‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Photos & Video From the Epic Ending Scene

This post has major spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Don’t read on unless you’ve seen the episode.

And here are photos of some of the key moments.

The Night King riding in on Viserion. You can clearly see that Viserion has holes in his wings. This is likely due to the fire that engulfed him when he was shot through the throat. It’s unlikely he’s already decaying in such intense cold.

This is the look of two men that know they have to get out, somehow.

WOW. The special effects for this scene were absolutely amazing.

Undead Viserion, in all his battered glory, is taking down a magic-infused wall.

Undead Viserion breathes blue fire. The way it affected that ice wall, it’s likely not just really super hot fire. It has to be fire imbued with the same magic that animates the dead and that the Children of the Forest used to make the very first White Walker (the Night King.)

The Night King has complete control of this dragon.

Only fire imbued with magic can take down a wall imbued with magic.

Viserion was terrifying.

And the shots of the wall were epic.

He’s blasting a hole right through the wall.

And the army waits.

How will Jon and Dany defeat this army, especially if Cersei is planning to betray them?

With an army this size, maybe we’ll be left with Euron as the only person left alive. Oh wait, we found out that he didn’t retreat to his island after all. So how is Theon going to find him?