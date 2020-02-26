15 Best Wedding Dress Storage & Preservation Products

Your wedding gown is undoubtedly one of the most important articles of clothing you’ll ever purchase, and likely the most expensive. After the big day, you’ll need to put some thought into the cleaning, preservation, and storage of your gown, since it cannot simply be hung in your closet with the rest of your wardrobe.
Shop the best items for long and short term wedding dress storage below.
If you’re looking for a wedding preservation company you can trust, this is it. With tons of great ratings, you should feel really comfortable about sending your dress away for preservation that will last a lifetime. The shipping box will come promptly after your order and you simply assemble the box, follow instructions to pack the dress and use the pre-paid shipping label to send it away. It takes several weeks to return, but once it does, it’s in perfect condition for storing. They’ll even print a picture of the dress to put on the front of the box (next to the display window) and pack a veil or other accessories along with the dress if you wish.
It might not look like much at first glance, but this wedding dress box is highly-rated and a top-seller when it comes to wedding dress preservation and storage kits. Getting this type of preservation done professionally can cost hundreds of dollars, on top of what is probably an already very expensive garment. You can accomplish the same type of preservation easily at home including a DVD with easy to follow instructions on how to store your dress properly.
David’s Bridal is one of the top dress designers and offers a trustworthy wedding gown preservation service, taking the guess work out of storing your gown and leaving it to the experts. When you receive the preservation kit in the mail, simply pack your gown inside the box provided, drop it off to be shipped, and the specialists will take care of the rest for you. The kit ensures 30 years of preservation with a process that removes stains, prevents spot darkening over time, and seals out dust, mildew, and mold. Consider gifting this to someone special as a bridal shower gift. You can check out a product review of this preservation kit from a real bride.
This company specializes in garment bags, making them the experts when it comes to the perfect garment bag for your wedding dress. The last thing you want to do is use the garment bag your dress comes in, as it’s likely not the best quality and won’t last for a long period of time. This one is not only very durable but comes with various compartments for things like jewelry and your veil. It’s a great gift for those getting married, especially if you’re looking for a unique bridal shower gift.
This is one of the highest quality preservation kits and while the cost is high, it goes much further than a simple box in protecting your wedding dress over the years, keeping it looking like new. A certified specialist will carefully clean, preserve, and package your precious dress in a box that’s personalized with your wedding date and name for a lovely keepsake. The preservation also goes beyond your dress and includes three items, allowing you to also preserve your veil, purse, garter, etc. If you’re wondering how the process works, it’s simple. When you receive your kit, just fill out the information form, attach stain stickers to any area on your gown that needs special attention, and then place everything in the bag and box provided, shipping it with the prepaid label. Your preserved dress will be returned in 2-8 weeks.
While this might look like a simple cardboard box at first glance, it’s much more. This box is especially made for garment storage, with a few key aspects that ensure it stays protected for years to come. The large box is big enough to accommodate most wedding dresses if they’re folded carefully. The box is pH neutral and comes with acid free paper that won’t ruin your precious dress. If you’re traveling somewhere for your wedding, the carrying handle makes this a great way to transport your dress. Otherwise, simply use it after the big day for long term storage. If you’re worried this box might be too small for your dress, check out this option which can be ordered in a variety of even larger sizes.
Made with high quality materials and a lovely bridal pink color, this wedding dress storage box is one of our top picks. With pH neutral and breathable materials you can count on safe storage over time. The box also has convenient carry handles if you plan on traveling with our gown. The foldable nature of the box is another great feature, as it can easily be folded to a flat panel when it’s not being used. The box comes with some acid free tissue paper but you can order some extra paper here. Not a fan of the pink? Purchase it in white instead.
If you don’t want to box and preserve your wedding gown, it’s worth investing a small amount of money into a safe garment bag that you can keep your wedding dress in for some time. Even though $55 may seem like a lot for a garment bag, it’s probably a fraction of what you paid for your wedding dress and worth it to keep it safe and protected in a closet. The bag includes a 17″ muslin padded hanger, acid-free tissue paper, and white gloves for handling and packaging the dress. If your dress doesn’t have a large train or skirt, you can purchase this similar garment bag option for $10 less. You can also grab this bag made especially for preserving your wedding veil.
This kit makes wedding dress storage convenient and easy. The museum-quality box is a beautiful and neutral grey color, perfect for those who prefer a classic storage option. The archival quality carrier board box is acid-free, lignin-free and pH neutral, keeping out dust, dirt and damaging light with the tight lid and metal edges. It also comes with 25 sheets of 30 x 40″ unbuffered tissue paper and white cotton gloves so you can pack everything safely at home.
Appropriate for both short and long term storage, this box is available in a slew of fun colors and is made with very high quality and durable materials. It’s currently on sale for under $20, saving you some serious cash on your wedding dress storage. The fabric will protect from harmful elements like dust, moths, and moisture and is acid free, making it safe to store for longer lengths of time.
With a few inexpensive purchases, you can preserve your wedding dress in your home without a kit or outside help. The first and most necessary item needed is a pack of acid free tissue paper, which is used specifically in the preservation of jewelry, metals, and textiles and will prevent yellowing over time. The pack of three can be purchased for less than $25 and is very high quality. With this and a simple pH neutral box you’ll be set to go. Not sure how to go about folding a huge gown into a box? Watch this YouTube video for easy to follow instructions.
This highly-rated wedding dress preservation box can be used for many things, but wedding dresses are one of the most common. The price is what really makes this a great option since it’s not a bad cost for preserving a very expensive dress. It includes the tissue paper you’ll need for preserving so you don’t have to buy it separately. The box is archival-quality, with a very deep lid that will keep out dust, dirt and damaging light and has metal edges for extra strength during storage and moving.
This is an awesome storage case for a wedding gown, especially if you need to travel with your wedding gown prior to your wedding. Destination weddings can be really stressful when you’re trying to figure out how to get your dress there, and this is a great solution. It fits with airline regulations so you can fly with it or it can be stacked in a car for a drive. It’s pH neutral and is made with breathable fabric. It folds down flat for storage when it’s not being used – another great bonus.
You’ll have so much less to worry about on the big day when you don’t have to think about keeping your wedding dress clean and safe. You can even store your wedding dress in this beautiful garment bag past your wedding day since it’s such great quality. Not only will it store your dress, but it also can store all of the necessary accessories like jewelry, veils, belts, shoes, and more. It has a nice durable handle that makes it easy to travel with and tote around no matter where you’re headed on your wedding day.
This is a nice middle of the road option for wedding dress garment bags. It gets the job done without having to spend a fortune. It’s a breathable garment bag made with nice durable fabric. It’s good for short term storage and will stand up for travel but won’t work for very long term storage. It’s worth a slight splurge to have something to put your wedding dress and veil in that’s not the low-quality bag it will come in from the bridal shop.