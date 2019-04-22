11 Unique Wedding Guestbooks You’ll Absolutely Love

Hundreds of years ago, those in attendance at a wedding would sign a guestbook after the ceremony as a witness to the covenant of marriage. While this isn’t a legal or social standard anymore, many brides and grooms use their guestbook to keep a record of everyone who celebrated with them and as a special, sentimental memento.

Originally, a physical book was used to collect signatures, but in recent years the term “book” has taken on many unique and creative forms. The guest “book” is an opportunity for couples to have a little bit of fun showcasing their personality. In many cases, the guest book easily translates to a piece of decor that can be displayed in the couple’s home, serving as a daily reminder of their wedding day and those in attendance.

Here are 10 awesome and unique wedding guest book ideas that go above and beyond the traditional book. Use one of these to not only collect signatures, but also personal notes and well wishes from all of your guests.