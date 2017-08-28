‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Photos & Video From the Epic Ending Scene

HBO

Want to relive that epic scene in the Season 7 finale again? See a video of the final scene below, and then photos explaining everything that happened.

This post has major spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Don’t read on unless you’ve seen the episode. 

Here’s a video of that final scene.

And here are photos of some of the key moments.

The Night King riding in on Viserion. You can clearly see that Viserion has holes in his wings. This is likely due to the fire that engulfed him when he was shot through the throat. It’s unlikely he’s already decaying in such intense cold.

HBO

This is the look of two men that know they have to get out, somehow.

HBO

WOW. The special effects for this scene were absolutely amazing.

HBO

Undead Viserion, in all his battered glory, is taking down a magic-infused wall.

HBO

Undead Viserion breathes blue fire. The way it affected that ice wall, it’s likely not just really super hot fire. It has to be fire imbued with the same magic that animates the dead and that the Children of the Forest used to make the very first White Walker (the Night King.)

HBO

The Night King has complete control of this dragon.

HBO

Only fire imbued with magic can take down a wall imbued with magic.

I‌t’s said that the wall was imbued with magic by the Children of the Forest. We’ve seen the Children of the Forest use blue-light-flames before, when the defended the Three Eyed Raven’s cave. So it’s likely magic from the same source as the Children of the Forest’s magic that is taking down this wall. 

HBO

Viserion was terrifying.

HBO

And the shots of the wall were epic.

HBO

He’s blasting a hole right through the wall.

HBO

And the army waits.

HBO

How will Jon and Dany defeat this army, especially if Cersei is planning to betray them?

HBO

With an army this size, maybe we’ll be left with Euron as the only person left alive. Oh wait, we found out that he didn’t retreat to his island after all. So how is Theon going to find him?

HBO

