15 Best Wedding Dress Storage & Preservation Products

15 Best Wedding Dress Storage & Preservation Products

  • 1.1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Your wedding gown is undoubtedly one of the most important articles of clothing you’ll ever purchase, and likely the most expensive. After the big day, you’ll need to put some thought into the cleaning, preservation, and storage of your gown, since it cannot simply be hung in your closet with the rest of your wardrobe.

Shop the best items for long and short term wedding dress storage below.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

If you're not sure where to start, we've outlined the basics of wedding dress storage below so that you can make an educated purchase and protect your beautiful wedding gown for years to come.

The first decision you'll want to make is whether you're looking for short term storage (less than a year) or long term storage (up to 30 years). If you only want to store your gown for a short time (maybe you're selling it or are waiting to tackle the preservation process), a high-quality garment bag is enough.

Look for thick fabrics that won't rip or tear, pH neutral fabrics, or bags made of muslin which is commonly used for textile preservation.

If you're looking for long term storage, you'll need to purchase a box or bag made specifically for wedding dress storage. You'll also need a large amount of acid-free tissue paper, which you'll place both inside and outside your dress to preserve the shape and protect it against the elements (dust, moths, moisture, light, etc.).

If the process sounds too overwhelming to tackle on your own, a few companies will handle the wedding dress preservation for you. We've included two options below where you can simply ship you dress and receive it back within a few weeks, preserved and ready for storage.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,