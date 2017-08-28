Jasmine Goode & Matt Munson: Does Matt Quit ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Everyone give it up for 👑Virginia! She was fabulous ya'll ;) thanks Matt for being such a good sport. #bachelorinparadise #Virginia #Queen&KingOfGroupDates A post shared by Jasmine Goode (@jasminegoode_) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Previously on Bachelor in Paradise, Jasmine Goode and Matt Munson went out on a date and Goode is definitely enjoying Munson’s company. So, when Christen Whitney joins the cast and sets her eyes on Munson, Goode is not happy about it. In fact, she makes her displeasure very well known. According to Reality Steve, Matt Munson actually ends up leaving the show. Perhaps the drama was too much for him.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Goode talked about the Bachelor in Paradise scandal and she wondered if the break in filming that resulted from it affected her relationship with Munson. Goode explained:

Me and Matt just hit it off. It was so easy and that’s what I wanted, something that was comfortable where I didn’t feel pressure. And so I was going towards Matt the whole time. When we came back from break he was getting a little distant I could tell. But I never was told anything directly about how he was really feeling, so I just took it as him being uncomfortable with the whole situation that had happened with DeMario and him being upset about other things. But never once did I question our relationship.

Goode also talked about her friendship with Corinne Olympios and the falling out they had following the BIP scandal. Goode lamented:

When we got back [home], I reached out to Corinne and I hadn’t heard anything from her and I just thought maybe that was her legal team telling her she couldn’t talk to me, I don’t know. But I was so hurt because me and her were close. We were really close and I was confused on why she’s not answering my phone calls … The reason why I was taking DeMario’s — not necessary taking DeMario’s side, but just wanting to speak out on what was being said about him was because those were lies, like that’s not OK … So I just thought, ‘I have to do this right.’ And that’s not to take sides, it just wasn’t right.

Tomorrow night, Corinne Olympios sits down with show host Chris Harrison and discusses her take on the scandal that rocked the show.