Jeff Lewis Baby Girl Named Monroe: See Her Best Pictures

We are so blessed to have such a calm and mellow baby.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards welcomed their baby girl Monroe via surrogate this past October and her birth is being documented on their reality show Flipping Out. Monroe Christine Lewis was born at 4:22 p.m. PT on October 25, 2016 and Lewis’ life changed forever.

So, how has Jeff Lewis changed since becoming a father? He says that he washes his hands a million times a day because he doesn’t want any germs to get on his daughter. He also told People:

I’m obsessed. I used to be very Jeff-centric, now it is all about Monroe. And I love it that way … We were trying to simplify things long before Monroe, but having her really was a catalyst for big changes. I don’t have a choice anymore, we can’t work the hours we were working. It is just about streamlining and working smarter. As a parent, you just can’t do it all. The fact is, the first three or four months after she was born, I wasn’t so good at my job. Because something had to give. And it wasn’t going to be Monroe. So it forced Gage and [me] to reevaluate. I waited 46 years to be a father … 46 years. I take it very seriously … I didn’t go through all this and wait all this time just to pass off my baby to a nanny.

In the future, when it comes to business, does Lewis hope his daughter will follow in his home design footsteps? Lewis revealed that:

It would be great if she wanted to be a designer or developer, but I want her to choose her own path. I just hope that Monroe is as lucky as I am, in that I was able to make my hobby my career. I would love for her to have that same amazing life. Because it doesn’t feel like work to me.

Now let’s get a look at baby Monroe and her pictures over the past year.

At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.

Monroe is ready for her Flipping Out premiere tonight. #stagedad

Day 12 and she's still alive! #milestone #wegotthis #butwearetired

Monroe's first cover. bit.ly/Monroe_OCParenting

My new intern.

Sunday morning power walk. #babyweight

Daddy daughter bonding. #bedhead #doublechin #dadbod

Multitasking with @Dyson. #cordfree #cleaneverywhere #monroesfirstad

On June 7, 2017, Lewis’ longtime friend and employee Jenni Pulos welcomed her second child, a baby girl as well. Pulos had been trying for another child for a couple years via In Vitro Fertilization and she finally was able to welcome Georgia Grace to the world. When talking to Lewis about the possibility of more children for him, Pulos told Bravo that her advice was this:

I shared with him that a second is easier, and now that he’s been through ‘baby boot camp,’ it’s more relaxed and a more enjoyable experience the second time around.

Pulos’ other daughter, Alianna, is four years old.

