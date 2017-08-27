Lorde, VMAs 2017: Red Carpet & Performance Photos

Lorde VMAs 2017 Getty

Lorde is a nominee as well as a performer at tonight’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and fans are dying to see what she will be wearing, especially on the red carpet. And, of course, they probably can’t wait to see her performance. Tonight, check in here as we update this post throughout the event to show you Lorde’s best moments during the VMAs.

Lorde VMAs 2017

Getty

Tonight, Lorde rocked a lavender strapless ball gown with a feather skirt and the design was from Monique Lhuillier’s spring 2018 collection. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lorde was styled by Karla Welch.

Read More From Heavy

Lorde Boyfriend News: Is She Dating Justin Warren?

Read More From Heavy

MTV VMAs 2017 Red Carpet – Best & Worst Dressed Photos
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook