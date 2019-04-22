11 Unique Wedding Guestbooks You’ll Absolutely Love

Hundreds of years ago, those in attendance at a wedding would sign a guestbook after the ceremony as a witness to the covenant of marriage. While this isn’t a legal or social standard anymore, many brides and grooms use their guestbook to keep a record of everyone who celebrated with them and as a special, sentimental memento.
Originally, a physical book was used to collect signatures, but in recent years the term “book” has taken on many unique and creative forms. The guest “book” is an opportunity for couples to have a little bit of fun showcasing their personality. In many cases, the guest book easily translates to a piece of decor that can be displayed in the couple’s home, serving as a daily reminder of their wedding day and those in attendance.
Here are 10 awesome and unique wedding guest book ideas that go above and beyond the traditional book. Use one of these to not only collect signatures, but also personal notes and well wishes from all of your guests.
This unique guest book idea is meant for anyone getting married on a vineyard or just anyone who loves wine. The shadow box can be hung as decor in your home once the wedding is over, serving as a constant reminder of your celebrations with friends. You have the ability to choose from several design options before the box is personalized with your own custom information. The 18 x 24 box is built out of 100 percent reclaimed wood and coated with a natural beeswax finish to enhance the woods natural beauty and imperfections. Each guest can sign a cork and drop it into the box for a collection that you’ll treasure for a lifetime. While the corks are not included, you can either collect your own or purchase a set of 100 recycled wine corks here for under $15.
Set against a black backdrop, you’ll wind up with a collection of heart shaped well wishes that will remind you of your wedding forever. Guest can either sign their name or write a short message on the wood heart before dropping it into the collection box. Your names and wedding date are engraved into the wooden name plate. Hearts can be signed with a fine tip marker. Alternatively you can use an ink stamp pad for guests to add their fingerprint. The small box measures 16″x 20″ and holds approximately 135 wooden hearts while the large measures 20″ x 24″ and holds approximately 175 wooden hearts. It also includes a stand for display and hardware for mounting, so once you order you don’t have to worry about a thing. While the standard rectangle is certainly nice, Coosa Designs has this same type of guest book in a number of alternative shapes and designs if you’d like to browse them here.
With around 60 various pieces, this guest book alternative is such a fun option for a game loving couple. It’s also great for smaller, more intimate weddings, with around 60 pieces that are ready for signing. You can choose from four various monogram styles to be custom engraved onto the center puzzle piece along with your names and wedding date. The pieces are large enough that guests can either sign they name or write a small note. To preserve the puzzle, purchase a sealant or puzzle glue to hold all of the pieces together. The finished puzzle measured 22″ tall x 24″ wide with 63 pieces 3″ x 2″ pieces.
While they’re not inexpensive, these barrel tops make an impressive and unique one of a kind guest book that you won’t see anywhere else. Each top is personalized and handmade from solid wood, replicating either wine or bourbon whiskey barrel tops and designed with your name and/or wedding date. The designer offers a free mock-up of your barrel head before it’s made so that you can approve the final product. After the wedding, you can use the barrel top in your home in a number of ways. Place it on your table as a lazy Susan, use it as a serving tray, or hang it on the wall as a piece of art.
If you want to keep things simple but you’re not a fan of the traditional guestbook, this monogram letter guest book is a great option. It can easily be displayed on an easel or table, and the only additional thing you’ll need are a few markers for guests to make their remarks. There aren’t any space constraints so guests can take up as much room as they’d like with their signature and well wishes. While the standard unstained natural wood is nice, you can also order this monogram letter in any color under the rainbow for $14 more, making it easy and inexpensive to match it to your wedding color scheme. If you prefer a more shabby chic design, check out these fun letters instead.
Music lovers will especially love this fun guest book alternative, customizable and unique in so many ways. The print features a drawing of a vinyl record (not an actual vinyl record) with area for guests to sign inside the record outline. Your first dance or wedding song lyrics are printed on the left size, outside of the record. The 20 x 24 inch print can accommodate approximately 50-100 signatures/messages. All you have to do is provide the lyrics of your choice and the color that you’d like for the background. Of course if you do want guests to sign an actual vinyl record, simply purchase one here along with some paint markers.
Guest books can get expensive, especially if they’re made of wood or other unique materials. This paper print guest book keeps costs down while still remaining a unique and fun way to remember everyone who attended your wedding. The tree print is made with blank leaves, intended to collect your guest’s signatures. The print is customized with your name and wedding date. You can choose between 50, 130, 150 or 200 leaves for guest to sign, depending on your guest count. The print either comes in the brown wood grain (pictured above), black and white, or a faux chalkboard background. It’s printed on heavy weight archival paper that will last for years to come. You can read through the many five star reviews here with plenty of brides who have ordered and loved this wedding guest book idea at their own wedding. Cloud9 Keepsakes is home to many awesome guest book and welcome signs so if this design isn’t your style you can browse alternative options here.
Are you a couple that loves to globe trot? If so, this awesome personalized globe won’t just serve as a unique guest book or a piece of home decor, but also as a place to keep track of all of your travels. With a push pin surface, you can tag each of your travels together as a married couple, starting off with your honeymoon. Guests can sign the globe with a metallic paint marker to help it stand out. We love this design, featuring a very wedding appropriate message – “Let the adventures being”. If you’d like to browse other designs you can do so here. If you prefer a flat map to a globe for your guest book, shop some awesome options from the same shop owner here.
If there’s a single city that’s near and dear to your heart (maybe your home or the city you’re getting married in), this alternative map wedding guest book features that city printed into a heart shape. Unlike most art purchased online, this print has an awesome shadow box frame already included in its price with the option to choose either a black or white frame. This is one of the more inexpensive options on this list, especially given the customization that it includes. You’ll receive a proof via email so that you can make sure everything is to your liking before it’s printed.
Signatures and messages are great, but if you’re looking for a really unique guest book idea, consider one where you collect a fingerprint from each guest instead. The finished product will resemble a tree full of leaves, life, love and happiness. You can order according to your guest count, with the artist making sure that you’ll have the appropriate amount of space for each guest to leave their mark. Each drawing is done on high-quality artist paper with archival, fade-resistant ink. The adorable bride and groom birds can be included upon request. Three ink pads (in the colors of your choosing) and a pen are also included in the price.
If you’re a couple who loves game night, then this is the perfect guest book idea for you. The building blocks can each be signed by a wedding guest, so every time you play, you’re reminding of your wedding night and all of your friends and family in attendance. The set comes with 72 blocks, which is perfect for a wedding of about 150 or so, since families and couples will share a block.