t hold back on the very minimal investment. The necklace is made extremely well given the cost. The stones are cleanly placed and are securely held in place. The back of the necklace is finished smoothly so it won’t snag the fabric of your dress. While it looks heavy, it’s actually extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear. There’s also an extender chain attached to the back of the necklace so it can be worn at varying lengths, depending on the neckline of your dress. The entire set is packaged in a beautiful branded box with a polishing cloth included to keep it looking like new. If you’re looking for something similar for your bridesmaids to wear, consider this jewelry set which is a bit more modest but still beautiful.
This beautiful blue studded set consists of a 16.5 inch necklace, a bracelet, and earrings. The designs between each piece coordinate nicely. Not only can the bracelet be worn on its own, but it can also be used to make the necklace longer. The clear stones are cubic zirconia, not rhinestones, which helps to keep this looking like the real deal (diamonds and sapphires). It’s a sophisticated piece perfect for an elegant affair. If this set has too much blue, consider something like this with only a few sapphire stones and an abundance of clear sparkle instead.
These studs and simple pendant necklace offer just a touch of sparkle and don’t overwhelm. If you’ve chosen a dress with a lot of visual interest, a plethora of beading, or lots of textural details, heavy jewelry can be too much and distract from your look. If that’s the case, we recommend something like this – a set that won’t leave your ears and neck bare, but that doesn’t take away from everything else that you’ve chosen. Don’t let the cost fool you – they shine just like real diamonds. The halo design adds so much sparkle and is a really popular design choice. If you like the halo look and want to peruse coordinating sets for your bridesmaids or additional options for yourself, check out some other halo jewelry here.
This set likely strays the furthest from what we would consider typical bridal jewelry. The colors work beautifully together and the shape of the stones in both the earrings and the necklace are unusual, which will certainly stand out. If your bridesmaids are wearing a shade of mint green or peach, this is a great option either for you or for them. It’s also a piece of jewelry that you or your bridesmaids will be able to wear regularly after the big day since it can also easily be dressed down. The two colors complement each other extremely well so it’s no surprise they’re used together in many jewelry options. This bracelet is a coordinating option that would also work well.
While this is marketed as a bridesmaid gift, there’s no reason you can’t purchase one for yourself as well. It would be the perfect set with just about any bridal gown. It’s handmade with care and extremely affordable. The set is designed with high quality luxury cubic zirconia and plated with beautiful rose gold. The necklace is 16 inches long with an adjustable clasp. The earrings are post earrings that match the necklace perfectly with lots of sparkle to frame the face. If the rose gold isn’t for you this set is also available in silver.
Like we mentioned previously in this post, a great way to incorporate your “something blue” is with your bridal jewelry. Unfortunately not everyone is a fan of sapphires, which tend to be the most readily available blue stone. Luckily this set with blue diamonds is beautiful, unique, and on sale – a great option for some non-traditional blue jewelry on your big day. The set includes 0.48 carats of blue diamonds (the earrings are 0.33 ct and the pendant is 0.15 ct.) with an 18 inch gleaming 14kt white gold chain. If you’re able to splurge on some larger blue diamonds, these studs are one carat each. All of Katarina’s blue diamonds are conflict free so you can feel good about your purchase.
It doesn’t get much more bridal than pink pearls, and these strands are absolutely stunning. You’ll save over $800 on this set, which is marked down almost 70 percent from its original price tag. All of the freshwater pearls are imported directly from the pearl farms of China and are hand picked for their luster, quality, color, and cleanliness. This pearl jewelry set includes a beautiful 7-8mm pink pearl necklace, a pearl bracelet, and pearl stud earrings. All three pieces match perfectly to make a beautiful set with very high levels of luster. The necklace is 18 inches in length. The set is also packaged and shipped in a beautiful jewelry gift box, creating an elegant presentation that will match the feel you want on your wedding day. If you like the look of pink pearls, consider this clustered pink pearl necklace for your bridesmaids.
Yellow is a fairly popular accent color for weddings in spring, summer, and fall. Daisies and sunflowers are some of our favorite flowers to incorporate into yellow wedding bouquets and centerpieces. If you’re doing so, mimicking that motif in your bridal jewelry is a great unique and personal touch that won’t go unnoticed. It’s these small details that really make any wedding look stand out. The daisies are a little bit larger than a half of an inch on both the earrings and the necklace. It’s quality made with sparkly cubic zirconia, with each stone securely held in place. If you’d like to incorporate yellow into your wedding jewelry, there are so many fun and unique earring options with this bold, bright, and happy color.
Love knots are a great symbolic choice for your wedding day and are a simple, subtle design that won’t detract too much from your wedding dress. They’re also available in silver and are reasonably priced so if you’re considering gifting your bridesmaids some jewelry, this is a great option. The roundness of the love knot also helps it to stand out, even with its smaller size. Love knot earrings are available for purchase in a plethora of designs and metals, so shop some top rated options to find your favorite.
This set resembles something made for a princess. With the vintage design and beautiful stones, it makes us think of royalty. The materials used for this set support the higher cost and make it worth the purchase for your wedding day. The stones are naturally-vibrant and are selected to be superior quality gemstones. The smaller accent stones are made from genuine diamonds and the chain from 10K solid gold. If this blush pink gem isn’t your jam, this necklace and earring set is also available with a yellow/orange whiskey quartz, a light green lemon quartz, aquamarine, and white opal.
This is the most colorful jewelry set on our list. If you’re a bride who wants to incorporate a lot of color and whose aesthetic is a bit outside of the box, we love this unique jewelry set. Butterflies symbolize both change and joy – a perfect icon for a wedding. They have the look of stained glass with the multi-coloured flowers. The colored polymer clay is set into gold plated sterling silver. If the abundance of colors is too much but you like the rest of this butterfly set, it also comes in blue, teal, purple, white, and red. All of the options are packed and shipped in a beautiful and colorful jewelry box for safe keeping.
This set is quite the opposite of the one above and lacks any color at all. If you’re a bride who wants to be in all white, jewelry included, this inexpensive option is a beautiful choice that appears much more expensive than its modest price tag. The opaque mother of pearl offers a nice contrast to the very sparkly cubic zirconia and breaks up those brighter pieces with some warmer stones. It’s made with flawless AAA grade cubic zirconia, which is an affordable diamond alternative. If this set isn’t quite your style, shop some alternative mother of pearl pieces.
Simple, sparkly, and stunning are the three words we would use to describe this set. It’s for someone who thinks that the more simplistic their jewelry is, the better. It’s barely there, but gives you just a touch of sparkle on an otherwise bare neckline and ear. We know lots of brides who want to let the other elements of their outfit take the spotlight, or they’re just not big fans of jewelry all together. This set will barely go noticed but it won’t look as though you’ve forgotten an essential part of your outfit. This set is made of cubic zirconia for an inexpensive purchase, but if you want to spend only a little bit more, you can purchase real diamond studs for the special occasion.
We’ve gone through all of the other ways you can incorporate a blue stone into your wedding jewelry so we couldn’t leave this subtle but lovely lighter shade off of the list. The aquamarine stones sparkle like a diamond but hold the slightest blue tint. Each stone is held in authentic 14K yellow gold setting, a definite upgrade when it comes to jewelry metals. We love this oval shape with this specific color, but you can also purchase this same set with a square cut stone, a heart shaped stone , or a pear shape.
Still looking for a bridal jewelry set for either yourself or your bridesmaids? Shop some great alternative options here. If you’re looking for gifts for your bridesmaids other than jewelry, check out 50 of the best bridesmaids gifts here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.